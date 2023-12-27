What to Expect When You’re Expecting… a Dog

About to buy a dog? Here’s a video with everything you need to know!

We just about all love dogs and for good reason. They’re fun to have around, are non-judgemental, loving and make the best companions.

If you’ve never owned one before, you might not realise though, they are a 15-year commitment. Or sometimes more—according to The Guinness World Records, Bobi, the oldest living dog on record clocked up 30 years and 266 days.

Before you go looking for a dog, there’s a few things you’ll need to make sure you are the best dog owner you can be.

The Dog and Cat Management Board have produced a new video designed to educate people about the long-term responsibilities of owning a dog.

The video includes tips for finding the right dog for you and your family, how to give your pet a happy, comfortable life and the legal responsibilities.

Dogs are for life

Adopting a dog from the RSPCA or the Animal Welfare League is a great option. Their dogs are affordably priced and have already been microchipped and desexed, which is a large expense. They’re also usually older so you can see their personality shine through too.

And don’t forget, if you’re purchasing a dog or cat from a breeder, check the breeder is registered with Dogs and Cats Online. This and other information on state dog and cat laws is available on the Board’s website at www.dogandcatboard.com.au

Photo credit: Jay Wennington on Unsplash