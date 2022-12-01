What Do Guys Crave to Hear?

There are certain things that men crave to hear from women. It could be something simple and sweet, or it could be something more heartfelt and intimate.

In this blog post, we will explore what guys crave to hear from women in their lives. We’ll also provide some tips on how you can deliver these messages in a way that is meaningful and special for him.

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” — John F. Kennedy

1. “Make Me Yours.”

There’s something about a woman uttering those three words — “Make me yours” — that can instantly set a man on fire. It’s the equivalent of throwing gasoline on an already raging inferno. To a man, those words are a bold declaration of love and desire.

They are an invitation to take things to the next level, to claim what is rightfully ours. And when a woman says them with conviction, there is nothing we crave more than to answer her call.

Whether we are in the early stages of dating or in a long-term relationship, hearing those words always has the power to stir up powerful emotions within us.

Therefore, next time you’re looking to make things even fierier between you and your man, try uttering those three little words. We guarantee you won’t be disappointed with the results.

2. “I Believe In You.”

A man wants to be with a woman who believes in him, even when he doesn’t believe in himself. He wants her to be his anchor when he’s feeling lost and his soft place to fall when he’s had a tough day. He wants her to look at him with hope and possibility, even when he can only see darkness and doubt.

In short, a man craves to hear the words “I believe in you” from the woman he loves. It’s like a magic elixir that fills him with strength and courage and reminds him that he is capable of anything. Just hearing those three little words can make all the difference in the world to a man, so don’t be afraid to say them often.

3. “What Would I Do Without You.”

From the time we are born, we crave validation from others. Whether it’s a parent telling us we did an excellent job on our latest drawing or a friend complimenting our new shoes, we all crave reassurance that we matter.

For men, this craving doesn’t go away with adulthood. In fact, many men feel an intense need to be needed by their significant other. So when a woman tells her man, “what would I do without you,” it hits him right in the feels.

It’s a simple statement, but it carries a lot of weight. It tells him that he is an integral part of her life and that she can’t imagine going through life without him by her side.

For the majority of men, this is the ultimate compliment. It makes them feel valued, appreciated and loved — all things that every man craves. So next time you want to make your man feel special, tell him, “what would I do without you.” He’ll be sure to appreciate it.

4. “I Feel Safe With You.”

In a world that is full of chaos and uncertainty, feeling safe is a rare and precious commodity. And yet, it is something that we all crave, whether we realize it or not.

When it comes to relationships, feeling safe is even more critical. We need to feel like we can be ourselves without judgment or fear of rejection. We need to know that our partner will be there for us, no matter what. When a woman tells a man that she feels safe with him, it is a profoundly intimate and meaningful gesture.

It shows that she trusts him completely and that she feels comfortable opening up to him. It is the ultimate expression of faith and love. And for a man, nothing could be more vital or valuable. Hearing those words from the woman he loves is like being given the keys to the kingdom. It is the best possible affirmation he could ever receive.

5. “Everything Will Be Fine.”

In any relationship, it’s crucial to be able to communicate openly and honestly with your partner.

However, there are some things that are better left unsaid. For example, when your man comes home from a long day at work, he doesn’t want to hear you complain about your bad day or how much you hate your job.

Instead, he wants to know that everything is under control and that you’re there for him. One phrase that can help to reassure him and make him feel loved is “everything will be fine.”

These four simple words can let him know that you’re in his corner and that you’re confident that the two of you can handle whatever life throws your way.

So next time he comes home stressed out from work, take a deep breath and tell him, “everything will be fine.” It just might be the reassurance he needs to hear.

6. “I Admire You.”

As any man knows, there are certain things that women crave to hear from their partners. Compliments, acts of thoughtfulness, and expressions of love and appreciation are just a few of the things that can make a woman feel loved and cherished.

However, there is one phrase in particular that men crave to hear from their women: “I admire you.” These three simple words convey admiration and respect for all that a man is and all that he does. They tell him that he is valued and appreciated and that his efforts are noticed and appreciated.

In a world where men are often bombarded with messages of insecurity and doubt, hearing these words from the woman he loves can be a powerfully affirming experience.

It can give him the confidence to face the challenges of daily life and to know that he is loved and respected. So if you want to make your man feel truly loved, try telling him how much you admire him. He is sure to appreciate it!

7. “You’re My Fortress”

A man’s home is his castle, and after a long day of fighting the good fight, he craves nothing more than to relax in the comfort of his own domain. So when his queen comes home and tells him, “you’re my fortress,” it touches him deeply.

It reaffirms his role as protector and provider and lets him know that she feels safe and secure in his presence. In today’s chaotic world, those three words are more meaningful than ever. They provide a much-needed sense of stability and support and remind him that he is still her knight in shining armor.

The Bottom Line

Inconclusion, we hope this article has helped give some insight into what men want to hear from women in their lives. Communication is vital in any relationship, and by understanding how your partner processes information, you can tailor conversations that will result in a more positive outcome.

Guys often crave compliments and words of affirmation just as much as girls do, so don’t be afraid to let your guy know how you feel about him. A little bit of vulnerability can go a long way toward building intimacy and trust within a relationship. Do you have any other tips for things that guys crave to hear from women? Feel free to share them with us in the comments below!

“No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.” — Robin Williams

