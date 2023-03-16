What Would You Do if Someone Suddenly Confessed to You?

A question from a friend got me thinking. Once when I was chatting with my friends, I was rejected by a female friend I liked, and then a friend asked me: What would you do if other girls confessed to you at this time?

Hearing this question, I thought about it, but I didn’t answer them, because I need time to sort it out, because the number of times I have confessed is zero, so I haven’t thought about this situation, if the current situation (rejected by the girl I like, no new love partner, and a girl suddenly confessed to me), I think of 3 answers due to different situations.

Situation 1: The girl who confessed to me and I have already been friends

Answer: I will accept

Reason: Since she has known each other for a while, she has a basic understanding of my strengths and weaknesses, and so do I, so she will be willing to try because I myself like to be promoted from friends to couples.

Situation №2: The girl who confessed to me I am not familiar with,

Answer: I will ask if I would like to get to know each other as a friend, and then I will reply. If the other party is willing, I will start as a friend (I estimate it will be about 3 months)

Reason: I rarely have a good impression of a girl who is not a friend. If I accept it, she is dating someone who has no feelings for her, and I will feel cheated on her. And if I accept it, I find that she is not suitable for me. And breaking up will hurt her, but if I start with friends first, it will give me time to understand her and let her understand me. Is it really suitable for her? If I have a good impression after three months, I will accept it ( Of course she doesn’t like me anymore, I don’t mind if she rejects me), but if I don’t have a good impression, I will refuse, because I don’t want to delay her time.

Situation 3: Not familiar with me, but unwilling to start as a friend

Answer: I will refuse

Reason: After I accept it, if she finds out that I am not suitable for her, but dare not say goodbye, or because I have no time and opportunity to have a good impression of her, no matter how I think it is not good for everyone, it is better to refuse directly, Let her long-term pain be better than short-term pain, don’t make everyone dating can’t be happy.

