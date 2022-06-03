When “Ditzy” Is Finally Diagnosed as ADHD With Jen Barton [Video]

By Understood

After losing her mom at 23 and having kids starting at 27, writer Jen Barton, now 39 with four kids, was in a strange place. For the first time in a long time, she wasn’t feeling overly anxious or depressed. She felt creative and was bonding with her kids. But still, something “wasn’t right.” She started looking under every rock for an answer to her disorganization, “ditziness,” and chaos. What she found…was ADHD.

Hear from Jen, who wrote the “British Vogue” article “Why Does No One Believe My ADHD Diagnosis?” She talks about ADHD in women, parenting with ADHD, and how her perspective has changed now that she’s been diagnosed with ADHD.

To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood. https://www.understood.org/podcast/ad…

We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]

Understood is a nonprofit and social impact organization dedicated to shaping a world where the 1 in 5 people who learn and think differently can thrive. Learn more about “ADHD Aha!” and all our podcasts at u.org/podcasts.

Copyright © 2021 Understood for All, Inc. All rights reserved. Understood is not affiliated with any pharmaceutical company.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

discover all of understood’s podcasts

0:03

where we talk candidly about challenges

0:05

with reading writing focus and other

0:08

learning differences

0:10

our podcasts bring new voices and

0:12

perspectives you won’t hear anywhere

0:14

else explore the highs and lows of

0:17

raising kids with learning challenges

0:19

learn about the surprising ways adhd

0:21

symptoms can surface in kids and adults

0:24

and hear stories from working

0:26

professionals who learn and think

0:27

differently on the understood podcast

0:29

network

0:30

there’s a podcast for everyone find your

0:32

new favorite today at u.org

0:35

podcasts or wherever you find your

0:37

podcasts

0:41

so i’m someone who has always been

0:45

chaotic

0:46

overwhelmed

0:48

and i have a lot going on so there’s

0:49

always an excuse for my chaos i lost my

0:52

mom when i was 23 and then by 27 i was

0:55

pregnant with my first and then have

0:56

been having children until you know the

0:59

last few years basically so i haven’t

1:01

really come up for air and this was the

1:04

first time that i was able to be lucid i

1:07

didn’t have hormones coursing through me

1:08

i wasn’t pregnant or trying to get

1:10

pregnant or feeding or whatever whatever

1:12

it was and i wasn’t actively grieving in

1:14

the way that i think i had been through

1:16

so much of this period and then i

1:18

realized that actually hang on i’m 39

1:20

i’m not anxious right now i’m not

1:22

depressed but something is not working

1:25

for me i cannot do certain things i am

1:27

struggling to compute in certain ways

1:30

and that’s what made me start thinking

1:32

that hang on something else is going on

1:34

because i know what mental health stuff

1:36

looks like and this was not that

1:40

[Music]

1:43

from the understood podcast network this

1:45

is adhd aha a podcast where people share

1:48

the moment when it finally clicked that

1:50

they or someone they know has adhd

1:54

my name is laura key i’m the editorial

1:56

director here at understood and as

1:58

someone who’s had my own adhd aha moment

2:01

i’ll be your host

2:02

[Music]

