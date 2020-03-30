Viral Vision & Everyday Tips

Confined, bored? Liven up your kitchen.

1. Check the available ingredients in your fridge and cupboards.

2. Search the net for various ingredients you have by name and explore recipes for them from around the world.

3. Pick one you have never tried.

4. Start cookin’!

5. Taste and share (both the food and its cultural story).

Dear Colleagues and Friends,

As many of us are forced to hunker down to hinder spread of the virus, the question is how do we manage life in these new circumstances in positive and creative ways to enrich the present context and shape the future. Our talented intercultural team is looking at the diverse dimensions of our cultural experience and brainstorming ways forward as well as looking for and sharing useful, beneficial and pleasing steps to do so, using cultural savvy in everyday ways, some very serious and some just fun. We invite you to join us with your ideas as we regularly present our Viral diversiTEAM TIPS online. As you see above, I started in my kitchen…

This post was previously published on Linkedin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: iStock