When “Ditzy” Is Finally Diagnosed as ADHD With Jen Barton [Video]

Hear from Jen, who wrote the “British Vogue” article “Why Does No One Believe My ADHD Diagnosis?” She talks about ADHD in women, parenting with ADHD, and how her perspective has changed now that she’s been diagnosed with ADHD.
discover all of understood’s podcasts
where we talk candidly about challenges
with reading writing focus and other
learning differences
our podcasts bring new voices and
perspectives you won’t hear anywhere
else explore the highs and lows of
raising kids with learning challenges
learn about the surprising ways adhd
symptoms can surface in kids and adults
and hear stories from working
professionals who learn and think
differently on the understood podcast
network
there’s a podcast for everyone find your
new favorite today at u.org
podcasts or wherever you find your
podcasts
so i’m someone who has always been
chaotic
overwhelmed
and i have a lot going on so there’s
always an excuse for my chaos i lost my
mom when i was 23 and then by 27 i was
pregnant with my first and then have
been having children until you know the
last few years basically so i haven’t
really come up for air and this was the
first time that i was able to be lucid i
didn’t have hormones coursing through me
i wasn’t pregnant or trying to get
pregnant or feeding or whatever whatever
it was and i wasn’t actively grieving in
the way that i think i had been through
so much of this period and then i
realized that actually hang on i’m 39
i’m not anxious right now i’m not
depressed but something is not working
for me i cannot do certain things i am
struggling to compute in certain ways
and that’s what made me start thinking
that hang on something else is going on
because i know what mental health stuff
looks like and this was not that
[Music]
from the understood podcast network this
is adhd aha a podcast where people share
the moment when it finally clicked that
they or someone they know has adhd
my name is laura key i’m the editorial
director here at understood and as
someone who’s had my own adhd aha moment
i’ll be your host
[Music]
i’m here today with jen barton jen is a
freelance writer who’s from new york but
lives in london she has four kids and
she has adhd welcome jen
hey thanks so much it’s so nice to be
here so jen i want to ask you about the
article that you wrote for british vogue
called why does no one believe my adhd
diagnosis i was instantly drawn to this
title for many personal reasons but my
main question for you just to kick
things off is
why did you decide to write this now
so i’m someone who
has had adhd their whole lives but i
haven’t known it so it’s something that
i’ve only recently discovered about
myself through research and putting some
puzzle pieces
together that make up my personality and
a lot of the things i excel at but also
struggle with and i now have a confirmed
diagnosis from a psychiatrist which in
my understanding is how you
sort of are fully
diagnosed which isn’t the easiest
process and i feel lucky that i’ve been
able to go down that road to get that
assessment so that’s just been a very
recent journey for me so this is the
last six months of my life have very
much been focused on this and
recognizing this and looking back and
also looking forward thinking about how
i’m gonna lead my life now that i’m
aware of this because a lot of things
have clicked into place you mentioned
putting the puzzle pieces together what
pieces did you put together so i’m
someone who has always been
chaotic overwhelmed
and i have a lot going on so there’s
always an excuse for my chaos i can’t
really function that well in a lot of
ways but i have four kids and they’re
you know until recently we’re all under
10. so of course i’m chaotic and
suddenly the pandemic happened and i
really went into myself i
i actually found it quite calming not
having to do the scheduled everything
even though it was i you know it was
difficult
trying to keep everyone happy at home
but actually i find life stressful i
find scheduling stressful i find getting
places on time stressful so not having
that really allowed me to breathe and it
was also this sort of recognition of
being
in probably the best mental health place
i’d been in for my entire adulthood
because i lost my mom when i was 23 and
then by 27 i was pregnant with my first
and then have been having children until
you know the last few years basically
and so have been in that sort of cycle
so i haven’t really come up for air
and this was the first time i guess you
could say that i had come up for air
that i was able to be lucid i didn’t
have hormones coursing through me i
wasn’t pregnant or trying to get
pregnant or feeding or whatever whatever
it was and i wasn’t actively grieving in
the way that i think i had been through
so much of this period because it had
been 15 years since that had happened
and i was in this very s
strange place for me which was happy and
calm i’m not overly anxious and not
depressed and i felt creative and i felt
like i was bonding with my kids
however
something was weird something wasn’t
right and i couldn’t pinpoint it and i
was struggling to find it and you know
this is why i went into therapy i was
looking under every rock trying to
figure out what this thing was
and nobody was giving me the answers
until suddenly i started seeing all of
these things about how you know all of
these terms that i had been referred to
