We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

What Would You Do if Someone Suddenly Confessed to You?

What Would You Do if Someone Suddenly Confessed to You?

A question from a friend got me thinking.

by Leave a Comment

 

A question from a friend got me thinking. Once when I was chatting with my friends, I was rejected by a female friend I liked, and then a friend asked me: What would you do if other girls confessed to you at this time?

Hearing this question, I thought about it, but I didn’t answer them, because I need time to sort it out, because the number of times I have confessed is zero, so I haven’t thought about this situation, if the current situation (rejected by the girl I like, no new love partner, and a girl suddenly confessed to me), I think of 3 answers due to different situations.

Situation 1: The girl who confessed to me and I have already been friends
Answer: I will accept
Reason: Since she has known each other for a while, she has a basic understanding of my strengths and weaknesses, and so do I, so she will be willing to try because I myself like to be promoted from friends to couples.

Situation №2: The girl who confessed to me I am not familiar with,
Answer: I will ask if I would like to get to know each other as a friend, and then I will reply. If the other party is willing, I will start as a friend (I estimate it will be about 3 months)
Reason: I rarely have a good impression of a girl who is not a friend. If I accept it, she is dating someone who has no feelings for her, and I will feel cheated on her. And if I accept it, I find that she is not suitable for me. And breaking up will hurt her, but if I start with friends first, it will give me time to understand her and let her understand me. Is it really suitable for her? If I have a good impression after three months, I will accept it ( Of course she doesn’t like me anymore, I don’t mind if she rejects me), but if I don’t have a good impression, I will refuse, because I don’t want to delay her time.

Situation 3: Not familiar with me, but unwilling to start as a friend
Answer: I will refuse
Reason: After I accept it, if she finds out that I am not suitable for her, but dare not say goodbye, or because I have no time and opportunity to have a good impression of her, no matter how I think it is not good for everyone, it is better to refuse directly, Let her long-term pain be better than short-term pain, don’t make everyone dating can’t be happy.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About life lover

I am writing articles about relationships, self-help, entrepreneur, life lesson, and pet.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@getbetterlife

