mmhmm, the video conferencing app created by Phil Libin and his company AllTurtles, has just announced its open release for Mac (they’re still working on a PC version), and can be freely downloaded without an invitation.

The company says its business model will be freemium, identical to that used by another very well known Libin creation, Evernote: a free version with basic features, and a premium version at a cost of $99.99 per year or $9.99 a month, although users who participated in the beta will have three months free, while students and teachers will get a year. Libin’s philosophy is zero advertising.

No user of the application, whether basic or premium, will see any advertising at any time, nor will their data be used or monetized in any way, and all revenue will come exclusively from when those users freely decide to pay for the product.

The use of a freemium model raises some interesting questions about the future of the app: it worked well for Evernote while significant numbers of people switched from basic to premium and when competition in the note-taking app environment was still limited. After that the conversion rate slowed down and other applications emerged such as Microsoft OneNote or Google Keep, making life difficult for the company, despite its much more sophisticated approach and differential functionalities. Can we expect a repeat in the video conferencing environment?

The future of the app points towards very ambitious ideas about the evolution of video or video conferencing as a communication genre: just as using the internet in its early days required a knowledge of HTML or server management for anyone who wanted to maintain an active presence, or the first smartphones had functions that were simply computer apps adapted to a smaller screen, the redefinition of video conferencing is being driven by the demands of the pandemic, and the initial (and boring) formats we are using now will at some point in the future become just an archaic and lonely remnant of a not too distant past.

We initially used video conferencing as a substitute for face-to-face communication: just being seen and being able to share a PowerPoint presentation was enough. This in turn led us to realize that, in addition to being deadly boring, there had to be a better way. The creation of mmhmm responds precisely to this need to improve video conferencing. More sophisticated tools like OBS that in theory would allow that have been around for a while, but they have a complexity that puts them out of reach of most users.

The idea, therefore, is that this 1.0 thinking about communication will lead to a kind of DJ-fication of the world, where practically anyone, and with relative ease, can remix images in a creative way: in the illustration, I appear inside a crystal ball with a gray monochrome image: not precisely something you would ask your usual video conferencing program to do, but created in three or four clicks. Ok, I probably wouldn’t use this in my average video conference in a business environment, but don’t be confused: this is no mere frivolity, we are talking about a multitude of communication possibilities that diversify the genre and open it up to infinite possibilities (this approach can grow freely in an open architecture to which the users, creators, etc., themselves contribute, like the one that Libin created at Evernote), and that take it into other possible terrains beyond the usually boring talking head painstakingly reading bullets in yet another PowerPoint.

After a short period of intense use, we now have a high-growth environment that will be extremely competitive: Zoom is constantly coming up with new features, meaning that companies like mmhmm will have to move even faster to avoid seeing their competitors copying its features and leaving them by the wayside. Whether Zoom will pursue this type of features or remain more conventional is yet to be seen.

Whether you use video conferencing on a regular basis or simply want to explore this means of communication, I would highly recommend trying mmhmm. In addition, there are some new features associated with the new M1-powered Macs and its Big Sur operating system, which allow, for example, machine learning recognition of the user’s hand to make gestures more visible through a “big hand”, which can be used, for example, for emphasis or tracking in a conversation without removing the mute from the microphone, and also major improvements when using the program without a green chroma screen (to avoid those annoying blurred edges so characteristic when people use virtual backgrounds).

The first movies were simply a camera focused on a stage, because the initial idea was simply to recreate theater: it took time for the language and narrative of the genre to emerge, multiple takes, edition, different shots, etc. Are we looking at a similar phenomenon? What will the video conferences of the future look like? How much will we use them, and to what extent will simple tools within the reach of anyone offer us more creative ways of relating, as opposed to a specialized, sporadic or minority use? Will we be able to become “video masters” of our own communication destinies?

