Inadultery, we need to understand what lane are we driving in.

What do I mean?

I mean that we stay in “our lane.” We don’t swerve or merge or crash into other drivers. We watch the road.

For some cheaters, it’s physical. A replacement for what they don’t get at home. Everything else with their spouse is acceptable. It’s about satiating a carnal need only. Nothing more. No pesky emotions or any of that crap.

For others, they want everything. (Ahem, me!)

Butterflies in their tummies. The ever-elusive mind, body, soul thing that practically no one ever finds. They get nothing at home and want it all except for an exit strategy.

For the rest, they want everything AND an exit strategy.

Everyone has their lane on the cheating highway.

We need to pick someone in the same lane.

Or, at minimum, someone willing to put their blinkers on and move into whatever lane we are in without crashing.

Middle lane hog here.

But being with an affair partner who has different destinations than yours will end in a collision that will hurt both of you.

Let’s not get ejected from the car.

Wear your seat belt. I can attest to the fact that those suckers work. I got hit by a driver going 60 miles per hour, and the bruises I had across my chest and breasts took months to go away. Deep purple-black that felt as permanent as my broken leg. But they faded, and my bone healed. If I hadn’t worn my seat belt, I would be here to write this.

I’ve had enough car accidents to know that some things are non-negotiable: looking three times instead of twice, swiveling your whole head instead of relying on side mirrors that sometimes lie, being a focused driver, and safety first.

When being in an affair, protect yourself.

It’s like a seatbelt for your soul. No one else will pick you up when you are down.

Your airbags — make sure they are there. Have a trusted friend to confide in or a non-judgemental therapist. Don’t hurt yourself. This lifestyle isn’t easy by any stretch.

Talk to a potential lover BEFORE fucking them. Try to figure out what they want. Have frank discussions of what you need regarding texting and communication, and meet-ups. Dates and sex? Or just sex? Going out in public together? Or not? How you will end things when it gets to that point? (and it will believe me). Do you like to stay friends with exes? Or when it’s over, is it done?

Make sure your rearview mirror isn’t filled with regret and “should’ve been’s.” There are enough speed bumps and treacherous curves in life already. Learn your blind spots. We all have them.

Find an affair partner who matches up with your lane to have a more enjoyable ride for you both.

“Staying in your lane” to keep you safe and sound on the cheating highway.