2:05

i’m here today with jen barton jen is a

2:07

freelance writer who’s from new york but

2:09

lives in london she has four kids and

2:12

she has adhd welcome jen

2:15

hey thanks so much it’s so nice to be

2:16

here so jen i want to ask you about the

2:19

article that you wrote for british vogue

2:22

called why does no one believe my adhd

2:25

diagnosis i was instantly drawn to this

2:28

title for many personal reasons but my

2:30

main question for you just to kick

2:32

things off is

2:34

why did you decide to write this now

2:36

so i’m someone who

2:39

has had adhd their whole lives but i

2:42

haven’t known it so it’s something that

2:44

i’ve only recently discovered about

2:46

myself through research and putting some

2:50

puzzle pieces

2:52

together that make up my personality and

2:54

a lot of the things i excel at but also

2:56

struggle with and i now have a confirmed

2:59

diagnosis from a psychiatrist which in

3:02

my understanding is how you

3:04

sort of are fully

3:05

diagnosed which isn’t the easiest

3:07

process and i feel lucky that i’ve been

3:08

able to go down that road to get that

3:11

assessment so that’s just been a very

3:13

recent journey for me so this is the

3:14

last six months of my life have very

3:16

much been focused on this and

3:18

recognizing this and looking back and

3:21

also looking forward thinking about how

3:23

i’m gonna lead my life now that i’m

3:25

aware of this because a lot of things

3:27

have clicked into place you mentioned

3:28

putting the puzzle pieces together what

3:30

pieces did you put together so i’m

3:33

someone who has always been

3:36

chaotic overwhelmed

3:38

and i have a lot going on so there’s

3:40

always an excuse for my chaos i can’t

3:43

really function that well in a lot of

3:44

ways but i have four kids and they’re

3:46

you know until recently we’re all under

3:48

10. so of course i’m chaotic and

3:50

suddenly the pandemic happened and i

3:53

really went into myself i

3:55

i actually found it quite calming not

3:57

having to do the scheduled everything

3:59

even though it was i you know it was

4:00

difficult

4:01

trying to keep everyone happy at home

4:03

but actually i find life stressful i

4:06

find scheduling stressful i find getting

4:07

places on time stressful so not having

4:09

that really allowed me to breathe and it

4:12

was also this sort of recognition of

4:14

being

4:15

in probably the best mental health place

4:18

i’d been in for my entire adulthood

4:20

because i lost my mom when i was 23 and

4:22

then by 27 i was pregnant with my first

4:25

and then have been having children until

4:27

you know the last few years basically

4:30

and so have been in that sort of cycle

4:32

so i haven’t really come up for air

4:34

and this was the first time i guess you

4:36

could say that i had come up for air

4:38

that i was able to be lucid i didn’t

4:40

have hormones coursing through me i

4:42

wasn’t pregnant or trying to get

4:43

pregnant or feeding or whatever whatever

4:45

it was and i wasn’t actively grieving in

4:47

the way that i think i had been through

4:49

so much of this period because it had

4:51

been 15 years since that had happened

4:53

and i was in this very s

4:56

strange place for me which was happy and

4:59

calm i’m not overly anxious and not

5:02

depressed and i felt creative and i felt

5:03

like i was bonding with my kids

5:05

however

5:06

something was weird something wasn’t

5:08

right and i couldn’t pinpoint it and i

5:10

was struggling to find it and you know

5:12

this is why i went into therapy i was

