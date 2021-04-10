Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Which Parenting Style Is Best? | Dad University

Which Parenting Style Is Best? | Dad University

Are you deciding your parenting style based on what you prefer or on the likely outcome for the child?

by

Which parenting style is best? In this video, Jason goes over the origins of the 4 major parenting styles: authoritarian, permissive, uninvolved/neglectful, and authoritative. He discusses what each is about and the various impact they can have on children.

Choosing your style of parenting is important as it can affect the child and help guide the decisions you make as a father. While many dads choose authoritarian, we discuss if there are other options to not only be strict but doing it in a more positive way.

While there are other factors that impact children and we will touch on those, each style is known to have a more likely outcome for the child. Are you deciding your parenting style based on what you prefer or on the likely outcome for the child?

To Register For Jason’s FREE webinar class, click here: https://www.daduniversity.com/webinar… For more information on the Dad University Program, click here: https://www.daduniversity.com/program…

Previously Published on YouTube​

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

