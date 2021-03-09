Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / White Supremacy and American Politics: A Discussion of Recent Events

White Supremacy and American Politics: A Discussion of Recent Events

The House has great intentions but the Senate has had too much of a stranglehold on our nation for a long time.

by Leave a Comment

During the February 27, 2021 edition of Staggers State Of Things, the topics that the women talked about were:

  • McConnell says he’d support Trump if he wins the 2024 nomination and the Conservative Political Action Conference this past weekend in Orlando, Florida
  • Capitol Police chief says extremists have discussed the attack on Congress during Biden’s first joint address
  • The power is back on in Texas. Now comes the recovery, and it won’t be cheap.
  • This episode’s cockroach: The Republican Party of America

21:35 “People have to be real about history [and] rewriting American History. . . . not all Republicans are racist, but all racists are Republicans. If you are still a member of this Republican Party . . . you are supporting racism, point-blank.”

36:20 “America has a very difficult time right now enforcing laws against white people.”

 

Listen to the audio-only version:

 

Watch the full conversation via YouTube:

About Dr. Vibe’s Co-Host

Aisha K. Staggers had her first major publication, an album review, in The New Haven Register while just a sophomore in high school. Another series of reviews published in The Hartford Courant followed. By the time she reached college, Aisha was writing for the literary magazine and interning at a local radio station, ABC-affiliate as a writer in the news department and in the A&R department of an independent record company.

As a graduate student at Fisk University, Aisha asked Dr. Raymond Winbush to chair her thesis because 1) he was one of the most renowned voices in black culture and academia, and 2) he was a Prince fan. His scholarship and guidance led Aisha to an early career as a professor of social sciences and later an administrator in higher education.

Aisha has also served as a director of education and policy research centers and on the staff of legislative commissions. She previously served on the Executive Board of the CT Young Democrats’ Women’s Caucus, an avid campaigner and has remained active in politics and public policy.

You can find more about Ms. Staggers via: https://twitter.com/AishaStaggers​

Jill Jones is our special guest for this conversation. Ms. Jones is an activist, feminist, and former collaborator with Paisley Park. You can find out more about Ms. Jones via: https://twitter.com/jilldjones

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe has been the host and producer of his own online show The Dr. Vibe Show™ for the last decade. He has done over 2000 interviews with people from all over the world. He has gotten into the minds of powerhouses such as: Mario Armstrong – TV Host and Motivator for the Modern World, ESPN Radio’s Freddie ColemanThe Honourable Ahmed Hussen – Canadian Minister of Families, Children and Social DevelopmentMarie-Claude Landry – Chief Commissioner – Canadian Human Rights Commissioner and Kenneth Braswell – is the Executive Director of Fathers Incorporated. His main mission is to peel back the layers of the mainstream media’s construct around Black males, to reveal the positivity that is often clouded. He’s been featured on platforms such as CTV News Channel because of his candid and informed opinions.

2020 Podcast News Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
2018 Innovation Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
The Dr. Vibe Show™ At “The Good Men Project”
One of the first Brand Ambassador’s – Cuisine Noir Magazine
Dr. Vibe – Producer And Co-host of Black Men Talking On WJMS Radio
Dr. Vibe on HuffPost Live – August 2, 2013
2013 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Winner (Best International Blog)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2011 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best International Blog and Best Podcast Series)
Black Blog Of The Day – Black Bloggers Network – June 23, 2011