5:14

looking under every rock trying to

5:16

figure out what this thing was

5:19

and nobody was giving me the answers

5:22

until suddenly i started seeing all of

5:25

these things about how you know all of

5:28

these terms that i had been referred to

5:30

my whole life

5:31

started coming together as a diagnosis

5:34

and that was just a very sort of i think

5:37

that was an a-ha for me because everyone

5:39

had always called me really ditzy and i

5:42

was always considered really out of it

5:44

and kind of

5:46

i don’t know lost and messy and

5:48

disorganized and i can’t clean my house

5:51

and i remember having this conversation

5:52

with my friends saying i’m really

5:53

stressed out because the pandemic has

5:55

made my house

5:56

unlivable practically i don’t know what

5:58

to do but i don’t even know where to

5:59

start and she had sort of said oh well

6:01

you’re probably too depressed to clean

6:03

it up and that really stood out for me

6:05

because i wasn’t depressed and i said no

6:06

i’m happy i just can’t physically do it

6:10

so it’s sort of this combination of

6:12

those moments maybe it was that

6:13

conversation even what types of symptoms

6:16

were bubbling up to the surface for you

6:18

that were different that felt different

6:20

than say anxiety or other things that

6:22

you may have struggled with so i’ve

6:23

never been good at paperwork i live in

6:25

london and i’m from new york and so i’ve

6:28

definitely been a person who over the

6:30

course of my time here has applied for

6:32

visas and filled out the paperwork wrong

6:34

and you know been denied a visa so

6:37

things that are you know quite

6:38

potentially stressful life-changing

6:40

experiences have become almost

6:42

debilitating so because of that history

6:45

i can’t even look at paperwork i had

6:46

four passports that had expired and the

6:49

idea of renewing them was you know

6:52

making me feel really quite unwell

6:54

physically just even thinking about it

6:56

let alone even attempting to contemplate

6:58

it so that type of stuff there’s a lot

7:00

of sort of normal quote-unquote adult

7:03

functioning behavior that i struggle

7:05

with so i i don’t drive i get lost all

7:08

the time and i get really panicked when

7:09

i’m driving so i try not to drive which

7:12

when you have four children can and they

7:13

have all different activities can be

7:14

difficult so there’s sort of a few

7:16

things like that and i’ve been relying

7:18

more and more on my husband who was very

7:20

organized and very good at this stuff to

7:22

do that and that made me on the one hand

7:24

feel really lucky that he was so helpful

7:26

and amazing but on the other hand feel

7:28

really worried because i you know i i

7:30

pride myself on being the

7:31

self-sufficient working functioning

7:34

creative person and actually i wasn’t

7:36

really functioning that well

7:38

i have to share this with you jen

7:39

because it’s so similar to what you just

7:41

said i just changed my name a few months

7:43

ago i’ve been married for 10 years i was

7:45

so overwhelmed at the thought of

7:47

updating my paperwork i could not find a

7:50

way to start that task and i finally

7:52

kind of gathered myself with the help of

7:54

my husband and i was like i want to

7:55

change my name well that’s amazing

7:56

that’s such a huge step so i’m really

7:58

happy for you that you managed to do

7:59

that because i know personally how i

8:02

feel about things like that and that to

8:03

me that would be a huge achievement

8:05

doing that

8:08

[Music]

