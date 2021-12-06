Why Did I Do This to Myself [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

Welcome to Zion National Park y’all! Utah is beautiful, and this has been Yvette’s dream destination for a while now, so my favorite part of this stop was seeing how much she enjoyed being there. That being said, we learned very quickly that hiking with kids is not for the faint of heart…or patience lol. Can you guess which of the chocolate babies liked hiking the least? Also, please leave us tips on hiking with children, if we every decide to take our chances again we want to be prepared! Comment below!

00:00 i’m gonna find mom right now and i’m

00:02 taking a cake so it’s hard out here and

00:06 and

00:07 i let’s just find mom and get her up

00:11 hello hello hello look at me i’ve been

00:13 fresh i’ve been walking with my savior

00:15 yes i’m trying to do my best guess i’m

00:16 just a bag of bombs trying to shake up

00:18 by the flesh when you see me never

00:20 stress when you see me see me see me you

00:22 say hello hello hello look at me i’ve

00:24 been fresh i’ve been walking with my

00:26 savior

00:27 i’m gonna take some time to show you the

00:29 ins and outs of the rv life

00:33 it gets really

00:34 dirty in here

00:36 it’s a very small space

00:39 that we’re living in

00:40 with six people and so there’s not a lot

00:43 of space to share

00:45 and

00:47 we have stuff all over the place

00:49 everywhere

00:50 it’s like just kind of

00:53 figure it out guys wherever you can fit

00:55 is where it goes now this isn’t how it’s

00:57 supposed to be well this is just it is

00:59 what it is you know it’s it it is what

01:02 it is this is where we’re at that’s what

01:04 we’re dealing with

01:08 dio is up here

01:11 watching tv

01:13 what you watching

01:16 [Music]

01:23 the mighty ducks okay

01:27 when did you start recording

01:29 i’m just trying to give this dude some

01:31 privacy now he’s got a little bit of

01:33 privacy

01:34 um i’m trying to have my privacy because

01:36 i have not had my privacy in a very long

01:38 time as long as we’ve been on this trip

01:43 my

01:44 my whole entire family knows i’m like

01:46 privacy okay

01:48 um

01:49 here’s the food we got

01:52 apparently

01:53 we gotta restock

01:57 our kitchen

01:58 is

02:01 i feel like it’s good you know we’ve

02:03 been like stopping in a lot of places

02:05 eating

02:06 um we don’t have like the regular fast

02:09 food places we usually go

02:12 so we’ve been like eating mcdonald’s

02:13 sometimes and it’s been

02:15 pretty rough kids have very high

02:17 standards they’re like in-n-out kids

02:20 are

02:26 you know how you like privacy

02:31 i like privacy too go back inside

02:34 mind your

02:35 and don’t put your mouth on that

02:38 okay

02:40 the bathroom is pretty basic in here

02:43 it’s got a shower very low water

02:45 pressure it’s terrible

02:47 um

02:48 there’s a sink

02:50 brushing our teeth they got a medicine

02:52 cabinet in here

02:53 we keep a lot of our toiletries and

02:55 stuff like that we’ve been learning this

02:57 stuff and this is basically what we’ve

02:58 had to deal with it’s not glamorous

03:01 okay a lot of people make it look like

03:03 it’s easy and it’s

03:05 amazing and fun and the pictures are

03:07 always like so perfect and it’s not

03:11 even more than like families trying to

03:13 make like their families perfect rv life

03:15 is not

03:17 very inconvenient it’s all about the

03:19 memories you’re going to have while

03:20 you’re doing it

03:22 [Music]

03:24 you know it’s different when you’re

03:25 after this i know we’re going to

03:26 appreciate it but right now i’m like yo

03:31 how much more time i got left on this

03:32 big because that’s how i’m feeling

03:35 for the housing portion of the vehicle

03:37 we keep track of everything through this

03:38 indicator system this allows you to

03:40 check your levels to make sure you’re

03:42 not running low on fresh water or if

03:44 you’re overflowing on any other types of

03:46 fluids batteries etc this is one of the

03:49 things that kind of gets looked over

03:50 when talking about the rv life so i just

03:52 wanted to highlight it before we enjoy

03:54 anything about our destinations we have

03:56 to dump the sewage it’s always the same

03:58 process you have to empty the black

04:00 water and then you have to empty the

04:02 gray water then you have to do it in a

04:03 certain order or you’ll end up in some

04:05 serious well you know when we first

04:08 started the road trip this was something

04:09 i was probably most concerned about was

04:11 knowing how to do this and not making a

04:13 mistake but it was one of the things i

04:15 started to look forward to just to have

04:16 a moment alone that’s a trip right it’s

04:19 like we had so much freedom and

04:20 capabilities to travel and experience so

04:22 many different things i longed for

04:25 systematic routine i needed something to

04:27 keep me going

04:29 and almost looked forward to this

04:30 process

04:32 where are we

04:34 we’re at zion national park hold it up

04:36 high like that we are at zion

04:39 national

04:41 park

04:42 and we’re gonna do a hike

04:44 and we have walking sticks is this our

04:46 last stop before we go home

04:48 uh

04:49 yes i think yes it is

04:52 and that’s why

04:54 mom said we’re doing two days and we’re

04:57 gonna complain

04:59 um

05:00 tomorrow because because we the she

05:04 likes walks

05:06 and she just wants to build a family

05:09 on a walk

05:11 so

05:12 she made us not have a choice

05:15 and see you next time folks well hello

05:20 there we are finally at zion national

05:22 park doing a hike that i’ve been wanting

05:24 to do for years

05:26 and i it’s awesome

05:31 guys

05:35 let’s see what this place is about so we

05:37 are at the um

05:39 emerald pools we’re supposed to go to

05:41 the

05:42 narrows

05:44 which is like walking in the river

05:47 but they informed us that the uh narrows

05:50 has cow manure

05:52 human feces

05:54 in the water so we just be walking

05:56 through that

05:57 and the smell it smells like poop so

06:00 event really wanted to go there but

06:04 you know we’re up here now because it’s

06:06 gonna be better for the kids not to be

06:08 walking in all that grossness

06:16 whoever complains

06:19 we take away quarters

06:21 and you don’t get to watch tv later

06:24 when we get back to the rv

06:26 let’s go on the way up

06:29 here

06:31 [Music]

