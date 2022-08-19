What a Therapist Is and Why You Should Have One

This post was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

There is a fairly common misconception that therapy should be used as a last resort– when your struggles have gotten so overwhelming that there is literally no way you can handle them on your own. However, to exemplify what it means to be a good man in the 21st century, you’re probably going to want to enlist the help of a therapist. Here’s why:



What Is A Therapist?

In order to understand why having a therapist is helpful for just about everyone, it’s important to first understand what a therapist even is. BetterHelp’s therapist definition is, in short, a licensed mental health professional that helps people improve areas of their mental health. BetterHelp, which is the world’s largest therapy platform, also notes that there are many types of therapists, including accredited psychologists (PhD / PsyD), marriage and family therapists (LMFT), clinical social workers (LCSW / LMSW), and board licensed professional counselors (LPC).

Therapy Makes You More Resilient

One of the biggest misconceptions about therapy is that by working with a therapist, you are showing weakness. However, having a therapist doesn’t make you weak — in fact it does totally the opposite. Therapy can make you stronger and more resilient. According to the American Psychological Association, “getting help when you need it is crucial in building your resilience.”

Working With A Therapist Has Long-Lasting Benefits

Because therapy helps to build resilience, it also has long-lasting benefits. Resilience gives you the ability to meet difficult situations head on, work through them without feeling overwhelmed, and ‘bounce back’ more quickly. By building your resilience now, you’ll be helping your future self handle tough situations you may face later down the road.

You Don’t Need To Have A Mental Illness To Need A Therapist

Another misconception about therapy is that only those people who have a diagnosed mental illness need to see a therapist. This isn’t the case. As we already discussed, therapy can help you to build resilience to future situations – which means even if you feel great now, going to therapy can still have huge benefits down the line! And let’s face it, none of us are perfect. Therapy can help you to overcome a variety of stresses and difficulties, even if you haven’t been diagnosed with a mental illness.

A Therapist Can Help You Better Understand Yourself

It’s often hard to look inside ourselves and find what may be stopping us from reaching our goals, forming closer connections, or becoming a better version of our current selves. Unlike a friend, who may feel awkward or unsure about how to talk with you about shortcomings, a therapist is licensed and trained to help you understand how to better yourself! A therapist can offer you tips and strategies that help you succeed, become closer with people you care about, and better your own self-awareness.

You Have Nothing To Lose By Trying Therapy

What do you have to lose by booking your first appointment with a therapist? Not a whole lot! Especially if you opt to try online therapy, which is generally cheaper than in-person therapy and more flexible with your schedule. Not to mention, BetterHelp pairs you with a therapist who is the right fit for you so you don’t have to do all the research into specific therapists yourself. BetterHelp offers a short, confidential questionnaire to best match you with the right therapist for your needs. So let’s get started with your questionnaire!

Photo Credit: iStock