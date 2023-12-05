What’s So Bad About Concrete Anyway?

By Roddy Scheer and Doug Moss

Dear EarthTalk: Why is concrete production bad for the planet? Are there sustainable options?

—James B., Milwaukee, WI

Concrete is undeniably one of the largest contributors to environmental degradation around the world, not just because it is used to pave over nature but also because of its huge production and distribution carbon footprint. Creating concrete involves extracting raw materials like limestone, which releases large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere. And the production process is energy-intensive, requiring high temperatures at the factory and transportation of heavy materials for hundreds of miles.

Indeed, the concrete industry is responsible for a whopping eight percent of global CO2 emissions, making it one of the world’s worst climate villains. The chemical reaction involved in producing concrete generates nearly one ton of CO2 for every ton of concrete produced. These emissions significantly contribute to climate change, exacerbating global warming and its associated consequences. Moreover, the extraction of raw materials for concrete causes habitat destruction, landscape alteration, and can deplete water reserves and other natural resources. The demand for sand, a key component in concrete, has led to illegal and environmentally destructive mining practices around the world as well.

In response to environmental concerns, researchers and innovators are actively seeking more sustainable alternatives to traditional concrete. One promising alternative gaining traction is “green concrete” which uses alternative materials like fly ash, slag or silica fume as partial replacements for cement, concrete’s primary ingredient. Additionally, incorporating industrial by-products like recycled glass or plastic in the mixtures can enhance the final product’s sustainability. Advancements in technology have also led to the development of novel construction materials like geopolymer concrete, which relies on industrial waste by-products to create a durable, eco-friendly alternative. These substitutes often offer comparable or even superior performance to traditional concrete while greatly reducing carbon emissions during production.

Another sustainable approach involves exploring “biomimicry,” drawing inspiration from nature to create materials that imitate natural processes. Some researchers are investigating the use of bio-based materials like hempcrete, made from hemp fibers and a lime-based binder, which possess impressive insulation properties and a smaller environmental footprint compared to conventional concrete.

Additionally, advancements in construction techniques, such as 3D printing using recycled materials, offer innovative ways to reduce waste and energy consumption in building construction. These methods have the potential to revolutionize the construction industry by minimizing resource extraction and energy usage while offering greater design flexibility. While these sustainable alternatives show promise, widespread adoption and implementation require further research, development, and investment to scale up production and make them economically competitive with traditional concrete.

The detrimental environmental impact of concrete requires urgent action. Exploring and investing in sustainable alternatives is crucial to mitigate the environmental damage caused by construction activities and pave the way for a more sustainable and eco-friendly future in the construction industry.

This post was previously published on emagazine.com.

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com