8:17

can you tell me what you used to think

8:19

adhd was

8:20

growing up in new york and being in high

8:23

school in the 90s at a certain type of

8:25

school there was definitely this thing

8:26

of like adhd was a way to get extra time

8:29

on tests it was definitely like a pushy

8:30

parent wanting it for their kids kind of

8:33

thing so those were sort of my ideas of

8:36

adhd but now i think oh gosh it would

8:38

have been really helpful if i’d had that

8:40

diagnosis sooner and how is that

8:42

different from what you know now what

8:44

does it look like in you can you

8:46

describe your symptoms for me yeah so

8:48

actually according to my psychiatrist i

8:50

have pretty severe adhd which is

8:53

interesting to me because it’s

8:54

astounding that i haven’t known this for

8:57

39 years my biggest symptoms are

9:00

i guess you could describe me as either

9:01

being kind of out of it or

9:04

lost a little bit and both the literal

9:06

sense i mean i lived in new york for

9:09

decades and i couldn’t tell you if you

9:11

asked me for directions in new york i

9:12

would probably send you in the wrong

9:14

direction my executive functioning is

9:16

off-key i lose things all the time i

9:18

lose my keys you know multiple times a

9:21

day now i’ve started losing them

9:22

permanently i’ve had to buy these giant

9:23

sort of stuffed animal keychains just to

9:26

keep track the more i have going on the

9:28

more likely i am to sort of mess up but

9:30

then at the same time i’m incredibly

9:33

impulsive and impulsivity for me

9:35

looks again different to what i thought

9:37

impulsivity could look like so my

9:38

impulsivity is i can’t say no someone

9:40

will ask me to do something and i won’t

9:42

have time or i won’t be able to but i

9:44

won’t be able to address that or even

9:46

take a beat to say

9:48

let me check i’ll just say yes so i have

9:50

days where i’ll have

9:52

25 to 30 things scheduled not an

9:54

exaggeration and will attempt to do all

9:57

of them because i still don’t have a

9:59

sense maybe that this is not feasible

10:02

and so that’s been a big sort of

10:04

struggle and obviously an increasing

10:06

struggle as i’m trying to manage my

10:08

children’s schedules as well as my own

10:10

something that happens a lot on this

10:12

show and it’s not something that i

10:13

anticipated but it’s something that i

10:15

find really

10:16

kind of cathartic at least personally is

10:19

on this show when people come on

10:21

especially

10:22

adults who are talking about their own

10:24

later in life diagnosis

10:26

i find that they often

10:27

retrace their steps from when they were

10:30

kids and there’s a lot of looking back

10:32

and

10:33

remembering things that happened when

10:35

you were growing up that you never

10:37

thought about in a certain way until now

10:39

and now you have this diagnosis and

10:40

you’re like oh that’s why

10:42

does that ever happen for you yes i’ve

10:44

been doing a lot of that in my life just

10:46

because

10:47

you do sort of want to understand how

10:50

this is manifested in different ways but

10:51

definitely as a child

10:53

whenever i had to do anything

10:54

independently

10:56

it was always a bit of a hit or miss

10:59

situation so i’d become obsessed by

11:00

things so i was obsessed with books like

11:03

totally obsessed so i could read

11:04

non-stop anything related to english or

11:07

literature or reading was just amazing

11:10

and i was hyper focused on and wonderful

11:12

and then it would get to some other

11:14

stuff that i should have been okay at

11:17

and i could not even you know begin to

11:19

engage but that’s something that i’ve

11:21

been thinking about a lot because i’ve

11:22

always just thought oh i’m really bad at

11:24

math for example and actually now i

11:26

think well maybe i wasn’t really bad i

11:28

just didn’t have the tools

11:30

to learn it at the time and then i also

11:32

i used to be a classical ballerina so i

11:34

used to really train very intensively

11:36

for 10 years alongside school and i do

11:39

wonder because it’s really interesting

11:41

because i think well i was never

11:42

hyperactive but then i on the other side

11:44

of the coin i think well hang on i was

11:47

dancing intensely for about five hours a

11:49

day with schoolwork for years and years

11:52

so of course none of that

11:54

sort of energy would manifest itself

11:57

maybe in a negative way because it was

11:58

all being poured into this so there are

12:00

definitely things that are making a lot

12:01

more sense to me now

12:03

that i’m older and have the benefit of

12:05

hindsight i’m definitely also putting

12:07

things together between a lot of my

12:09

mother’s behaviors i just grew up with

12:10

my mom there were no siblings it was

12:12

just the two of us and a lot of things

12:14

you know i think what you think is your

12:15

norm because it’s what you experience

12:17

i’m now starting to think hang on a lot

12:20

of her behaviors actually might have

12:21

been

12:22

adhd sort of related and that’s

12:25

something that i’m also

12:26

fascinated by tell me more about your

12:29

mom what was she like

12:31

i mean she was wild she was amazing just

12:33

very creative and quirky and marching to

