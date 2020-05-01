What Do Your Doodles Say About You?

Faces

Doodles of faces tell you how the person doodling views him or herself or how they view other people.

People who draw pretty faces are optimistic and outgoing. Those who draw funny faces may have a good sense of humor. And those who draw ugly faces, may be less social. Introverts tend to draw a face in profile more often than others.

The features and other characteristics of the face tell a story too:

Big eyes can mean the person is outgoing or sensitive. Small eyes may show introversion.

Eyes that stare could indicate that the person feels they are being watched.

Lips that are big or full can show desire, while thin lips may mean the person is lacking romance.

Wide faces show innocence. Cartoon-ish faces show a need for attention.

Flowers

Women tend to draw flowers more often than men. They can be indicative of a kind, tender person. On the other hand, pointy petals may show that the person is distrustful. When the flowers have nice rounded, perky petals, they reveal a positive attitude. Droopy or dying flowers can show that a person does not want to open up.

Geometric Shapes

Doodling squares, rectangles, triangles and other geometrical shapes is the trait of a logical person who may be a good planner.

Here are a few more specifics on certain shapes:

Boxes and cubes show a hard-working person.

Triangles are a sign of someone looking for answers, risk-takers, or looking to advance in their career or social life.

Triangles within other triangles show someone is feeling threatened.

Squares show a need for stability in their relationships.

Squares inside other squares or groups of squares show frustration.

Stars and diamonds show ambition.

Swirls and spirals are a sign of a lack of ambition.

Hearts show romanticism. Hearts inside of hearts show shyness.

Squiggles and Lines

Even squiggles and lines can mean something based on the type of line drawn.

Squiggly lines have soft lines. They show an exploration to get somewhere. Zigzag lines, with straighter points and angles, denote more aggression and impatience. The weight of the line can also show the mood of the person drawing it.