Real Men Feel: Why Care About Purpose? [Podcast]

Man has long sought meaning and purpose, but why?

Listen to Real Men Feel, #222, “Why Care About Purpose?” here:



Aren’t you already too busy to worry about that sort of stuff? Author, speaker, and coach, Dr. Ken Keis, joins us to discuss the importance of purpose for men.

“I believe we are not an accident. I believe we all have a purpose. If you don’t know your purpose, then your purpose in life is to figure out your purpose.” ~ Ken Keis

Ken is the leader of Consulting Resource Group, an organization that has helped more than 1 million people in 50,000 organizations worldwide improve employee satisfaction and productivity. Your purpose is about achieving your potential, and it is never done.

Ken shares his journey of realizing his purpose, which was not to be part of his family’s dairy farm. Ken offers the truth about motivation and procrastination: What are they telling you about yourself? Most people get their identity from what they do instead of who they are. You don’t need to be most people.

Your unhappiness from not working your purpose can drive you to pursue it. If 20 years from now you are still doing exactly what you are doing today, would that be okay? It doesn’t matter how long it takes, as long as you maintain some forward momentum. So don’t beat yourself up if you don’t know your purpose right now. Please be sure you are paying attention to the things that energize you, the things that make you come alive.

Topics and Questions Include:

(1:15) How do you define purpose?

(2:08) Is a man’s purpose something he discovers or creates?

(8:10) Why is purpose important?

(10:32) Why don’t people pursue their purpose?

(18:00) The importance of knowing your values

(21:54) The point behind all the assessment tests.

(24:22) Self-awareness and leadership.

(27:27) Is service part of everyone’s purpose?

(29:36) There is no end to your purpose.

(32:56) It takes vulnerability to admit you don’t know your purpose.

(38:46) Get a free copy of Quest for Purpose.

(39:25 )What’s the best way for people to connect with you and learn more?

◊♦◊

Watch Real Men Feel, #222, “Why Care About Purpose?” January 19, 2021



“Discovery is reserved for the seeker. If I don’t look, I don’t find.” ~ Ken Keis

◊♦◊

Learn more about Ken’s work at CRGLeader.com.

Get your free copy of Ken’s book, Quest for Purpose.

Connect with Ken on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

This post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org.

Photo by Smart on Unsplash