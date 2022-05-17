What One Choice in Your Life Changed Everything?

Take a moment and think about your life choices. Which one impacted your life the most? Did it also impact others?

I started New Choices publication as a place to put my stories that didn’t fit neatly into the other publications I submit to frequently. Sexography Editorial, An Injustice! Voices, and MuddyUm are for sex, social justice and humor, in that order. Yes, I’m niche less. It’s working for me.

What else is there that won’t fit in to those three categories? More than you’d think. Parenting, huge life shifts such as choosing to parent in the first place, major or minor career shifts and work in general, relationships if they don’t necessarily belong in sex and humor, which most do. You get the idea.

So what was my one choice that changed everything? Having my son as a single mother at age forty-one. Neither of those things are so revolutionary now, but they still were twenty-eight years ago.

Since then, I’ve written about him and his continuing impact on my life several times. Some he’s approved, others not so much, so I changed one of them. Maybe you can guess which one. Hint: He’s a content creator in Los Angeles.

I grew up — finally — when I had him, although he may disagree. I entered a different world from the one I’d inhabited for forty-one years. I “adopted” one of his friends when they were in high school, and we lost him two years ago. I went from hippie, earth mother mom to firm, understanding but guiding mom within the first three years. I didn’t find a stepfather for him or a mate for me, so I’ve alway been a single mom. I made less money and spent more. I’ve become his friend.

What one choice have you made that changed everything or many things in your life?

You may not completely realize the impact the choice made on you. Writing your story can help you understand how your choice changed your life. You may not know how many people are struggling to make the same choice. Your story can help them with that.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There are at least two people in the world who were born because the mothers came to me about becoming a single, older mother. There may be more because I’ve written about it. There are likely others who’ve made a different choice after talking with me or reading my writing.

R. Buckminster Fuller said, “Your significance will always be a mystery to you.”

While this is true, think about a choice you’ve made — The Choice — that influenced others and changed your life. Send it to New Choices if you choose. Feel free to be funny, socially relevant, or sexy. Choices cover a lot of territory.

Edward Robson, PhD, MFA, James Knight, Nanci Arvizu, David Martin, Aimée Gramblin,Yael Wolfe, Jessica Wildfire, Gary Chapin, Andrew Rodwin, Kait Leonard, Andrew Gaertner, D. K. Harmony, jesscio, Jack Herlocker, Amy Sea, Hogan Torah, Smillew Rahcuef, Gunner Barrett, Shannon Ashley, Nicole Akers, Tre King, Xennariel Revenlyr, Synthia Stark, Marilyn Flower, and anyone else who has made life-changing choices you want to tell us about. The editors and I want to read about your journey.

—

This post was previously published on New Choices.

***