White Supremacy and American Politics: A Discussion of Recent Events

During the February 27, 2021 edition of Staggers State Of Things, the topics that the women talked about were:

McConnell says he’d support Trump if he wins the 2024 nomination and the Conservative Political Action Conference this past weekend in Orlando, Florida

Capitol Police chief says extremists have discussed the attack on Congress during Biden’s first joint address

The power is back on in Texas. Now comes the recovery, and it won’t be cheap.

This episode’s cockroach: The Republican Party of America

21:35 “People have to be real about history [and] rewriting American History. . . . not all Republicans are racist, but all racists are Republicans. If you are still a member of this Republican Party . . . you are supporting racism, point-blank.”

36:20 “America has a very difficult time right now enforcing laws against white people.”

About Dr. Vibe’s Co-Host

Aisha K. Staggers had her first major publication, an album review, in The New Haven Register while just a sophomore in high school. Another series of reviews published in The Hartford Courant followed. By the time she reached college, Aisha was writing for the literary magazine and interning at a local radio station, ABC-affiliate as a writer in the news department and in the A&R department of an independent record company.

As a graduate student at Fisk University, Aisha asked Dr. Raymond Winbush to chair her thesis because 1) he was one of the most renowned voices in black culture and academia, and 2) he was a Prince fan. His scholarship and guidance led Aisha to an early career as a professor of social sciences and later an administrator in higher education.

Aisha has also served as a director of education and policy research centers and on the staff of legislative commissions. She previously served on the Executive Board of the CT Young Democrats’ Women’s Caucus, an avid campaigner and has remained active in politics and public policy.

You can find more about Ms. Staggers via: https://twitter.com/AishaStaggers​

Jill Jones is our special guest for this conversation. Ms. Jones is an activist, feminist, and former collaborator with Paisley Park. You can find out more about Ms. Jones via: https://twitter.com/jilldjones

Photo credit: Shutterstock