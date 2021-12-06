Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Why Did I Do This to Myself [Video]

Why Did I Do This to Myself [Video]

Can you guess which of the babies liked hiking the least?

by Leave a Comment

 

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

.

.

Welcome to Zion National Park y’all! Utah is beautiful, and this has been Yvette’s dream destination for a while now, so my favorite part of this stop was seeing how much she enjoyed being there. That being said, we learned very quickly that hiking with kids is not for the faint of heart…or patience lol. Can you guess which of the chocolate babies liked hiking the least? Also, please leave us tips on hiking with children, if we every decide to take our chances again we want to be prepared! Comment below!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
i’m gonna find mom right now and i’m
00:02
taking a cake so it’s hard out here and
00:06
and
00:07
i let’s just find mom and get her up
00:11
hello hello hello look at me i’ve been
00:13
fresh i’ve been walking with my savior
00:15
yes i’m trying to do my best guess i’m
00:16
just a bag of bombs trying to shake up
00:18
by the flesh when you see me never
00:20
stress when you see me see me see me you
00:22
say hello hello hello look at me i’ve
00:24
been fresh i’ve been walking with my
00:26
savior
00:27
i’m gonna take some time to show you the
00:29
ins and outs of the rv life
00:33
it gets really
00:34
dirty in here
00:36
it’s a very small space
00:39
that we’re living in
00:40
with six people and so there’s not a lot
00:43
of space to share
00:45
and
00:47
we have stuff all over the place
00:49
everywhere
00:50
it’s like just kind of
00:53
figure it out guys wherever you can fit
00:55
is where it goes now this isn’t how it’s
00:57
supposed to be well this is just it is
00:59
what it is you know it’s it it is what
01:02
it is this is where we’re at that’s what
01:04
we’re dealing with
01:08
dio is up here
01:11
watching tv
01:13
what you watching
01:16
[Music]
01:23
the mighty ducks okay
01:27
when did you start recording
01:29
i’m just trying to give this dude some
01:31
privacy now he’s got a little bit of
01:33
privacy
01:34
um i’m trying to have my privacy because
01:36
i have not had my privacy in a very long
01:38
time as long as we’ve been on this trip
01:43
my
01:44
my whole entire family knows i’m like
01:46
privacy okay
01:48
um
01:49
here’s the food we got
01:52
apparently
01:53
we gotta restock
01:57
our kitchen
01:58
is
02:01
i feel like it’s good you know we’ve
02:03
been like stopping in a lot of places
02:05
eating
02:06
um we don’t have like the regular fast
02:09
food places we usually go
02:12
so we’ve been like eating mcdonald’s
02:13
sometimes and it’s been
02:15
pretty rough kids have very high
02:17
standards they’re like in-n-out kids
02:20
are
02:26
you know how you like privacy
02:31
i like privacy too go back inside
02:34
mind your
02:35
and don’t put your mouth on that
02:38
okay
02:40
the bathroom is pretty basic in here
02:43
it’s got a shower very low water
02:45
pressure it’s terrible
02:47
um
02:48
there’s a sink
02:50
brushing our teeth they got a medicine
02:52
cabinet in here
02:53
we keep a lot of our toiletries and
02:55
stuff like that we’ve been learning this
02:57
stuff and this is basically what we’ve
02:58
had to deal with it’s not glamorous
03:01
okay a lot of people make it look like
03:03
it’s easy and it’s
03:05
amazing and fun and the pictures are
03:07
always like so perfect and it’s not
03:11
even more than like families trying to
03:13
make like their families perfect rv life
03:15
is not
03:17
very inconvenient it’s all about the
03:19
memories you’re going to have while
03:20
you’re doing it
03:22
[Music]
03:24
you know it’s different when you’re
03:25
after this i know we’re going to
03:26
appreciate it but right now i’m like yo
03:31
how much more time i got left on this
03:32
big because that’s how i’m feeling
03:35
for the housing portion of the vehicle
03:37
we keep track of everything through this
03:38
indicator system this allows you to
03:40
check your levels to make sure you’re
03:42
not running low on fresh water or if
03:44
you’re overflowing on any other types of
03:46
fluids batteries etc this is one of the
03:49
things that kind of gets looked over
03:50
when talking about the rv life so i just
03:52
wanted to highlight it before we enjoy
03:54
anything about our destinations we have
03:56
to dump the sewage it’s always the same
03:58
process you have to empty the black
04:00
water and then you have to empty the
04:02
gray water then you have to do it in a
04:03
certain order or you’ll end up in some
04:05
serious well you know when we first
04:08
started the road trip this was something
04:09
i was probably most concerned about was
04:11
knowing how to do this and not making a
04:13
mistake but it was one of the things i
04:15
started to look forward to just to have
04:16
a moment alone that’s a trip right it’s
04:19
like we had so much freedom and
04:20
capabilities to travel and experience so
04:22
many different things i longed for
04:25
systematic routine i needed something to
04:27
keep me going
04:29
and almost looked forward to this
04:30
process
04:32
where are we
04:34
we’re at zion national park hold it up
04:36
high like that we are at zion
