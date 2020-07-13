What Are Your Preferred Powerful Pronouns?

One of the easiest ways to recognize another person is by addressing them with their name.

Taking the time to hear the person’s name when you meet lets them know that you are interested in them. Sometimes, I find myself asking them to repeat their name to me to make sure that I got it, they almost always smile when I say their name back to them.

When we don’t use another person’s name, we typically use pronouns to refer to them. Using the appropriate pronoun is equally as important and getting their name right.

More and more companies around the world are focused on improving their Diversity and Inclusion policies in some very meaningful ways.

One of the ways that organizations can demonstrate that they are committed to creating and supporting an inclusive culture is in their anti-discrimination statement.

Until June 2020 it was legal in the USA to discriminate against any member of the LGBTQ community in employment. As a result of the SCOTUS decision to end that discrimination, companies are lawfully required to treat all of their employees in the LGBTQ community the same as everyone else in their workforce.

Everyone has the right to be treated with respect and by calling them by name and using the pronouns of their choice, they are more likely to feel respected.

Respect goes a long way in building strong relationships in the workplace. People are more apt to collaborate more closely with those they respect. Respect is critical in building partnerships that require trust.

Most people have a need to be accepted; when people hear their name begins used by others, they know that they have been accepted and seen. People who feel accepted are more likely to contribute at a higher level of productivity and quality in completing their work assignments.

The argument can clearly be made that using a person’s name and appropriate pronouns will have a positive impact on their performance as well as the overall organization’s culture.

A pronoun is a word that refers to either the people talking or someone that is being talked about. Pronouns are often used interchangeably with a person’s name.

Pronouns are used extensively in everyday conversations. It has become more and more important to use the pronoun that is most appropriate for the individual. For this reason, many members of the LGBTQ and Ally community have started to display their preferred pronouns.

Many people are adding their preferred pronouns to their social media profiles as a way of giving others permission to use them. The addition of the pronouns to their profiles supports how they want to be recognized and avoids the potential conflict.

Recently LinkedIn has seen an increase in the addition of pronouns at the end of a user’s last name in their profile. It does not appear to be limited to members of the LGBTQ community and Allies as more and more profiles now include the preferred pronouns.

Since 2014, FaceBook has listed three gender pronouns giving its users the opportunity to be more inclusive when setting up their profile. In addition, FaceBook lists 58 gender options for its users to choose from when creating an account.

In the English language, there are two gender-linked pronouns that are used in the singular form, he and she. There is not a singular non-gender pronoun and as a result, the gender-neutral community has adopted they as a singular pronoun referring to those who are non-binary or genderqueer.

When those who identify with either the he or she pronoun, there is little consternation. Over time people have become accustomed to using these pronouns when referring to another person.

Some people trip up on using the they pronoun when referring to an individual person. The conditioning has been that they refers to more than one person, so there is a need to program the concept of they as a pronoun that refers to an individual in a non-gender way.

The right to be recognized with the pronoun that fits for the individual is universal.

When a person identifies as a female, she can reasonably expect other people to use she, her, and hers as pronouns when referring to her.

When a person identifies as male, he can reasonably expect other people to use he, him, and his as pronouns when referring to him.

When a person identifies as non-binary, they can reasonably expect other people to use they, their, and them when referring to them.

It is incumbent upon leaders to seek to understand more about the appropriate use of pronouns in the workplace. Leaders are expected to model the norms of their organization’s culture and being more inclusive may very well be a core value that must be given attention in everyday conversations.

One of the easiest ways to overcome some of the barriers, confusion, ignorance, or apprehension; about gender pronouns is to ask the other person which pronouns that they prefer. That one proactive approach can eliminate the potential for any negative impact.

Likely one of the most prominent ways to support recognizing others respectfully might be to model how to share your own preferred pronouns.

Would you consider adding them to your social media profiles and being open to the questions and conversations that come from people wanting to better understand the use of your preferred pronouns?

With much gratitude. Phil (He, Him, His)