my whole life
started coming together as a diagnosis
and that was just a very sort of i think
that was an a-ha for me because everyone
had always called me really ditzy and i
was always considered really out of it
and kind of
i don’t know lost and messy and
disorganized and i can’t clean my house
and i remember having this conversation
with my friends saying i’m really
stressed out because the pandemic has
made my house
unlivable practically i don’t know what
to do but i don’t even know where to
start and she had sort of said oh well
you’re probably too depressed to clean
it up and that really stood out for me
because i wasn’t depressed and i said no
i’m happy i just can’t physically do it
so it’s sort of this combination of
those moments maybe it was that
conversation even what types of symptoms
were bubbling up to the surface for you
that were different that felt different
than say anxiety or other things that
you may have struggled with so i’ve
never been good at paperwork i live in
london and i’m from new york and so i’ve
definitely been a person who over the
course of my time here has applied for
visas and filled out the paperwork wrong
and you know been denied a visa so
things that are you know quite
potentially stressful life-changing
experiences have become almost
debilitating so because of that history
i can’t even look at paperwork i had
four passports that had expired and the
idea of renewing them was you know
making me feel really quite unwell
physically just even thinking about it
let alone even attempting to contemplate
it so that type of stuff there’s a lot
of sort of normal quote-unquote adult
functioning behavior that i struggle
with so i i don’t drive i get lost all
the time and i get really panicked when
i’m driving so i try not to drive which
when you have four children can and they
have all different activities can be
difficult so there’s sort of a few
things like that and i’ve been relying
more and more on my husband who was very
organized and very good at this stuff to
do that and that made me on the one hand
feel really lucky that he was so helpful
and amazing but on the other hand feel
really worried because i you know i i
pride myself on being the
self-sufficient working functioning
creative person and actually i wasn’t
really functioning that well
i have to share this with you jen
because it’s so similar to what you just
said i just changed my name a few months
ago i’ve been married for 10 years i was
so overwhelmed at the thought of
updating my paperwork i could not find a
way to start that task and i finally
kind of gathered myself with the help of
my husband and i was like i want to
change my name well that’s amazing
that’s such a huge step so i’m really
happy for you that you managed to do
that because i know personally how i
feel about things like that and that to
me that would be a huge achievement
doing that
[Music]
can you tell me what you used to think
adhd was
growing up in new york and being in high
school in the 90s at a certain type of
school there was definitely this thing
of like adhd was a way to get extra time
on tests it was definitely like a pushy
parent wanting it for their kids kind of
thing so those were sort of my ideas of
adhd but now i think oh gosh it would
have been really helpful if i’d had that
diagnosis sooner and how is that
different from what you know now what
does it look like in you can you
describe your symptoms for me yeah so
actually according to my psychiatrist i
have pretty severe adhd which is
interesting to me because it’s
astounding that i haven’t known this for
39 years my biggest symptoms are
i guess you could describe me as either
being kind of out of it or
lost a little bit and both the literal
sense i mean i lived in new york for
decades and i couldn’t tell you if you
asked me for directions in new york i
would probably send you in the wrong
direction my executive functioning is
off-key i lose things all the time i
lose my keys you know multiple times a
day now i’ve started losing them
permanently i’ve had to buy these giant
sort of stuffed animal keychains just to
keep track the more i have going on the
more likely i am to sort of mess up but
then at the same time i’m incredibly
impulsive and impulsivity for me
looks again different to what i thought
impulsivity could look like so my
impulsivity is i can’t say no someone
will ask me to do something and i won’t
have time or i won’t be able to but i
won’t be able to address that or even
take a beat to say
let me check i’ll just say yes so i have
days where i’ll have
25 to 30 things scheduled not an
exaggeration and will attempt to do all
of them because i still don’t have a
sense maybe that this is not feasible
and so that’s been a big sort of
struggle and obviously an increasing
struggle as i’m trying to manage my
children’s schedules as well as my own
something that happens a lot on this
show and it’s not something that i
anticipated but it’s something that i
find really
kind of cathartic at least personally is
on this show when people come on
especially
adults who are talking about their own
later in life diagnosis
i find that they often
retrace their steps from when they were
kids and there’s a lot of looking back
and
remembering things that happened when
you were growing up that you never
thought about in a certain way until now
and now you have this diagnosis and
you’re like oh that’s why
