We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / What Are the Signs of an Eating Disorder

What Are the Signs of an Eating Disorder

Find out the common symptoms to look for in these conditions

by Leave a Comment

 

Eating disorders are dangerous conditions that (if left untreated) can lead to severe consequences. Some people develop serious health issues due to an eating disorder, and others lose their lives. It’s crucial to look out for signs and symptoms of these conditions so that you can protect your wellbeing. It’s important to remember that people of various ages or genders can develop an eating disorder. These conditions do not discriminate. Here are some red flags that could indicate you have an eating disorder and how to get help.

Preoccupation with weight

One sign of an eating disorder is an obsession with one’s weight. A person might obsess about their size. They may worry about gaining weight or obsessively check the number on the scale. Those digits could have a lot of meaning to the person with an eating disorder. They might attribute them to their inherent value. In reality, the number on the scale does not mean anything about who you are as a person. But that’s difficult for somebody with an eating disorder to internalize. If you find yourself overly concerned with your size or worrying about excessive weight gain, it’s important that you pay attention to this symptom. It could be a sign of an eating disorder.

Restriction

You may have an eating disorder if you are restrictive with the food you eat. Some people who have eating disorders monitor what they’re eating and cut out certain foods because they’re worried about gaining weight. If you find yourself restricting food because of fat content or calories, this could be a sign of it in disorder. Food restriction can be dangerous, and some people become afraid of eating anything at all. It’s crucial to talk to a mental health professional if this is something you’re struggling with in your life.

Bingeing

Some individuals struggle with binge eating. When a person binges on food, they eat an excessive amount at one time. They may consume food to the point where they feel so full that they need to throw up. Some people only binge while others binge and purge. Purging means the person makes themselves throw up on purpose. If you’re engaging in these behaviors, it is a sign of an eating disorder, and you need to seek the help of mental health professional.

Over-exercising

Exercise is a healthy way to nurture your mind and body. However, excess exercise can be dangerous. When you over-exercise, you could be putting excessive strain on your body. Some people who have an eating disorder will exercise because they want to get rid of their calories. This is a dangerous behavior, and it’s crucial that you talk to a mental health professional if you find yourself over-exercising. It is a behavior that needs to be curbed. It’s okay to exercise for your physical and mental wellbeing, but it could actually hurt you when you’re doing it excessively.

Obsession with health

It’s natural to be concerned about your health. You want to be well and eat food that helps you maintain overall health. However, there’s a difference between being mindful of your wellbeing and obsessing about it. When you find yourself constantly worrying about what you’re putting into your body, and if it’s healthy or not, that could be the sine of an eating disorder. You might worry about eating the “right “things. The reality is that there are many healthy options. And there is no perfect thing to eat. It depends on what your body wants. If you find yourself obsessing about these issues, it’s crucial that you speak to a mental health professional so that they can guide you through these obsessional thoughts.

Getting help

If you have any of these symptoms and want to get help, you can visit NEDA (National Eating Disorder Association. They offer many different resources, including a screening tool to see if you are at risk for an eating disorder. You can consult with a therapist. It’s vital to educate yourself about eating disorders. You can read about them online at sites like BetterHelp. The more knowledge you have about these conditions, the better chance you will get the right help.

Breaking the silence

People who have eating disorders often suffer in silence and are secretive about their behaviors. They might feel shame about what they’re doing and worry about how others will perceive it. A person with an eating disorder needs come out of hiding if they want to heal. That way, they can get proper support and guidance. It’s not easy to start talking about living with an eating disorder, but taking the first step can help you get the correct treatment. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help when you need it. You want to make sure that you live a happy and healthy life, and that starts with talking to a mental health professional.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world's largest e-counseling platform. BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient.

