When I Was 15, I Wanted to Fly in the Sky

Today I have wings!!!

When I opened my LinkedIn account in the morning, I noticed this notification on top of my screen #WhenIWas15. LinkedIn was celebrating its fifteenth birthday. #HappyBirthdayLinkedIn

And, it brought back some old memories. I suddenly came to realize that it has been almost 15 years when I was 15. Time has flown like anything, leaving me with memoirs of the past which I don’t even get time to reminisce. I’m sure there will be many of you who would have gone through the same feeling.

With today’s post, I’ll try to share my heart out and the feelings that I’ve been through these years, and would try to touch your heart as well so that you can stop for a while in your busy life to see where you are now, and where you will be headed.

I wanted to fly in the sky!

As kids, we all have a certain dream. I too had one – to fly in the sky like birds. I wanted to become an astronaut. Sadly though I could not make that dream come true.

I became a science graduate first. Worked as an embryologist, choosing a secure career with a well-paying salary and bright future. I am sure almost everyone at my stage would have done the same. But I was not happy. I worked like a machine in the lab, finishing my chores and then get back to sleep at the end of the night.

Amidst the hustle to lead an ordinary life, I forgot my dream; it became too bleak to even come to my mind. Though everything was going great, I was not happy. There was this sense of emptiness. I had everything, but I had nothing.

That’s when things took a U-turn!

The U-Turn in life

I lost my job, had to struggle for a couple of months without knowing what I’d do. I could not muster up the courage to tell my parents about it and I struggled even more during the next couple of months.

That’s when I got the opportunity to write. I took up the job of a writer with one of the companies. And, things completely changed.

It gave me immense pleasure to write! I’ve been writing for various projects and for myself since then – it’s been more than 6 years now. And, there has never been a single day when I have opened my eyes with the regret of having chosen this path in life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The realization

You might be thinking I’m going a little off the topic. Well, no I am not. I had to build this background to let you know the realization I had today – about living my dream!

Today I’m living my dream. I can fly high in the sky, not with my body but with my thoughts. The feeling of doing something that makes me feel free is nothing less than the feeling of being a bird who can fly without having to worry about any borders.

Writing has made me free – it has given me the chance to capture my wandering thoughts and tell the story. It has made me a STORYTELLER!!!

It has made me realize that in life a few things –

Cherish what you have

Not everyone is lucky enough to have a comfortable life, access to free water and basic amenities like electricity and the internet. Be thankful for what you have in your life, and stop cribbing about what you don’t have.

Remember, the quote by Master Oogway “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery but today is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present.” Live every moment, and be thankful for it!

Work for your dream

If I had not taken the first step to live my dream and switch from a career in health sciences to a career in writing I would never have been where I am today. I had to struggle initially. As a matter of fact, I failed to clear my first interview as a writing intern. But that did not deter me. It motivated me to come out even strong.

If you have a dream, keep hustling towards the direction that leads to it. No matter how slow or how fast, you will reach there one day.

No dream is too big or too small!

In life, many people will tell you that you are a dreamer. Many would laugh at you when you would share with them that you want to become a writer, a cartoonist, a poet or a bearded storyteller.

It’s okay for them to say it but don’t let their words get to you. They laugh because they are scared to dream of something that’s beyond the conventional. They don’t the real pleasure of the other side of the bridge that you have to cross in order to achieve your dreams. Once you will cross it, you will get to live it.

Dare to dream!

As someone who has always chosen to go the unconventional way when given an opportunity, I have only these words for you – DARE TO DREAM.

Because only those who dared to dream are the ones who make their dreams come true! and, history is a proof of this.

Conclusion

Coming back to the present and to the topic of this post – #WhenIWas15. Yes, I dreamed to fly high in the sky. And, like I said – I am flying!

What did you dream to become when you were 15? I’d love to know.

Share your stories, thoughts or feedback in the comments.

—

A version of this post was previously published on Linkedin and is republished here with permission from the author.



—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: unsplash