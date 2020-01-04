What’s Behind Rising Authoritarianism?

Thus it occurred that by the 1930s the Nazis — heretofore a non-factor — captured an exponential share of the German parliament. The middle-class — teachers, public servants, small businessmen, farmers — had suffered most from inflation; but as precariously situated members of the bourgeoisie, they feared losing what little they had to Bolshevism’s redistributive impulse.

Small businessmen proved especially receptive to Nazism’s anti-Semitic impulse, scapegoating Jews for their economic woes.The close of the 20s and the onset of the Great Depression only made Nazism’s redemptive claims more appealing and less absurd; the nationalist dream of a strong Germany grew ever more tempting as Bolshevism seemingly threatened to undo what little the middle classes had left.

As economic uncertainty increased, so too did the desire for stability. As the longing for stability increased, so too did Nazi membership. This is unsurprising. Authoritarians are concerned, historians Hetherington and Weiler write, with combating “normative threat” — manifested in Nazi Germany by the Bolsheviks. “Those who score high in authoritarianism … are, first and foremost, concerned with maintaining the social order and opposing that which they believe undermines that order.” This distinguishes authoritarians from conservatives. Conservatives want to maintain the status quo out of respect; authoritarians act out of fear of subversion.

Rendered authoritarians by desperation and war-weariness, many Germans were only too eager to give Hitler a try. Hitler was a prophet, a savior, and even if he proved a failed prophet, well — could things get worse? Ironically, though the Nazi Party — through its paramilitary “brownshirts” — was a chief driver behind the raging street warfare, key to Hitler’s appeal to a frightened middle class was his vow to restore law and order by suppressing communist militias.

The promises worked. Catalyzing fear, buoyed by the chaos engulfing German streets and psyches, Hitler’s flock of sheep — baying ever more assertively — grew, both in size and confidence. On January 30, 1933, the once cash-strapped artist became chancellor. Beaming with confidence, an exultant Hitler declared publicly:

The great time has only begun. Germany has awoken. You mustn’t act yourself[;] you must obey, you must give in and you must submit to this overwhelming need to obey.

For a population bereft of collective or individual purpose, such words must have seemed nothing less than divine.