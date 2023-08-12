What He’s Thinking Before You Sleep Together

.

Segment 1:

Anyone can feel excited or disappointed by someone’s appearance when they’re without clothes. This woman points out that this is common among women, and she worries that her body won’t measure up compared to others they’ve seen. That’s definitely a valid concern.

But really, is that not true? What do you mean? Have you seen the bodies on Instagram? Actually, no one has. That’s correct. Yes, what you’ve seen are just filters. That was my point. The bodies on Instagram aren’t real. So, it’s unrealistic for any of us to try to match those standards.

So, if you understand, it’s almost like accepting that you might lose that battle today. I’m not saying you should be down on yourself. Just do your best with what you have because it’s the right thing to do. It’s absurd not to. However, once you’ve given your best, realize that the battle is already lost. Understand that physical appearance isn’t what determines relationships or love.

If that were true, everyone with a perfect body would already have found love. But that’s not how it works. Even personal trainers with ideal bodies might struggle to find love. Attraction isn’t based solely on physical appearance; it’s more forgiving and multifaceted.

Attraction takes various forms, influenced by confidence, kindness, a sense of fun, and how you own what you have. This is a valuable lesson for all of us to learn. Even if you have what’s considered the best body out there, what happens if you get injured and can’t maintain it? Or what if someone with a similar body walks into the room and eyes your partner? Your life can’t be centered solely around that. You need to do things that excite you, like staying fit, but don’t believe your love life hinges on it because it absolutely doesn’t. Having a perfect body won’t guarantee love, and lacking it won’t prevent you from finding love.

Segment 2:

Here’s a question I’ve always wondered about. Now I have a room with three men who can answer it. There are even four Jeremys here. It’s true. Hey, Jeremy. And Jeremy’s son. I’ll show you a shot of yourself. We often hear as women that when you’re naked with a man, he’s not scrutinizing everything wrong with you. If you’re in the moment, have good chemistry, and things are going well, he’s just excited to be there. He’s not thinking about someone else with a better body or comparing you to others. He’s just present and happy to be with you. Is this true, or is it something we tell ourselves to feel better?

—

Anyone is capable of being excited or disappointed by what they see when someone doesn’t have their clothes on. This holds true for both men and women. Men also have their own insecurities and worries about how they’ll be perceived when naked. Just like women worry about their bodies, men worry about their penis size and other aspects. However, assuming that someone’s decision to continue seeing you is solely based on how you look when naked is incorrect. People’s judgments and attraction are influenced by a multitude of factors, not just physical appearance.

It’s essential to recognize that people have different tastes and preferences. What one person finds attractive might not resonate with someone else. While it’s natural to be aware of potential judgment, assuming that everyone universally rejects your appearance is unfounded. Your level of confidence and the way you handle yourself when naked also plays a significant role in how you’re perceived by others. Instead of pointing out your perceived flaws, embracing your body positively can lead to a better outcome.

Think of it as an attractive sales pitch. If someone confidently presents something as amazing, you’re more likely to be swayed by their belief in it. Similarly, if you exude self-assuredness about your body, it can influence how others perceive you. By owning your appearance and projecting confidence, you’re actively shaping the perception of those around you.

Furthermore, it’s important not to overemphasize the importance of physical appearance in relationships. While it’s easy to buy into societal messages that equate beauty with worthiness, the reality is different. People don’t usually end up with the most physically attractive person they’ve been with. What matters most is the emotional connection, shared values, chemistry, and compatibility that a relationship is built upon. Prioritizing self-care and maintaining personal pride can lead to higher self-esteem and overall satisfaction.

In summary, don’t solely focus on physical appearance as the determining factor in attraction and relationships. People are influenced by a variety of qualities beyond looks. Owning your body and projecting confidence positively can have a significant impact on how others perceive you. Remember that personal pride, derived from taking care of yourself and embracing your uniqueness, contributes to a healthier self-esteem and improved interactions with others.

Photo credit: iStock