12:36

the beat of her own drummer and i think

12:39

one of the reasons i could never see

12:40

myself also as sort of being

12:42

neurodivergent is because i seemed so

12:45

tame so i think that because she was my

12:47

barometer there’s no way i could think i

12:50

was anything other than whatever she

12:52

wasn’t but now i’m thinking hang on a

12:55

second i sort of go left when everyone

12:57

goes right and

12:59

i’m quirky in my own way and i have my

13:01

own style and so i’m starting to think

13:03

hang on maybe the apple hasn’t fallen

13:05

quite so far from the tree how about

13:07

your husband how does he feel about your

13:09

diagnosis does it make sense to him is

13:11

he like oh yeah of course it’s

13:13

definitely been i’d say

13:15

interesting for our marriage and good

13:17

for our marriage it makes sense to him

13:19

in a lot of ways i’ve known my husband

13:21

since i was 20. so a large part of my

13:23

growing up has been with someone

13:26

alongside me who can say i now

13:28

understand why this and this and this

13:29

were happening that’s another thing i

13:31

guess i used to really take things very

13:34

personally my sensitivity was off the

13:36

charts i was always called super intense

13:39

by people who never knew me and that’s

13:41

been a big struggle my whole life so

13:43

he’s had to deal with a lot of likes

13:44

he’s known me for a long time

13:46

and

13:47

one of the best things that he’s seen

13:49

come out of this is that i’m on a low

13:51

dose of medication from adhd and the

13:54

emotions have really

13:56

quietened and it’s not that i’ve changed

13:58

or become someone different i’m still me

13:59

i’m still creative and funny and quirky

14:02

but oh my gosh i’m not raging or sobbing

14:05

or mad at myself and telling myself i’m

14:08

horrible that took up a lot of emotional

14:10

energy for both of us so that’s been

14:12

really good can you tell me about

14:14

before you took medication and you used

14:16

the word raging can you tell me about

14:18

that one good example that i can think

14:21

of is so i was in therapy this sort of

14:23

delayed grief therapy over the pandemic

14:26

and it quickly became apparent that

14:28

actually a lot of the stuff that i

14:30

thought that i was worried about this is

14:32

one of the reasons i ended up getting

14:33

the adhd assessment is that i thought i

14:35

was really upset about grief and

14:37

abandonment from my dad and it turned

14:39

out that a lot of what i wanted to talk

14:40

about with the therapist was actually

14:42

what was going on every day like i’d

14:44

have this sort of irrational fight with

14:46

my eldest who’s a tween and it was

14:48

always escalating and then i was like

14:50

i’m the adult why am i escalating this

14:52

and i couldn’t really understand and it

14:54

was becoming something that was really

14:55

upsetting for me because i wasn’t really

14:58

being the mom in that situation i was

15:00

being like the wounded friend and that

15:03

has been a pattern my whole life and so

15:05

sort of recognizing that or you know i

15:07

would just go from zero to

15:10

a thousand based on nothing but it it

15:12

wasn’t in my control and then afterwards

15:14

i would be sort of ravaged by guilt and

15:16

it’s not like anything would happen i

15:17

mostly would just sort of sob and i have

15:20

to take myself out of the situation but

15:22

it was very difficult i think to be

15:24

around me oh wow jen yeah i am so much

15:27

more of an adult i guess quote unquote

15:29

with my kids when my medication is on

15:32

and working at night i think you use the

15:34

term wounded child that happens with me

15:36

as well and it just makes me feel so

15:37

awful when i act like that it makes me

15:39

feel ashamed and i feel guilty and like

15:41

come on laura you’re better than this

15:43

two things have been transformative a

15:45

recognizing

15:46

that there’s a name for all of this

15:48

stuff that it’s not just that i’m bad at

15:50

stuff or that i’m

15:51

non-functional you know you start to

15:53

really beat yourself up if after 10 20

15:56

30 years of still not being able to do

15:58

this thing that everyone else seems to

15:59

find effortless you start to call

16:01

yourself names or at least that’s what i

16:03

was doing in my head i really thought

16:05

i’m a massive loser failure and why do i

16:07

find everything so hard so just even

16:09

knowing was huge for me because it made

16:12

me feel like hang on i’m not alone

16:14

i’m just different and i just need

16:16

different ways to approach things and to

16:18

be gentle on myself about things and to

16:21

recognize what i need help with and what

16:22

i don’t so that was already huge and

16:24

then the medication was

16:26

also just

16:28

really helpful because it just regulated

16:30

me in a way and helped me to think

16:33

straight and to concentrate often a lot

16:35

of my moods would come from me being

16:37

totally distracted and unable to do what

16:39

i needed to do than to procrastinate and

16:42

then to end up in like a tearful puddle

16:44

which then would be exacerbated by

16:47

someone saying something so even you

16:49

know just having that

16:50

in place is really helping

16:57

[Music]