does that ever happen for you yes i’ve
been doing a lot of that in my life just
because
you do sort of want to understand how
this is manifested in different ways but
definitely as a child
whenever i had to do anything
independently
it was always a bit of a hit or miss
situation so i’d become obsessed by
things so i was obsessed with books like
totally obsessed so i could read
non-stop anything related to english or
literature or reading was just amazing
and i was hyper focused on and wonderful
and then it would get to some other
stuff that i should have been okay at
and i could not even you know begin to
engage but that’s something that i’ve
been thinking about a lot because i’ve
always just thought oh i’m really bad at
math for example and actually now i
think well maybe i wasn’t really bad i
just didn’t have the tools
to learn it at the time and then i also
i used to be a classical ballerina so i
used to really train very intensively
for 10 years alongside school and i do
wonder because it’s really interesting
because i think well i was never
hyperactive but then i on the other side
of the coin i think well hang on i was
dancing intensely for about five hours a
day with schoolwork for years and years
so of course none of that
sort of energy would manifest itself
maybe in a negative way because it was
all being poured into this so there are
definitely things that are making a lot
more sense to me now
that i’m older and have the benefit of
hindsight i’m definitely also putting
things together between a lot of my
mother’s behaviors i just grew up with
my mom there were no siblings it was
just the two of us and a lot of things
you know i think what you think is your
norm because it’s what you experience
i’m now starting to think hang on a lot
of her behaviors actually might have
been
adhd sort of related and that’s
something that i’m also
fascinated by tell me more about your
mom what was she like
i mean she was wild she was amazing just
very creative and quirky and marching to
the beat of her own drummer and i think
one of the reasons i could never see
myself also as sort of being
neurodivergent is because i seemed so
tame so i think that because she was my
barometer there’s no way i could think i
was anything other than whatever she
wasn’t but now i’m thinking hang on a
second i sort of go left when everyone
goes right and
i’m quirky in my own way and i have my
own style and so i’m starting to think
hang on maybe the apple hasn’t fallen
quite so far from the tree how about
your husband how does he feel about your
diagnosis does it make sense to him is
he like oh yeah of course it’s
definitely been i’d say
interesting for our marriage and good
for our marriage it makes sense to him
in a lot of ways i’ve known my husband
since i was 20. so a large part of my
growing up has been with someone
alongside me who can say i now
understand why this and this and this
were happening that’s another thing i
guess i used to really take things very
personally my sensitivity was off the
charts i was always called super intense
by people who never knew me and that’s
been a big struggle my whole life so
he’s had to deal with a lot of likes
he’s known me for a long time
and
one of the best things that he’s seen
come out of this is that i’m on a low
dose of medication from adhd and the
emotions have really
quietened and it’s not that i’ve changed
or become someone different i’m still me
i’m still creative and funny and quirky
but oh my gosh i’m not raging or sobbing
or mad at myself and telling myself i’m
horrible that took up a lot of emotional
energy for both of us so that’s been
really good can you tell me about
before you took medication and you used
the word raging can you tell me about
that one good example that i can think
of is so i was in therapy this sort of
delayed grief therapy over the pandemic
and it quickly became apparent that
actually a lot of the stuff that i
thought that i was worried about this is
one of the reasons i ended up getting
the adhd assessment is that i thought i
was really upset about grief and
abandonment from my dad and it turned
out that a lot of what i wanted to talk
about with the therapist was actually
what was going on every day like i’d
have this sort of irrational fight with
my eldest who’s a tween and it was
always escalating and then i was like
i’m the adult why am i escalating this
and i couldn’t really understand and it
was becoming something that was really
upsetting for me because i wasn’t really
being the mom in that situation i was
being like the wounded friend and that
has been a pattern my whole life and so
sort of recognizing that or you know i
would just go from zero to
a thousand based on nothing but it it
wasn’t in my control and then afterwards
i would be sort of ravaged by guilt and
it’s not like anything would happen i
mostly would just sort of sob and i have
to take myself out of the situation but
it was very difficult i think to be
around me oh wow jen yeah i am so much
more of an adult i guess quote unquote
with my kids when my medication is on
and working at night i think you use the
term wounded child that happens with me
as well and it just makes me feel so
awful when i act like that it makes me
feel ashamed and i feel guilty and like
come on laura you’re better than this
two things have been transformative a
recognizing
that there’s a name for all of this
