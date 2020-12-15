Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Uplifting the Relationships of Black Men

Uplifting the Relationships of Black Men

How can Black men be better with realtionships?

by

Dr. Vibe asks a Black American therapist about the state of Black men’s relationships

Dr. Cassandra Bolar is a marital success strategist. Her work as a marriage and family therapist, family studies researcher, and psychology professor informs her approach to helping marriages thrive. She specializes in helping couples create and maintain a positive marriage culture. She is the author of “Preparing Your Heart for Marriage: Doing the Emotional and Spiritual Work to Love Unconditionally,” and she created the Marriage Head Start Academy that provides educational programs for premarital couples and individuals. Dr. Cassandra’s research has been awarded federal and private grant funding, and she has numerous peer-reviewed research articles.

She received her bachelor’s degree in Child and Family Development from the University of Georgia and her master’s and doctoral degrees in Human Development and Family Studies from Auburn University. She holds a Certified Family Life Educator credential from the National Council on Family Relations. Dr. Cassandra lives in Atlanta, Georgia with her husband, Dr. Ronnie Bolar, and their two children.

During our conversation with Dr. Bolar, she talked about:

– Some of her background including knowing from a young age that her calling was to help Black families
– The impact of her father and the importance of strong family in her life
– Her reason for studying Black men and Black fathers
– Her disappointment with the current research literature about Black men compared to her experience
– The number of Black scholars researching about Black fatherhood increasing
– Her thoughts on the current state of Black men and their relationships
– The importance of Black men having safe and brave spaces
– Ways that Black men and fathers have been disempowered by society
– The impact of a Black man’s relationship with his father
– “Fatherhood is not an isolation!”
– 2020’s impact on Black fathers
– Her message about Black fathers to non-melanated people, Black mothers and Black women who are not mothers, Black men who are not fathers and Black fathers
– One thing that Black men can do to improve their relationships

.


.
Watch the video:
.

.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

Become a Member