17:04

you’ve told me a lot about your

17:06

experience with your husband and with

17:07

your kids what about

17:09

the outside world well something really

17:12

striking that’s happened

17:13

is my social anxiety had gotten really

17:16

bad and to the point where in recent

17:18

years it was paralyzing i would say

17:20

something to a stranger which was

17:22

totally irrelevant to anything it didn’t

17:24

matter what they thought of me it was an

17:26

innocuous comment i should say and i

17:28

would come home

17:30

and i would genuinely spend

17:32

hours panicking stressing sort of pacing

17:36

really intensely worried and sick to my

17:38

stomach about the implications of this

17:40

sort of

17:41

imagined disaster and that was becoming

17:44

an increasingly big issue and since i’ve

17:47

started the medication and identified

17:49

the adhd a that doesn’t happen anymore i

17:52

can have much calmer just

17:54

social interactions that i don’t take

17:56

home with me and the other thing is i

17:59

just feel like i can be a lot gentler on

18:01

myself about things so my anxiety has

18:03

gone way down because a lot of the

18:05

things that i used to stress about it

18:07

doesn’t feel like they matter in the

18:09

same way anymore so i’m getting much

18:11

better at separating that what is it

18:14

like parenting for children when you

18:16

have adhd well i i love parenting a lot

18:19

i love a lot of the stuff that

18:21

parents are supposed to not really be

18:23

into like i’m really into the newborn

18:24

stage when you’re just cooing and

18:26

hanging out with them and they’re you

18:28

know sort of you’re we used to do these

18:30

book mornings where i’d have all of my

18:32

kids on top of me and i’d be feeding a

18:33

newborn and we would just read like a

18:35

thousand books and i love that stuff a

18:37

lot i love parenting especially when

18:39

it’s on my own terms so we definitely do

18:42

a lot more sort of like free range

18:44

parenting type stuff and

18:46

you know the kids are exposed to a lot

18:48

because you know i’m impulsive and a lot

18:50

of my impulses are quite fun so like we

18:52

were roller skating non-stop over

18:54

lockdown and then now i have a

18:55

skateboard and so we’re skateboarding

18:57

and so we definitely do lots of fun

18:59

adventure things but it’s a lot less

19:02

formal and a lot less routine and

19:04

structured because i find that stressful

19:06

everything you’re describing first of

19:08

all like you’re just you’re fun attitude

19:10

right the roller skating i can picture

19:12

you roller skating through the pandemic

19:13

do you think that adhd makes you a

19:15

better parent well it’s interesting

19:16

because i actually wrote an article

19:18

saying precisely that since i’ve been

19:20

diagnosed i’ve been trying to gobble up

19:22

every sort of experience that i can with

19:24

adhd so i’m constantly looking for other

19:26

people’s experiences there’s a lot to

19:28

celebrate and there’s a lot to learn

19:30

from i really believe that like the more

19:33

sort of diversity that we have in terms

19:35

of everything the more amazing and

19:38

exciting and the more we can all learn

19:40

and i feel like neurodiversity is one

19:42

aspect of that like how interesting is

19:44

it to have someone whose brain is

19:46

thinking about things in a completely

19:47

different direction or who finds

19:49

something that you find utterly

19:52

unremarkable and they’re so passionate

19:53

about it they find it absorbing and they

19:55

can do it for hours and that’s certainly

19:57

something that i do like to think that i

19:59

can bring to the equation

20:01

as a parent i mean obviously the

20:03

parenting journey is long and i’m still

20:04

early in the game and there’s a million

20:06

challenges and i guess just a final

20:08

thing to say about kids and adhd is the

20:11

reason i’m most grateful for my

20:12

diagnosis is not just for me but because

20:15

i’m

20:15

pretty confident that at least one of my

20:17

children also has adhd and i’m now

20:20

starting to explore that path and i feel

20:24

so empowered for them because i i just

20:27

feel that like they’re going to have

20:28

this advocate and i think it’s going to

20:29

be adhd in a way that’s or at least it

20:31

looks like it might be presenting in a

20:32

similar way to the way mine did so no

20:34

one is flagging this child however i

20:38

feel very strongly because i’m seeing a

20:39

lot it’s bringing up a lot of emotions

20:41

of myself in middle school

20:43

in terms of being an advocate one of the

20:45

things that really drew me into your

20:47

british vogue article was the title why

20:50

does no one believe my adhd diagnosis

20:52

jen that is such an alluring title and

20:54

it makes me wonder have you found that

20:56

people aren’t actually believing your

20:58

adhd diagnosis i think there’s

21:00

definitely this sense of you know i have

21:04

a fairly like traditional path in terms

21:07

of my schooling i never had any problems

21:10

with education i went on to higher

21:11

education i had all of these sort of

21:14

life obstacles and sort of

21:17

you know quote unquote bounced back and

21:19

so and a lot of the things that i’ve

21:21

