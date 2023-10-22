When Christians Throw Their Own on the Scrap Heap

In a recent blog post, I wrote about an unsettling incident where a group of Christians defaced a sacred First Nations’ site by engraving the words “Jesus Saves” across an ancient rock formation with a power tool. You can read the original article here.

Understandably, there was a good deal of anger expressed in the comments that followed. However, one of my readers took a somewhat different tack. Their comment caught my attention because, well… it captured a glaring problem with modern Christianity. In fact, it put the problem up in neon lights.

The commenter in question is a regular of mine and usually vociferously defends Christianity. They often call my beliefs heretical, try to school me on Biblical theology, and show me the error of my ways.

However, on this occasion, my commenter did not defend Christianity or his Christian brethren. Instead, he rather suddenly disowned these vandals as unworthy of being called Christians. Take a look at the comment for yourself:

Ouch!

This led me to ponder something that I’ve noticed about the way that Christians treat other Christians who fail. It’s never pretty when a sinner falls into the hands of another sinner. There is a recurring pattern of scapegoating within Christianity and of rejecting imperfection in a faith that claims to embrace all.

The Hypocrisy of Selective Disowning

Ah, the art of selective disowning, where Christians masterfully shuffle those who tarnish their faith off to the scrap heap. It’s fascinating how swiftly the commenter tosses these vandals aside, refusing to acknowledge them as fellow Christians. After all, who needs to grapple with the uncomfortable notion that Christians are capable of heinous acts in Jesus’ name? It’s much easier to conveniently disavow their association and protect the pristine image of the faith, isn’t it?

It is a great irony that the church preaches a message that says, “Come to God as you are and receive full acceptance,” while simultaneously promoting a performance-based religious system with obvious boundary markers about what is and is not acceptable behavior. How many of the sermons you hear in your average church are simply a message of condemnation: “You’re doing it wrong! Get better, do better, do this more, do this less,” and so on?

Christianity is supposed to be a life-transforming faith, but it has been reduced to a sin-management program in many churches where there are very clear guidelines about what a good Christian is and does. In a church, if you want to belong, you have to behave.

Or else… when you make a mistake… goodbye!

Unveiling the Perfect Christian

Let’s take a moment to marvel at the ideal Christian, shall we? A paragon of virtue, they embody flawless piety, unwavering faith, and an impeccable moral compass. They would never dare to deface a sacred site or commit acts contrary to the teachings of Jesus. No, no! They are the epitome of righteousness and holiness, donning halos while the rest of us mere mortals stumble along, wrestling with our imperfections.

My commenter assumes that these vandals couldn’t possibly be Christians because “good Christians” would never behave in this way. Of course, I’m vexed by the suggestion that a non-believer would carve the words “Jesus Saves” into a rock face. I mean, why?

The Untouchable Church

The church, that bastion of purity and righteousness, has an uncanny ability to create an environment that is actually unsafe for sinners. It’s as if they forgot that Jesus himself attracted the wounded, the broken, and the lost.

But alas, the church becomes a fortress of self-righteousness, where walls are erected, standards are set impossibly high, and sinners are kept at arm’s length. Because, you know, Jesus clearly loved building walls… Wait, no, that was someone else entirely.

Rather than confront the possibility of “sin in their ranks,” my commenter simply tosses them aside. Do you see how quickly and easily they do it? It’s quite frightening, really.

A Glimpse into Scapegoating History

Throughout the ages, Christianity has excelled at scapegoating. We have perfected the art of casting aside those who deviate from the prescribed path, branding them as heretics or unworthy of the faith.

It’s hard to forget our illustrious history of persecuting those who dared to challenge the established norms, starting with the prophets. Jesus himself must have been a trendsetter, being the firstborn among the scapegoats of Christianity. How fitting.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I am not defending the actions of these vandals. But, I am defending their humanity.

Embracing Imperfection, One Step at a Time

Instead of perpetuating this tiresome cycle of rejection and scapegoating, it’s high time Christians embrace the concept of imperfect faith. Let us revel in the messiness, the contradictions, and the human frailty that accompanies our journey.

After all, it is in acknowledging our imperfections that we find the transformative power of grace. So, put down your halos and embrace the beautiful chaos of imperfect faith.

The Last Word

Christianity, at its core, should be a refuge for sinners, a place where imperfection is embraced and love reigns supreme. It is in working with our imperfections, rather than denying their existence, that we can truly grow in our faith.

A child in a Sunday School class was asked by their teacher, “What do you have to do to be forgiven?”

They expected the child to give the usual pat response: “Put your trust in Jesus Christ.” However, the child wrestled with the question for a few seconds and then thoughtfully responded, “To be forgiven, you must first sin.”

Exactly.

Sin is the door through which the grace of God enters. So, my fellow Christians, let’s lay down our stones of condemnation and refuse to discard the sinner. Don’t toss them to one side, like my overzealous friend. They may have monumentally failed, made a horrific error of judgment, and be rightly deserving of the earthly consequences of their actions. But they have also opened the door for forgiveness and reconciliation.

So, do not toss them into the streets.

Welcome them at your table.

This post was previously published on Backyard Church.

