What Is the Single Greatest Experience of Your Life?

Then, Kahneman adds a caveat? “What if I told you that at the end of the trip each guest would receive a dose of an amnesiac? You’d still be tanned and rested, but you’d have no idea where you went or what you did. Would you still choose the same vacation?”

Your answer says a lot about which you prefer, experiences or memories.

The most beautiful things in life are not things. They’re people and places and memories and pictures. They’re feelings and moments and smiles and laughter. Unknown

Creating Memories

I think I’m a memory guy. It stems from a bit of advice I received from my friend, Rob Schanen, back in 2007.

He told me that his mission is to fill his life with experiences and memories, not fancy things to impress people. In his mind, those family experiences would someday be way more priceless than the stuff he could acquire. I was touched by that advice. I decided that “creating memories” would be my mission, as well. Those memories are small, daily deposits into my happiness bucket.

In full disclosure, over the last year of house arrest I’ve made frequent withdrawals from that bucket.

Those withdrawals filled a void in the otherwise malaise of rabid political discourse and gloomy virus predictions.

Similarly, Amanda Boyarshinov once wrote:

The best gifts in the world are not in the material objects one can buy from the store, but in the memories we make with the people we love.

But a mission to “create memories” can add a great deal of pressure to life. How can I be certain, with limited time, that I”m creating the right memories?