done in my life it’s really funny

21:22

because a lot of them make sense to

21:24

someone who has taken my path in life

21:27

but actually really makes sense if you

21:29

have adhd so for example i could never

21:32

do an office job that was a huge

21:34

struggle for me and so i haven’t worked

21:36

in an office since my mid-20s and people

21:40

as soon as i got pregnant at 27 people

21:41

were like oh that makes sense this is

21:43

why you didn’t want to work in an office

21:45

and you know you sort of let people go

21:46

with it but it’s like no i like

21:48

physically can’t work in an office

21:50

because it’s too stressful for me and i

21:51

can’t handle it and i need to be you

21:53

know in my own space and i’m too

21:54

distracted and all the stuff and so all

21:57

of these things that have sort of

21:58

happened it’s really interesting because

21:59

i think oh wow that’s adhd but then from

22:02

an outsider’s perspective it’s like no

22:04

that’s not adhd you did that because you

22:06

had kids and you want to spend time with

22:07

them or of course you forgot that

22:10

i mean how can you make it at the door

22:11

with four kids and i think people wanted

22:14

me to

22:15

feel like i was you know quote unquote

22:16

normal but i’ve never you know nothing

22:18

in my life circumstances has been really

22:20

normal and i’m okay with that normal is

22:22

not always better normal is not always

22:24

the best and i think that being able to

22:27

say that and to say i have adhd and i’m

22:30

okay with that and i want help or i

22:32

might struggle or i might interrupt or

22:34

this might happen or you need to explain

22:36

that to me i feel so much happier being

22:38

able to say that that i did just sort of

22:41

feeling like i have no idea what’s going

22:42

on and everyone else seems to there’s so

22:46

many more stories about women getting

22:47

diagnosed with adhd later in life i find

22:50

it so exciting and heartening and i

22:52

imagine that maybe in i’m hoping that in

22:55

10 years or hope no how about in two

22:58

years that title wouldn’t work for your

22:59

article

23:00

yeah no the stories have been amazing i

23:02

guess the other side of the coin is that

23:04

there are definitely some people who are

23:06

sort of like hang on what made you think

23:09

that you might have this because

23:11

i’m trying to put a few things together

23:13

and i’m thinking so that’s the other

23:15

thing so there’s definitely a few people

23:17

i think coming out of the woodwork with

23:19

their own awareness of things because

23:21

you know women are radically under

23:23

diagnosed is my understanding and

23:26

especially ones who have sort of slipped

23:28

through the cracks managing to you know

23:31

tick all of the boxes that were meant to

23:33

be ticked on the path of whatever and

23:35

then it’s only now maybe that they’ve

23:37

stopped or changed career or done

23:39

something else that they’re starting to

23:41

realize hang on a second like maybe this

23:44

is leading back to something else it’s

23:46

kind of amazing to me

23:48

that you’ve only had this diagnosis for

23:51

as short a period of time as you do i’ve

23:53

been diagnosed for 10 years and i cannot

23:55

articulate

23:56

my experience nearly as clearly as you

23:59

have thank you there is not one element

24:02

of my life i know you know people say i

24:03

don’t want my condition to define me and

24:05

that’s fine but at the same time i can’t

24:08

think about anything in my life that

24:09

this doesn’t touch on somewhat and i

24:12

have to think of that as a positive

24:14

thing in some ways because otherwise i’m

24:16

not going to get very far well jen it

24:18

has just been so lovely to talk to you

24:20

thank you for spending this time with me

24:21

and i hope that you just keep enjoying

24:24

and helping your kids experience all

24:25

this joy that it sounds like you’re

24:26

helping them experience thank you so

24:28

much it’s been really nice to chat

24:38

[Music]

24:39

you’ve been listening to adhd aha from

24:42

the understood podcast network you can

24:44

listen and subscribe to adhd aha on

24:47

apple spotify or anywhere you get your

24:49

podcasts and if you like what you heard

24:51

today tell someone about the show we

24:53

rely on listeners like you to reach and

24:55

support more people

24:57

and if you want to share your own aha

24:59

moment email us at

25:01

adhdaha understood.org

25:04

i’d love to hear from you you can go to

25:06

u.org

25:07

adhd aha to find details on each episode

25:11

and related resources that’s the letter

25:13

u as an understood dot o r g slash adhd

25:18

aha understood as a non-profit and

25:21

social impact organization

25:23

we have no affiliation with

25:25

pharmaceutical companies

25:26

learn more at understood.org

25:30

mission

25:31

adhd aha is produced by jessamine mali

25:34

say hi jessamine hi everyone justin d

25:37

wright created our music seth melnick

25:39

and brianna berry are our production

25:41

directors scott cochier is our creative

25:43

director

25:44

and i’m your host laura key editorial

25:47

director at understood thanks so much

25:49

for listening

25:57

[Music]

26:13

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock