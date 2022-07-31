Get Daily Email
When Was the Last Time You Wrote a Love Letter?

When Was the Last Time You Wrote a Love Letter?

It can be an effective way to show and reassure a person of your love.

by Leave a Comment

 

My wife wrote me a love letter in a booklet and it touched my soul. Can you reach the deepest parts your spouses soul? Sexually, of course, but what about separating yourself from others spiritually. Men and women have this part of them that fades. It’s the internal love, that a good parent gives. It’s the reassurance without asking for it. It puts you in this category that most people can’t touch, because only your spouse knows you this deeply, if you have opened up and allowed your spouse to know the deepest parts of you good and bad. I’m going to share something very personal, because I believe it will help others looking for a way to touch their spouses souls without sex. This is because these are things that connect you on a spiritual level. I will have to write about that, but without the spiritual connection, their isn’t the full amount of love possible to even write this love letter.

My wife speaks only Spanish, but translated it to English for me. She doesn’t have the best handwriting, but the love is unquestionable. The effort is something I always appreciate. We follow the same faith, so it doesn’t have to be spiritual if this isn’t what your marriage is. It just has to be written in love without complaints. Use it to apologize, encourage, to show they are important to you.

Here is one letter I decided to share:

      Credit : Cecil Carter(Author)

I hope this blesses someone.

Buy me a Coffee☕ to support the work I do. Thank you in advance!!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Cecil Carter

Cecil is a life learner. I love to live and live to love. I am a family man and entrepreneur in the making. The darkness can’t keep out the light, so shine!!

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@TheRealKarter