stuff that it’s not just that i’m bad at
stuff or that i’m
non-functional you know you start to
really beat yourself up if after 10 20
30 years of still not being able to do
this thing that everyone else seems to
find effortless you start to call
yourself names or at least that’s what i
was doing in my head i really thought
i’m a massive loser failure and why do i
find everything so hard so just even
knowing was huge for me because it made
me feel like hang on i’m not alone
i’m just different and i just need
different ways to approach things and to
be gentle on myself about things and to
recognize what i need help with and what
i don’t so that was already huge and
then the medication was
also just
really helpful because it just regulated
me in a way and helped me to think
straight and to concentrate often a lot
of my moods would come from me being
totally distracted and unable to do what
i needed to do than to procrastinate and
then to end up in like a tearful puddle
which then would be exacerbated by
someone saying something so even you
know just having that
in place is really helping
[Music]
you’ve told me a lot about your
experience with your husband and with
your kids what about
the outside world well something really
striking that’s happened
is my social anxiety had gotten really
bad and to the point where in recent
years it was paralyzing i would say
something to a stranger which was
totally irrelevant to anything it didn’t
matter what they thought of me it was an
innocuous comment i should say and i
would come home
and i would genuinely spend
hours panicking stressing sort of pacing
really intensely worried and sick to my
stomach about the implications of this
sort of
imagined disaster and that was becoming
an increasingly big issue and since i’ve
started the medication and identified
the adhd a that doesn’t happen anymore i
can have much calmer just
social interactions that i don’t take
home with me and the other thing is i
just feel like i can be a lot gentler on
myself about things so my anxiety has
gone way down because a lot of the
things that i used to stress about it
doesn’t feel like they matter in the
same way anymore so i’m getting much
better at separating that what is it
like parenting for children when you
have adhd well i i love parenting a lot
i love a lot of the stuff that
parents are supposed to not really be
into like i’m really into the newborn
stage when you’re just cooing and
hanging out with them and they’re you
know sort of you’re we used to do these
book mornings where i’d have all of my
kids on top of me and i’d be feeding a
newborn and we would just read like a
thousand books and i love that stuff a
lot i love parenting especially when
it’s on my own terms so we definitely do
a lot more sort of like free range
parenting type stuff and
you know the kids are exposed to a lot
because you know i’m impulsive and a lot
of my impulses are quite fun so like we
were roller skating non-stop over
lockdown and then now i have a
skateboard and so we’re skateboarding
and so we definitely do lots of fun
adventure things but it’s a lot less
formal and a lot less routine and
structured because i find that stressful
everything you’re describing first of
all like you’re just you’re fun attitude
right the roller skating i can picture
you roller skating through the pandemic
do you think that adhd makes you a
better parent well it’s interesting
because i actually wrote an article
saying precisely that since i’ve been
diagnosed i’ve been trying to gobble up
every sort of experience that i can with
adhd so i’m constantly looking for other
people’s experiences there’s a lot to
celebrate and there’s a lot to learn
from i really believe that like the more
sort of diversity that we have in terms
of everything the more amazing and
exciting and the more we can all learn
and i feel like neurodiversity is one
aspect of that like how interesting is
it to have someone whose brain is
thinking about things in a completely
different direction or who finds
something that you find utterly
unremarkable and they’re so passionate
about it they find it absorbing and they
can do it for hours and that’s certainly
something that i do like to think that i
can bring to the equation
as a parent i mean obviously the
parenting journey is long and i’m still
early in the game and there’s a million
challenges and i guess just a final
thing to say about kids and adhd is the
reason i’m most grateful for my
diagnosis is not just for me but because
i’m
pretty confident that at least one of my
children also has adhd and i’m now
starting to explore that path and i feel
so empowered for them because i i just
feel that like they’re going to have
this advocate and i think it’s going to
be adhd in a way that’s or at least it
looks like it might be presenting in a
similar way to the way mine did so no
one is flagging this child however i
feel very strongly because i’m seeing a
lot it’s bringing up a lot of emotions
of myself in middle school
in terms of being an advocate one of the
things that really drew me into your
british vogue article was the title why
does no one believe my adhd diagnosis
jen that is such an alluring title and
it makes me wonder have you found that
people aren’t actually believing your
adhd diagnosis i think there’s
definitely this sense of you know i have
a fairly like traditional path in terms
of my schooling i never had any problems
