St. Patrick is credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland in the fifth century. But what became of those who did not convert? Let us think on these things on St. Patrick’s Day.

What Happened to the Tribes? – by Don Mathis

What happened to the tribesmen

sold as slaves from 1650 Ireland?

To rid the island of the heathen,

the Governor brother and his Cromwell King

shipped thousands of men –

and even more women and children –

to markets of the West Indian.

One slaver, wanting only daughters,

got a letter from ’Henry of the Uprighte Harte,’

“I think it mighte be of like advantage

to your affaires there, and to ours heer,

if you should thinke fitt we sende

2,000 young boys from 12 to 14

to the place aforementioned.

We could well spare them…”

Did they die on the cruel passage

on the middle seas?

Did they survive the fevers

of New World disease?

Did they marry their traditions to Black Africans?

Creating the Voodoo of unknown origins?

Was Gaelic really spoken

by 19th century Caribbeans?

Can you comprehend

words with Irish tinge

in today’s Jamaican?

The search for answers goes through jungles.

The paths are overgrown.

Truth may never be known.

What happened to the tribesmen of Ireland?

—

***

—

Photo credit: Saint Patrick Catholic Church (Junction City, Ohio) – stained glass, Saint Patrick – detail

Nheyob on Wikimedia under CC License