06:32 will you

06:46 it smells like nothing but sunblock in

06:48 nature

06:50 and do you see the

06:51 [Music]

07:00 beauty but you won’t want me

07:04 [Music]

07:28 i’m yes you’re dying

07:32 uh can i have your water so you don’t

07:33 waste the water

07:35 we can leave you here you could die and

07:36 i’ll take your water

07:38 so i could survive

07:40 you’re dying

07:42 not yet okay cool keep walking

07:47 would you say raya

07:48 [Music]

07:51 oh is that complaint

07:52 yeah okay cool no tv for you next you

07:55 start taking quarters

07:56 yeah cool cool all right keep

07:59 complaining

08:01 ryan just lost all tv privileges

08:05 [Applause]

08:08 it’s definitely not his fault i told her

08:09 to keep up with you i know but he like

08:11 ran to catch up with me and like left

08:14 her hanging

08:15 at least we would have more contact with

08:17 what happened

08:20 okay please get out of there all done

08:21 get on the side right now so people can

08:23 walk bye

08:26 [Applause]

08:26 [Music]

08:35 [Music]

08:38 you guys

08:41 [Music]

08:49 yeah it feels like field skin

08:52 what

09:01 you look scared

09:03 [Music]

09:15 [Music]

09:18 look at me

09:20 look over here

09:22 are we standing under a waterfall oh

09:25 there’s some water

09:30 [Music]

09:34 i see buddies

09:48 that feels better

09:52 [Music]

10:04 so we’re walking back to the shuttle and

10:07 anaya

10:09 fell the last time so

10:11 we’re gonna take it slow we’re gonna go

10:12 at her pace

10:13 and uh

10:15 we’ve taken like how many breaks do you

10:17 think we took nah

10:19 [Music]

10:22 three breaks

10:24 okay so we’ve taken three breaks

10:26 and uh the boys and mom are ahead of us

10:28 so we’re

10:29 trying to catch up to them

10:32 you want my what

10:34 mom to pick up me

10:36 youtube

10:38 you’re four years old now

10:40 that means you can walk

10:42 just as far as we can and when i’m five

10:45 i’m not gonna be painting oh you’re not

10:47 gonna be complaining

10:51 you’re doing a good job well i’m just

10:53 trying to make sure that you

10:55 stay in the race here

10:56 you wanna take a break

10:58 so where are we gonna go

11:01 um

11:04 i don’t know we’re going back to the

11:06 shuttle i’m gonna find mom right now and

11:08 i’m taking a cake so it’s hot out here

11:13 and i just find mom and get her up

11:18 and now we can walk and now we can go

11:22 hi my name is anaya

11:24 hi my name is

11:29 say i’m dramatic no why no say hi my

11:33 name is anaya and i’m dramatic no

11:36 why not

11:36 [Music]

11:39 okay why not you’re a little dramatic

11:41 all right

11:44 [Music]

11:46 come on go go

11:52 mom

11:56 mom

11:58 mom

12:26 [Music]

12:35 [Music]

12:37 hold on where’s my look there’s uzi

12:41 look it’s uzi

12:46 [Music]

13:18 down what

13:20 yeah

13:20 [Music]

13:22 and then this girl

13:24 came and was like

13:27 you’re so far ahead

13:29 all right babe what was your favorite

13:30 part of the trip i think seeing the

13:32 sunrise over the grand canyon

13:36 my favorite part

13:38 was um

13:40 visiting my grandma in my aunt’s house

13:43 and hanging out with my family from

13:45 trinidad

13:47 that what you say yep i said visiting

13:49 your trinidadian yeah

13:51 so great so

13:53 much

13:53 [Music]

13:54 fun and joy and just

13:57 that was my favorite part to see you

13:58 experience

14:00 to be honest

14:04 my family their family like it’s just uh

14:06 it’s just a good moment

14:08 like my you’re my family’s family

14:11 like i used to live in that house i

14:12 don’t know

14:14 but yeah to tomorrow

14:16 i really want to leave right now and

14:18 just go home

14:19 but i just know that

14:22 i mean we ain’t going to do that i’m not

14:24 going to make it if i start dropping

14:26 right now

14:27 and then the kids won’t really

14:28 appreciate it pulling up to the house

14:30 seeing the house

14:31 and i want them to see the house

14:34 i’d love to look out of the window

14:37 maybe they’ll appreciate home better

14:39 hopefully

14:41 and you said you wanted to stay

14:43 you said you don’t want it to end

14:45 why not

14:46 let me give you your own little shine

14:48 why do you want

14:50 this thing to continue because we’re

14:53 together

14:55 we don’t spend this much togetherness

14:59 does anybody

15:00 i don’t care does any normal family do

15:02 this

15:05 i’m just saying when you go back home

15:12 i go back to business as usual

15:17 and

15:20 i like being together

15:23 it’s been a lot

15:24 though i’m ready to like have some space

15:29 i’m ready to go on my daily walks again

15:32 but uh

15:53 long as

—

