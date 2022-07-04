What To Do When Your Ex Moves on Ridiculously Fast [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

what is painful to our egos

is this

idea that someone

dates us

we break up and then they say about

someone else i’ve never been this sure

before

jessica says hi matthew and stephen i

just got out of a six-month relationship

that was pretty serious of course we

fought like any other relationship but

arguments were always over his behavior

on social media and how i felt

disrespected by what he would do

he was amazing and always corrected his

behavior until it would happen again he

told me it’s too early on in the

relationship to have this much drama and

the boundaries i put on him so eight

days after we signed a lease for an

apartment together he broke up with me

over text and is now dating someone new

the new girl has randomly liked a couple

of things of mine on social media which

i found strange

and she’s posted pics of them with the

caption if you know you know

and screenshots of their text

conversation

saying he’s never been so sure of anyone

until her

was my entire relationship all in my own

head

love your podcast by the way it’s been

helping me get through the darkest time

of my life

so

look firstly

in answer in direct answer to your

question was my entire relationship all

in my own head

the answer is

there will have been and there was an

experience being had there

okay there in any situation

there are

we can feel something and then we can go

into another relationship and we can use

big words and feel something again to a

lesser or a greater extent

that doesn’t mean that the person didn’t

feel something in the relationship

before that and many people have had

that experience you jessica may have had

the experience of

feeling something in one relationship

and then going into another relationship

and feeling something again

it doesn’t invalidate the last

relationship that you feel

something now

what is painful to our egos

is this

idea that

someone

dates us

we break up and then they say about

someone else i’ve never been this sure

before that can be a real blow to our

ego because what we’re hearing is

what i feel now is superior to what i

felt when i was with you

now

firstly

we

there has to be a kind of radical

acceptance that we have where we say

if someone feels that way

then

by definition they were not my person

that if they genuinely feel like they’ve

never been more certain

then i don’t need to mourn them this

person is not my person there will be

someone who feels that about me

and this isn’t my person so that’s the

starting point even if what he feels is

real

then

in this situation then what you’re

learning is that this person truly

wasn’t your person they’re not with

someone else and questioning it and

thinking about you they’re with someone

else and they have all of that certainty

which for you means you can genuinely

move on from that person it’s both

painful and it offers a genuine

opportunity for closure

and

like i said there will be someone out

there that feels that level of certainty

or will has the potential to feel that

level of certainty about you

now that’s the most optimistic

interpretation for him because the truth

is

if you had a quote pretty serious

relationship over six months and now

straight away he’s having a very serious

relationship with somebody else

there’s a good chance that what he’s

feeling right now is not sustainable

that it’s just a new set of

feelings of certainty of

dopamine of

uh giddiness that

that cannot necessarily be trusted

i don’t think

you can really know

what he feels in this relationship

lots of people say things early on in a

relationship by text

that are said in that passion of

big feelings that

are proved to be wrong months or years

later or they just don’t they don’t have

the staying power they don’t last

so

you you shouldn’t

just because someone is posting things

you that doesn’t mean that you should

take that so seriously i’m not saying

that from the perspective of wanting

this person back i’m just saying from

the perspective of

you feeling mad sometimes when someone

suddenly

when when

when we break up

and you know you said he broke up with

you over text when they break up with us

after something serious and then

immediately i like i’ve never been more

in love before about someone new it can

make us feel mad

and i don’t mean angry i mean like mad

like what is going on what world have i

been

living in it does create that feeling

that you’ve articulated was it in my own

head

and the truth is and sometimes the scary

thing is that someone can be having a

very different experience than we are in

a relationship we are fighting for the

relationship we are willing to invest in

the relationship and they are planning

their exit at the same time

and that’s a real

that can affect our ego because well a

it can make us trust ourselves less

because we go what’s wrong with me that

i didn’t see that we were living two

completely different realities but it

can also just be really it can feel

embarrassing

you know it can feel painful because we

go god what a fool am i that i was

giving all of this energy to this

relationship

and

i was under this complete

misapprehension that this person was

having the same experience as me

and don’t beat yourself up for that you

gave your role in a relationship and

someone wasn’t willing to give you

the same thing

that’s not a

portent of things to come that’s not a

sign that in the future

you’re not going to be loved it’s just

an example of a situation where someone

wasn’t willing to give you what you were

willing to give them

and what’s important about a situation

like this is you look back on it and you

say

could i have seen that sooner if if i if

i look at it now

were there actually a lot of signs that

this person was not willing to give me

what i was willing to give them

and

and if so why did i ignore

those signs

was him breaking up with me over text

after six months of what you describe as

a pretty serious relationship

was that

out of the ordinary or was that actually

an extension

of what i was seeing

before that

you know you talk about these fights

over how he was on social media but he

would keep reverting to type

um you said you know he would

momentarily correct his behavior and

then it would happen again this doesn’t

speak of a person who is respecting your

wishes of someone who is trying to build

bridges

and someone who is afraid of

of losing the relationship because he

kept doing the same thing over and over

again

so

i think it’s just important to say

was i truly

mad in this situation

was i truly just completely oblivious

or did i see things that made it clear

to me that this person was not willing

to give what i was willing to give and

if so

what am i going to do to build my

strength my confidence and have a

concrete

standard that means

in the future when this happens

i don’t

continue down the path

if i’m seeing that once i communicate

something that’s important to me it’s

routinely

ignored

or this person keeps reverting to type

but i i think it’s safe to say that some

of these things that you’re talking

about are character flaws in this person

in their life right now

and that one of the things you should be

really happy about is that you’re no

longer subject

to those character flaws

that you have the opportunity to find

someone better because someone who after

six months with you can simply break up

with you by text is someone you should

be really really glad

you didn’t give

six years

of your life to because who knows how

much damage that person could have done

over that kind of a time period

you

