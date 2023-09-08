Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Walkley Awards: Bold Move to Even up Gender Imbalance

Walkley Awards: Bold Move to Even up Gender Imbalance

Our industry is more than 50 percent women, and we have all of the issues now of a ‘feminised’ workforce.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Karen Percy

Recognition and reward. It’s all we’re after isn’t it? That our hard work is noticed and that we’re paid fairly for it.

Right now Australia’s media industry has a chronic problem with both of these concepts. 

I’m the Deputy Chair of the Board of the Walkleys, the foundation which celebrates this country’s finest journalism and journalists. Except as a board we’ve discovered we actually haven’t fully recognised our highest-achieving colleagues.

Over the past year or so, the Walkley Foundation has undertaken a comprehensive and consultative review of its awards to ensure they are meeting industry expectations, the changing nature of our industry and reflect the work being done. The board was not part of that process, but we did take a look at the one award that is our purview, the Outstanding Contribution to Journalism award.

And what we noticed was that over 30 years, only seven women have received that honour. In contrast, 21 men were recipients. THREE TIMES the number of women. Two organisations have been honoured.

We hired a senior journalist to identify our industry’s great women. We called it Project Faustine, named in honour of 19th-century journalist Eliza Ann Ashton who often used Faustine as a byline for her stories published in The Sydney Morning Herald and The Daily Telegraph.

The project identified dozens of women – some well-known, others pioneers, but all making outstanding contributions to our media industry.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I have been a journalist for 36 years, starting well before this award was first handed out in 1992. I know there have been incredible high-achieving women in our industry, who have given so much. Where are they? Why aren’t they on this list?

The Walkley board is currently dominated by women. It wasn’t planned that way, it just happened. But we cannot unsee what we have now seen.

And so as a board, we have decided to act. This year we are opening the Outstanding Contribution to Journalism award to women nominees only.

Nominate a female journalist for the Outstanding Contribution to Journalism award here.

As Chair – and high-flying journalist! – Adele Ferguson noted in our press release when nominations opened, “as a board, we have realised that in giving one of our industry’s highest accolades, we have not considered all of those who have contributed. The numbers speak for themselves.

“This won’t change unless we are proactive as an industry,” she said.

And there’s little doubt the media sector has a serious ‘woman’ problem.

Our industry is more than 50 percent women, and we have all of the issues now of a ‘feminised’ workforce. The gender pay gap is about 16% in the media/communications sector, well above the national average of 13%.

The Industry Insight 2023 report from Women In Media reveals that as many as one third of women are considering leaving their jobs in the next year. More than half rated as ‘weak/very weak’ the industry’s commitment to gender equality. They cited bias and discrimination in the industry and a lack of support from employers.

And importantly they noted poor pay and a lack of career pathways.

It’s interesting isn’t it that they have identified that they are not being recognised, nor are they being rewarded for their efforts. Sounds familiar hey?

So we at the Walkley board are determined to do our bit to recognise our female colleagues.

The late and great Caroline Jones – a patron of Women in Media – used to say “there’s a special place in heaven for women who help other women.”

The pioneering ABC reporter helped plenty. And she is – rightly – already amongst our Outstanding Contribution to Journalism winners.

While we’re not relying on a place in Caroline’s celestial corner, we will make multiple awards this year, to redress the gender imbalance.

This is not to undermine previous winners – who are an esteemed bunch. Nor to criticise previous board decisions. It’s simply an understanding that we too have the entrenched biases of our industry and it will take brave and bold action to overcome.

I proudly stand with my fellow directors in urging you to recognise and reward your female colleagues this year. Nominate early, nominate often!

This post was previously published on Broad Agenda.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Broad Agenda

BroadAgenda is Australia’s leading research-based gender equality media platform. Published by the 50/50 by 2030 Foundation, Faculty of Business, Government and Law at the University of Canberra, BroadAgenda aims to build a bridge from academic knowledge and expertise into mainstream media.

We believe there is a savvy audience out there with a hungry appetite for sharp news and views around gender equality. And we believe the time is ripe to broaden the national and global conversation.

Our goal is to improve public discourse and understanding of equity and the status of women by filtering current issues and public policy through a sharp, well informed gender lens. We challenge old tropes and outdated stereotypes with a fresh, contemporary feminist framework that is inclusive and future focused. And we’re delighted to have you join us!

As a community of academics, researchers, writers, thinkers, politicos, journalists, public servants, and engaged citizens, BroadAgenda is a platform for the exchange of ideas – in which everyone can participate. Since launching on International Women’s Day 2017, more than 250 contributors, across ten nations, have written for us.

We are interested in policy, politics and governance, along with issues of leadership and the gendered nature of power and authority. We’re fans of deliberative democracy and we deeply care about the future of inclusive governance and problem solving. We are on the hunt for fresh thinking around workplace innovation, and creative solutions to flexible work arrangements. We have a sharp eye on mainstream media and we’re interested in media consumption, influence and ownership, in addition to media representation of women. We also explore issues of trust, women’s activism and mobilizations, and the impact of populist movements and strongman politics. As big fans of women’s economic empowerment and political participation, we’re always on the lookout for new data, leading theory, and strong examples of best practice in action.

In fact, there’s little that doesn’t come under our radar. But unlike other research-based websites, blogs, or think-tanks, we always filter our swag of concerns through a gender lens, with a focus on equality and diversity – or lack thereof!

Website: https://www.broadagenda.com.au/

Posts are re-published on The Good Men Project under a Creative Commons 4.0 No-Derivatives license.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x