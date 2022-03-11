What’s up With People and Disappointment?

Disappointment is one of the most annoying behavior of humans, even though it is said to be human nature. People are just created in a way that they can’t cope without disappointing you. But then the weird question is, all that you need not to dissatisfy people is, “simply doing what you’ve promised to do and refusal to promise what you cannot fulfill”. It may not seem easy, but is a simple thing to do to avoid disappointment. However, disappointment is still rampant in the midst of people.

A lot of people have different insights and beliefs about this—but regardless of all, we often fail to satisfy people just because we have taken on more than we can do. This is probably because of some variable we didn’t expect which perhaps changed at any point in time or naturally because of some life inevitable circumstances. But then, despondency is an unavoidable part of humanity, so how do you cope with disappointment?

…

How People Normally Act After Getting Disappointed

When people are disappointed by us, it’s often devastating because we didn’t expect it. This thus leads to fear of trying again so we have viewed disheartening as a dead end and we stop trying. The next time we allow dissatisfaction to turn into resentment and so doing we never get to see the impact of the disappointment because we didn’t retry.

Perhaps if we have seized the chance to have tried again, it could have been the end of all our problems.

My Saddest Experience With Disappointment

A few years ago after my five years in college, I was battling with getting a job. After several interviews, I was finally directed to a firm by my cousin which on getting there, I found out that the boss was a friend from college and he assured me when he said “Bro, after this interview the job is yours belief me”. Few days after, I didn’t receive any call or text to confirm if I was given the job. so the next day, I decided to call my friend so I can know my fate. After calling his line severally, he eventually picked up on the 10th time and he said, “I’m sorry bro, but the number of required candidates have been picked” with no further explanation. It was so devastating then—I felt like it was all over and maybe I’m just not meant to work with my certificates.

So, I decided to hop in (like a rabbit) as a waiter in a restaurant and things started going smoothly.

Until the fifth day when I got a call from my friend, I didn’t want to pick up because I never wanted anything to do with him anymore. So I decided to delete his contact but on trying to do that, I did not realize when I picked the call, so I decided to listen to him—and then was the end of it. as he said, there was a mix-up in the last interview and that I have been awarded the post of deputy managing director of the firm.

…

It is unfortunate that people actually think about disappointment when there is nothing to be disappointed about because everything that happens is what is required by the universe so why should you feel disappointed when you are just playing your role in the grand scheme of things. So we learn to allow and accept reality as it is anywhere we are based on what has happened and so there is nothing bad to feel about it.

Thanks for reading and also stop being dissatisfied.

