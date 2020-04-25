We Rent Our Existence on Earth, Not Own It

We take advantage of the magnanimity of Earth.

Time and again, we don’t stop in hurting our own home.

In name of progress, we marred the beauty of Earth.

In investing, the concept of compounding says to invest very little but consistently.

In the same unfortunate way, we have consistently done actions that have compounded to disastrous effects on Earth.

I can’t hold a sword against those who pushed the development of our world.

We created plastic, we created industries, we created cars, we created all for our comfort.

We never saw the effect on Earth because the effect only showed itself after compounding into a disaster. But, now after, so much time has passed by all these things which hurt Earth are still being used?

Care to give a guess why?

It’s cheap.

Yes, we want to save money, right. What if even the cost of doing so is the utter annihilation of humanity.

All environment-friendly products firstly are costlier to produce because the process hasn’t become commonplace, so the price is high.

And sometimes, the greed of humans take over and you will see environment-friendly being used as a cue for the customer to buy the product, of course, at a higher price.

Ones who don’t hold the conscience to do right by Earth keep on following their old patterns and those on the other side, get looted in the name of the environment.

We blew up a hole in the ozone layer, a quite dramatic and humungous feat, but appalling as hell.

We successfully melted glacier that stood tall for millions of years, yet, crushed by our crusade of constant development.

We successfully annihilated whole species from the face of Earth, to be never seen, never heard.

We successfully polluted the oceans to the extent sea organisms can’t live peacefully, dying by scores every day. Oceans are 70% of Earth, we are quite skilful, don’t you think.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We have destroyed, decayed and devastated all we could find, unknowingly first and then, knowingly.

But, when the time comes for payback, we cower behind the comforts of our homes or the confines of Godly protection.

Tsunamis, typhoons, Plague, SARS, Ebola, and finally, the current Coronavirus calamity.

This is what we are paying with the precious lives of our own fellow humans for the measly comforts we are getting.

Are our own comforts more important than a human life?

No. Definitely, no.

The only justice we can do for those who are not with us today is to take the path of eco-friendliness.

It is time to remember the lessons of sustainable development and environmental sciences, which seemed the most easy but now, we know are the most important.

Because, we can take from Earth, we sure are not capable enough of paying back.

We are tenants on this Earth, our life is finite, we will die one day, making way for the next generation.

But, Earth has been for millions of years.

So, yes, we should remember our own finiteness and respect our own limits.

Those limits are undefined but we have to decide for ourselves, how much penalty, we are willing to give for the damages we do to our residence.

We do not own Earth.

It lets us live here.

We should stop overstepping our boundaries.

Because the rage of Earth is not something we are capable of facing.

—

This post was previously published on Greener Together and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock