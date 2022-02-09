What Do I Do if My Child Has Told Me About Issues With Behaviour at School?

What is considered challenging behaviour?
These behaviours include things that might cause harm to themselves or to others, such as:
- fighting
- making threats
- throwing furniture
- hitting
- biting.
These behaviours can be very distressing to other children, parents and teachers – but they will also likely to distress the child behaving this way, and their family.
No child acts out for no reason, and schools are well-equipped to work with children and their families around behaviour.
Things you can do at home
Talk to your child at the end of each school day. This will help you find out what they have done at school, what was good about their day and what wasn’t. Ask open-ended questions and make sure your child knows that they can always come to you to discuss any problems they may be facing at school.
If your child tells you or you suspect that your child might be struggling at school because of a medical or mental health issue, talk to your doctor or contact HeadspaceExternal link
You can contact your child’s school at any time if you have questions or concerns about your child’s behaviour or general wellbeing.
Work with your child’s school
You can ask to speak to your child’s teacher, year level coordinator, a wellbeing staff member or one of the leadership team if you have questions about their behaviour or the behaviour of another student.
If behaviour is an ongoing issue for your child, their school may suggest an individualised support plan to help support them. The school should build this in partnership with you, and it should outline things you, your child and the school can do to help your child.
This planning process might identify useful additional allied health supports for your child. Provision of these therapies is not generally done through the school but schools are able to provide these types of support, where required, to improve a child’s engagement.
It’s important to let your school know if your child has a:
- medical condition
- mental health issue
- disability.
The school might ask for your consent to speak to your child’s doctor or allied health professionals to better support your child.
Students with disability
As a department, we’re committed to inclusive education and want students with disability to be able to participate fully in all aspects of school life. Some students with disability can act in ways that are not properly understood by those around them.
If your child has a disability, make sure you’re in touch with their school’s learning and support team to ensure they’re receiving the best possible learning and wellbeing support. You can access further resources at our Inclusive Learning Support hub.
Students with a disability may also be eligible for support from the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). Contact NDIS on 1800 800 110.
Access information and resources
Learning
Access information to support your child’s learning and development and help them prepare for assessments at the Learning section of our parent and carer webpage. Filter by topics, including Maths, English, Technology, tests and exams, gifted students, subject selection, additional needs, homework, and diversity and inclusion across all year levels.
Wellbeing
Explore articles and advice to help manage common health and wellbeing issues your child may face at school and at home at the Wellbeing section of our parent and carer webpage. Topics include bullying, mental health, behaviour, health and safety and school events across all year levels.
Engagement
Find information about what to expect from your child’s school life — from enrolment to graduation and everything in-between at the Engagement section of our parent and carer webpage. Topics include preparing, enrolment, gifted students, additional needs and school events across all year levels.
Pathways after school
Discover resources to support your child for life after school — from further study to choosing a career at the Pathways after school section of our parent and carer webpage. Topics include pathways to further work, further study and career advice across Year 10, Year 11 and Year 12.
Get help
If you feel as though you need more support and advice tailored to parents, contact ParentlineExternal link.
This post was previously published on NSW Department of Education with a Creative Commons License.
