Why Constructive Communication is Vital for Peace in the Middle East

Hamas Scuttles Israel-Saudi Peace Deal

In addition to Egypt, four other Arab countries have boldly made peace with Israel — Jordan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Morocco.

Moreover, before the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, another peace deal was reportedly pending completion with Saudi Arabia. But the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war scuttled any deal.

It’s instructive that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the following September 22, 2023, at the United Nations about a possible Israel-Saudi peace deal:

“Such a peace will go a long way in ending the Arab-Israeli conflict and will encourage other Arab States to normalize their relations with Israel.”

Netanyahu added that such a peace deal with Saudi Arabia would enhance the prospects of peace with the Palestinians.

This important public pronouncement by the Israeli prime minister — which received scant global media attention — was made about two short weeks before the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

So, what does this all tell us regarding the prospects for future peace in the Middle East?

It shows that Israel wants peace with its Arab neighbors, but will also defend its national security and sovereignty.

It also demonstrates that at least some Arab countries are willing to make peace with Israel, despite the ongoing conflict over the disputed territories.

It’s important to recognize that Israel would NOT have signed peace treaties with any Arab countries if the Jewish state did not truly yearn for a peaceful coexistence.

The question now is whether Palestinians in the disputed territories want peace with Israel?

Stop Laying Blame

After more than two months of war between Israel and Hamas, it’s clear that the time for finger-pointing, laying blame and fanning the flames of hate needs to end.

The time for a mutually beneficial and respectful open dialogue needs to begin, at least for those parties who really want the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to finally end after decades of fighting.

Hate only begets hate, not constructive solutions toward peace — and Hamas understands this concept all too well.

A two-state solution means first starting to look past the Israel-Hamas war to a better future for Israelis and Palestinians. And that involves fostering cordial and productive discussions between the two sides and their interlocuters.

To reiterate the point: open communication is a critical first step toward forging any agreement on vexing territorial disputes and related issues between Israel and Palestinians.

Yet the answer to whether Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank truly want peace with Israel appears tenuous (at least to me) due to their support for Hamas both before and after the Oct. 7 massacre.

It is true that Israel can end the war by stopping its assault on Gaza to eradicate Hamas. But it’s also true that Hamas can surrender and free the remaining hostages to end the war.

Final Thoughts

To those who still vehemently argue that Israel does not want peace with the Arab world— including Palestinians in the disputed territories— please remember these key points:

Israel has already signed five peace treaties with Arab countries, including its neighbors in Egypt and Jordan.

Israel pulled out of the Gaza Strip about a decade ago, but then Hamas terrorists took over.

Israel pulled out of Lebanon before that, then Hezbollah terrorists became entrenched.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah call for the annihilation of Israel as their clear end goal, as stated in their founding charters.

And that genocidal proposition of wiping the Jewish state off the map is anathema to any potential peace between Israel and Palestinians.

This raises the question on who’s really standing in the way of peace?

My answer is Islamic extremists supported by Iran and its proxy militias which continue to commit terrorism against Israel with no end in sight.

Additionally, those calling for a cease-fire by Israel should remember there was already a de facto cease fire in place with Hamas prior to Oct. 7.

It should be reiterated that both Hamas and Hezbollah are officially recognized as terrorist organizations by the United States. And both are alleged to have American blood on their hands via their heinous terrorist actions.

Nevertheless, more heated and offensive rhetoric only serves to solidify division. This wrong-headed approach is unproductive and detrimental to any progress for peace.

That’s why it’s necessary for the leaders of Israel and the Palestinian people to launch a constructive and respectful dialogue as a precursor for any possible peace deal.