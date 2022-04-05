Why Are Men Threatened by Powerful Women?

For a few thousand years, women had no power or autonomy. No one feared us or obeyed us. We had no voice. We didn’t have a job. Marriage was our calling, and meekness was our virtue.

A woman can easily be crushed, destroyed, silenced, ruined, and afraid of our lives. As women, the fear for us is as familiar as the air. It is an embodiment of our existence.

The women who dared to challenge the status quo were caricatures of their male colleagues.

Therefore, women avoid being seen as ambitious. They hide their emotions and do not show any sentiment at work. They avoid talking about girly things so as not to appear weak.

Power has been a male construct for so long that it distorted the image of the first women who tried it.

Until recently, we women realized that we could be too powerful. We are redefining power — the concepts of influence, leadership, influence, control.

Power is the ability to take one’s place in whatever discourse is essential to action and the right to have one’s part matter.

It is more about self-control and self-esteem than it is about title and totem.

Through relentless efforts, we have been given a voice, a vote, a room, our own playing field.

A woman no longer needs to mask her femininity in order to exercise her power. She can handle it without a suit and tie, just like she can handle it without a salary, a purse, a job.

Despite gaining minimal control in society, powerful women are feared and demoralized. The evolution of women’s independence caused fear in men.

We see men actually becoming afraid of what they did or did not do. Many men wonder what to do with their entitled mouths and brains as women become more independent.

What makes women’s power a threat to men?

History recognizes another, more disarming kind of power: a woman’s ability to undo a man.

Sometimes it seems as if female impotence is masculine self-preservation in disguise. And for millennia, this has led to a zero-sum game: a woman’s intelligence was a man’s deception.

Women with strong personalities and even average looks can strike fear into the hearts of their male colleagues through no fault of their own.

If a woman has ideas of her own and dares to question a decision or make a strong point, she is immediately labeled an “enemy” for violating the traditional code of conduct between the sexes! And as a protective response, men label her “impossible to work with,” “hard to get along with,” “tough to handle,” or “too stubborn.” Or simply put, a Bitch!

This is the global mantra of men who find it hard to accept a woman on an equal footing, intellectually or professionally.

Therefore, a woman can never be too rich or too ambitious. If she wasn’t smart enough to camouflage herself, she usually paid the price.

Centuries ago, powerful women were sometimes burned at the stake, driven from the city, or sexualized, which was the easiest way to neutralize, if not destroy, an accomplished woman. But behind the scenes, women have long been influential.

The old saying that “an American woman faces a crisis, but a French woman makes sure a crisis never arises” demonstrates the enormous power that women control.

Women tend to see the bigger picture. They generalize and synthesize as they consider multiple networks of events. Women learned to multitask by raising children while caring for their husbands and tending to their extended families.

On the other hand, men are more likely to focus on what they think is relevant and then emphasize a more linear progression. This is because men spent more time focusing on one thing at a time — hunting.

Cross-functional thinking has paid off in modern times. Women’s intuition, and imagination, are natural aptitudes for long-term planning and networking. No wonder we are on our way to a powerful role in the world.

Why? Because the world adapts to our way of thinking.

Women have begun to transform, broaden and deepen the whole idea of ​​power.

In general, we separate success from purpose, focusing less on title, career, status, and more on achievement, influence, responsibility to ourselves and our world.

Closing thoughts

Real power has to do with presence. It is the energy of knowing that you are who you are and therefore speaking and acting from your authentic self.

I see real power in love. The energy that nurtures and understands the needs of others.

The more you work with that energy, the more you’ll see how people naturally respond to it, and the more you’ll want to use it to bring out your creativity and help everyone around you prosper.

Your kids, the people you work with — they’ll all thrive.

The qualities that enhance strength — being goal-oriented, self-centered, and comfortable taking risks — are powerful leadership qualities when applied responsibly.

The trick is to harness the power without allowing yourself to use it.

Women are needed to use their hearts and drive the chariots of love downtown. While men need to choose empathy over aggression.

It takes each of us, especially the most powerful among us, to dissipate the ego drive that makes power dangerous and take up the mantel of protection, inclusion, and care.

