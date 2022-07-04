What To Do When Your Ex Moves on Ridiculously Fast [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
what is painful to our egos
is this
idea that someone
dates us
we break up and then they say about
someone else i’ve never been this sure
before
jessica says hi matthew and stephen i
just got out of a six-month relationship
that was pretty serious of course we
fought like any other relationship but
arguments were always over his behavior
on social media and how i felt
disrespected by what he would do
he was amazing and always corrected his
behavior until it would happen again he
told me it’s too early on in the
relationship to have this much drama and
the boundaries i put on him so eight
days after we signed a lease for an
apartment together he broke up with me
over text and is now dating someone new
the new girl has randomly liked a couple
of things of mine on social media which
i found strange
and she’s posted pics of them with the
caption if you know you know
and screenshots of their text
conversation
saying he’s never been so sure of anyone
until her
was my entire relationship all in my own
head
love your podcast by the way it’s been
helping me get through the darkest time
of my life
so
look firstly
in answer in direct answer to your
question was my entire relationship all
in my own head
the answer is
there will have been and there was an
experience being had there
okay there in any situation
there are
we can feel something and then we can go
into another relationship and we can use
big words and feel something again to a
lesser or a greater extent
that doesn’t mean that the person didn’t
feel something in the relationship
before that and many people have had
that experience you jessica may have had
the experience of
feeling something in one relationship
and then going into another relationship
and feeling something again
it doesn’t invalidate the last
relationship that you feel
something now
what is painful to our egos
is this
idea that
someone
dates us
we break up and then they say about
someone else i’ve never been this sure
before that can be a real blow to our
ego because what we’re hearing is
what i feel now is superior to what i
felt when i was with you
now
firstly
we
there has to be a kind of radical
acceptance that we have where we say
if someone feels that way
then
by definition they were not my person
that if they genuinely feel like they’ve
never been more certain
then i don’t need to mourn them this
person is not my person there will be
someone who feels that about me
and this isn’t my person so that’s the
starting point even if what he feels is
real
then
in this situation then what you’re
learning is that this person truly
wasn’t your person they’re not with
someone else and questioning it and
thinking about you they’re with someone
else and they have all of that certainty
which for you means you can genuinely
move on from that person it’s both
painful and it offers a genuine
opportunity for closure
and
like i said there will be someone out
there that feels that level of certainty
or will has the potential to feel that
level of certainty about you
now that’s the most optimistic
interpretation for him because the truth
is
if you had a quote pretty serious
relationship over six months and now
straight away he’s having a very serious
relationship with somebody else
there’s a good chance that what he’s
feeling right now is not sustainable
that it’s just a new set of
feelings of certainty of
dopamine of
uh giddiness that
that cannot necessarily be trusted
i don’t think
you can really know
what he feels in this relationship
lots of people say things early on in a
relationship by text
that are said in that passion of
big feelings that
are proved to be wrong months or years
later or they just don’t they don’t have
the staying power they don’t last
so
you you shouldn’t
just because someone is posting things
you that doesn’t mean that you should
take that so seriously i’m not saying
that from the perspective of wanting
this person back i’m just saying from
the perspective of
you feeling mad sometimes when someone
suddenly
when when
when we break up
and you know you said he broke up with
you over text when they break up with us
after something serious and then
immediately i like i’ve never been more
in love before about someone new it can
make us feel mad
and i don’t mean angry i mean like mad
like what is going on what world have i
been
living in it does create that feeling
that you’ve articulated was it in my own
head
and the truth is and sometimes the scary
thing is that someone can be having a
very different experience than we are in
a relationship we are fighting for the
relationship we are willing to invest in
the relationship and they are planning
their exit at the same time
and that’s a real
that can affect our ego because well a
it can make us trust ourselves less
because we go what’s wrong with me that
i didn’t see that we were living two
completely different realities but it
can also just be really it can feel
embarrassing
you know it can feel painful because we
go god what a fool am i that i was
giving all of this energy to this
relationship
and
i was under this complete
misapprehension that this person was
having the same experience as me
and don’t beat yourself up for that you
gave your role in a relationship and
someone wasn’t willing to give you
the same thing
that’s not a
portent of things to come that’s not a
sign that in the future
you’re not going to be loved it’s just
an example of a situation where someone
wasn’t willing to give you what you were
willing to give them
and what’s important about a situation
like this is you look back on it and you
say
could i have seen that sooner if if i if
i look at it now
were there actually a lot of signs that
this person was not willing to give me
what i was willing to give them
and
and if so why did i ignore
those signs
was him breaking up with me over text
after six months of what you describe as
a pretty serious relationship
was that
out of the ordinary or was that actually
an extension
of what i was seeing
before that
you know you talk about these fights
over how he was on social media but he
would keep reverting to type
um you said you know he would
momentarily correct his behavior and
then it would happen again this doesn’t
speak of a person who is respecting your
wishes of someone who is trying to build
bridges
and someone who is afraid of
of losing the relationship because he
kept doing the same thing over and over
again
so
i think it’s just important to say
was i truly
mad in this situation
was i truly just completely oblivious
or did i see things that made it clear
to me that this person was not willing
to give what i was willing to give and
if so
what am i going to do to build my
strength my confidence and have a
concrete
standard that means
in the future when this happens
i don’t
continue down the path
if i’m seeing that once i communicate
something that’s important to me it’s
routinely
ignored
or this person keeps reverting to type
but i i think it’s safe to say that some
of these things that you’re talking
about are character flaws in this person
in their life right now
and that one of the things you should be
really happy about is that you’re no
longer subject
to those character flaws
that you have the opportunity to find
someone better because someone who after
six months with you can simply break up
with you by text is someone you should
be really really glad
you didn’t give
six years
of your life to because who knows how
much damage that person could have done
over that kind of a time period
you