with education i went on to higher
education i had all of these sort of
life obstacles and sort of
you know quote unquote bounced back and
so and a lot of the things that i’ve
done in my life it’s really funny
because a lot of them make sense to
someone who has taken my path in life
but actually really makes sense if you
have adhd so for example i could never
do an office job that was a huge
struggle for me and so i haven’t worked
in an office since my mid-20s and people
as soon as i got pregnant at 27 people
were like oh that makes sense this is
why you didn’t want to work in an office
and you know you sort of let people go
with it but it’s like no i like
physically can’t work in an office
21:50
because it’s too stressful for me and i
21:51
can’t handle it and i need to be you
21:53
know in my own space and i’m too
21:54
distracted and all the stuff and so all
21:57
of these things that have sort of
21:58
happened it’s really interesting because
21:59
i think oh wow that’s adhd but then from
22:02
an outsider’s perspective it’s like no
22:04
that’s not adhd you did that because you
22:06
had kids and you want to spend time with
22:07
them or of course you forgot that
22:10
i mean how can you make it at the door
22:11
with four kids and i think people wanted
22:14
me to
22:15
feel like i was you know quote unquote
22:16
normal but i’ve never you know nothing
22:18
in my life circumstances has been really
22:20
normal and i’m okay with that normal is
22:22
not always better normal is not always
22:24
the best and i think that being able to
22:27
say that and to say i have adhd and i’m
22:30
okay with that and i want help or i
22:32
might struggle or i might interrupt or
22:34
this might happen or you need to explain
22:36
that to me i feel so much happier being
22:38
able to say that that i did just sort of
22:41
feeling like i have no idea what’s going
22:42
on and everyone else seems to there’s so
22:46
many more stories about women getting
22:47
diagnosed with adhd later in life i find
22:50
it so exciting and heartening and i
22:52
imagine that maybe in i’m hoping that in
22:55
10 years or hope no how about in two
22:58
years that title wouldn’t work for your
22:59
article
23:00
yeah no the stories have been amazing i
23:02
guess the other side of the coin is that
23:04
there are definitely some people who are
23:06
sort of like hang on what made you think
23:09
that you might have this because
23:11
i’m trying to put a few things together
23:13
and i’m thinking so that’s the other
23:15
thing so there’s definitely a few people
23:17
i think coming out of the woodwork with
23:19
their own awareness of things because
23:21
you know women are radically under
23:23
diagnosed is my understanding and
23:26
especially ones who have sort of slipped
23:28
through the cracks managing to you know
23:31
tick all of the boxes that were meant to
23:33
be ticked on the path of whatever and
23:35
then it’s only now maybe that they’ve
23:37
stopped or changed career or done
23:39
something else that they’re starting to
23:41
realize hang on a second like maybe this
23:44
is leading back to something else it’s
23:46
kind of amazing to me
23:48
that you’ve only had this diagnosis for
23:51
as short a period of time as you do i’ve
23:53
been diagnosed for 10 years and i cannot
23:55
articulate
23:56
my experience nearly as clearly as you
23:59
have thank you there is not one element
24:02
of my life i know you know people say i
24:03
don’t want my condition to define me and
24:05
that’s fine but at the same time i can’t
24:08
think about anything in my life that
24:09
this doesn’t touch on somewhat and i
24:12
have to think of that as a positive
24:14
thing in some ways because otherwise i’m
24:16
not going to get very far well jen it
24:18
has just been so lovely to talk to you
24:20
thank you for spending this time with me
24:21
and i hope that you just keep enjoying
24:24
and helping your kids experience all
24:25
this joy that it sounds like you’re
24:26
helping them experience thank you so
24:28
much it’s been really nice to chat
24:38
[Music]
24:39
you’ve been listening to adhd aha from
24:42
the understood podcast network you can
24:44
listen and subscribe to adhd aha on
24:47
apple spotify or anywhere you get your
24:49
podcasts and if you like what you heard
24:51
today tell someone about the show we
24:53
rely on listeners like you to reach and
24:55
support more people
24:57
and if you want to share your own aha
24:59
moment email us at
25:01
adhdaha understood.org
25:04
i’d love to hear from you you can go to
25:06
u.org
25:07
adhd aha to find details on each episode
25:11
and related resources that’s the letter
25:13
u as an understood dot o r g slash adhd
25:18
aha understood as a non-profit and
25:21
social impact organization
25:23
we have no affiliation with
25:25
pharmaceutical companies
25:26
learn more at understood.org
25:30
mission
25:31
adhd aha is produced by jessamine mali
25:34
say hi jessamine hi everyone justin d
25:37
wright created our music seth melnick
25:39
and brianna berry are our production
25:41
directors scott cochier is our creative
25:43
director
25:44
and i’m your host laura key editorial
25:47
director at understood thanks so much
25:49
for listening
25:57
[Music]
26:13
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|Why I Don’t Want to Talk About Race
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock