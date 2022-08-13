Another in my discussion series. I hope maybe you can use these in your support group, church group, office DEI discussion group, classroom, etc.

Today’s discussion comes from the Cleveland Clinic at this link. Excerpts are provided with proper citation in case you don’t have time to read the whole article.

I would like to think the Cleveland Clinic would be a trusted, neutral source for this complicated subject and thank them for sharing this information.

What’s the Difference Between Body Positivity and Body Neutrality?

Embracing both can be healthy

Some people subscribe to body positivity, or loving their bodies regardless of shape, size, color, gender or ability

Others embrace body neutrality, which focuses on appreciating what the body can do

“In a larger context, body positivity is a social movement that advocates for the acceptance of all bodies, regardless of size, shape, skin tone, gender or physical abilities,” says Psychologist Susan Albers, PsyD

“The central concept is the idea that beauty is constructed by society and it should not determine someone’s self-worth or value,” she says

While its overall intention was good, the body positivity movement has gained some criticism over the years

Some have pointed out that the movement often leaves people of color, people living with disabilities and the LGBTQIA+ community out of the conversation

“Body positivity is a subset of toxic positivity,” notes Dr. Albers. “Some feel that it blames people for how they feel based on their mindset. It can also push people into trying to feel something that they don’t.”

According to Dr. Albers, while body positivity’s intentions are admirable, unconditionally loving one’s body and appearance can seem unrealistic to a lot of people, particularly because so many report being unhappy about them

“The body-neutral approach leans toward the belief that it doesn’t matter if you think your body is beautiful or not. Your value is not tied to your body nor does your happiness depend on what you look like. A body-positive approach says you are beautiful no matter what. Period,” Dr. Albers explains

If you’re inspired by positive thoughts and affirmations, body positivity might be your thing. Dr. Albers says positive thoughts can help your mood and rewire negative thoughts. Body positivity can also help dissolve thoughts that we might have picked up from childhood or society

On the other hand, if positive affirmations seem a little too much for you, body neutrality may be the place to start.

“Being positive when you truly don’t feel that way might seem inauthentic and not coherent with how you genuinely feel. It’s a huge leap from ‘I hate my body’ to ‘I love it.’ By going in the direction of ‘I can accept my body,’ you take out any indication of ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ And that might simply be closer to where you are,” Dr. Albers says.

Discussion Questions:

Most people have heard about “body positivity.” Had you heard about “body neutrality?” Do you think there is an important distinction between the two? In your mind, which of the two is more relevant to you? Or is it a combination of both? Does the body positive movement unintentionally promote poor health habits? Is the consideration of this topic different for people of color, people living with disabilities, and the LGBTQIA+ community? Is there such a thing as being “too positive,” or even “toxic” positivity? How can we help children in our lives develop a positive body image?

Again, find the comprehensive story at the Cleveland Clinic.

I would very much like to hear your responses to the above discussion questions in the comments, KEEP THEM CIVIL PLEASE — this is a discussion, not a shouting match.