04:39
national
04:41
park
04:42
and we’re gonna do a hike
04:44
and we have walking sticks is this our
04:46
last stop before we go home
04:48
uh
04:49
yes i think yes it is
04:52
and that’s why
04:54
mom said we’re doing two days and we’re
04:57
gonna complain
04:59
um
05:00
tomorrow because because we the she
05:04
likes walks
05:06
and she just wants to build a family
05:09
on a walk
05:11
so
05:12
she made us not have a choice
05:15
and see you next time folks well hello
05:20
there we are finally at zion national
05:22
park doing a hike that i’ve been wanting
05:24
to do for years
05:26
and i it’s awesome
05:31
guys
05:35
let’s see what this place is about so we
05:37
are at the um
05:39
emerald pools we’re supposed to go to
05:41
the
05:42
narrows
05:44
which is like walking in the river
05:47
but they informed us that the uh narrows
05:50
has cow manure
05:52
human feces
05:54
in the water so we just be walking
05:56
through that
05:57
and the smell it smells like poop so
06:00
event really wanted to go there but
06:04
you know we’re up here now because it’s
06:06
gonna be better for the kids not to be
06:08
walking in all that grossness
06:16
whoever complains
06:19
we take away quarters
06:21
and you don’t get to watch tv later
06:24
when we get back to the rv
06:26
let’s go on the way up
06:29
here
06:31
[Music]
06:32
will you
06:46
it smells like nothing but sunblock in
06:48
nature
06:50
and do you see the
06:51
[Music]
07:00
beauty but you won’t want me
07:04
[Music]
07:28
i’m yes you’re dying
07:32
uh can i have your water so you don’t
07:33
waste the water
07:35
we can leave you here you could die and
07:36
i’ll take your water
07:38
so i could survive
07:40
you’re dying
07:42
not yet okay cool keep walking
07:47
would you say raya
07:48
[Music]
07:51
oh is that complaint
07:52
yeah okay cool no tv for you next you
07:55
start taking quarters
07:56
yeah cool cool all right keep
07:59
complaining
08:01
ryan just lost all tv privileges
08:05
[Applause]
08:08
it’s definitely not his fault i told her
08:09
to keep up with you i know but he like
08:11
ran to catch up with me and like left
08:14
her hanging
08:15
at least we would have more contact with
08:17
what happened
08:20
okay please get out of there all done
08:21
get on the side right now so people can
08:23
walk bye
08:26
[Applause]
08:26
[Music]
08:35
[Music]
08:38
you guys
08:41
[Music]
08:49
yeah it feels like field skin
08:52
what
09:01
you look scared
09:03
[Music]
09:15
[Music]
09:18
look at me
09:20
look over here
09:22
are we standing under a waterfall oh
09:25
there’s some water
09:30
[Music]
09:34
i see buddies
09:48
that feels better
09:52
[Music]
10:04
so we’re walking back to the shuttle and
10:07
anaya
10:09
fell the last time so
10:11
we’re gonna take it slow we’re gonna go
10:12
at her pace
10:13
and uh
10:15
we’ve taken like how many breaks do you
10:17
think we took nah
10:19
[Music]
10:22
three breaks
10:24
okay so we’ve taken three breaks
10:26
and uh the boys and mom are ahead of us
10:28
so we’re
10:29
trying to catch up to them
10:32
you want my what
10:34
mom to pick up me
10:36
youtube
10:38
you’re four years old now
10:40
that means you can walk
10:42
just as far as we can and when i’m five
10:45
i’m not gonna be painting oh you’re not
10:47
gonna be complaining
10:51
you’re doing a good job well i’m just
10:53
trying to make sure that you
10:55
stay in the race here
10:56
you wanna take a break
10:58
so where are we gonna go
11:01
um
11:04
i don’t know we’re going back to the
11:06
shuttle i’m gonna find mom right now and
11:08
i’m taking a cake so it’s hot out here
11:13
and i just find mom and get her up
11:18
and now we can walk and now we can go
11:22
hi my name is anaya
11:24
hi my name is
11:29
say i’m dramatic no why no say hi my
11:33
name is anaya and i’m dramatic no
11:36
why not
11:36
[Music]
11:39
okay why not you’re a little dramatic
11:41
all right
11:44
[Music]
11:46
come on go go
11:52
mom
11:56
mom
11:58
mom
12:26
[Music]
12:35
[Music]
12:37
hold on where’s my look there’s uzi
12:41
look it’s uzi
12:46
[Music]
13:18
down what
13:20
yeah
13:20
[Music]
13:22
and then this girl
13:24
came and was like
13:27
you’re so far ahead
13:29
all right babe what was your favorite
13:30
part of the trip i think seeing the
13:32
sunrise over the grand canyon
13:36
my favorite part
13:38
was um
13:40
visiting my grandma in my aunt’s house
13:43
and hanging out with my family from
13:45
trinidad
13:47
that what you say yep i said visiting
13:49
your trinidadian yeah
13:51
so great so
13:53
much
13:53
[Music]
13:54
fun and joy and just
13:57
that was my favorite part to see you
13:58
experience
14:00
to be honest
14:04
my family their family like it’s just uh
14:06
it’s just a good moment
14:08
like my you’re my family’s family
14:11
like i used to live in that house i
14:12
don’t know
14:14
but yeah to tomorrow
14:16
i really want to leave right now and
14:18
just go home
14:19
but i just know that
14:22
i mean we ain’t going to do that i’m not
14:24
going to make it if i start dropping
14:26
right now
14:27
and then the kids won’t really
14:28
appreciate it pulling up to the house
14:30
seeing the house
14:31
and i want them to see the house
14:34
i’d love to look out of the window
14:37
maybe they’ll appreciate home better
14:39
hopefully
14:41
and you said you wanted to stay
14:43
you said you don’t want it to end
14:45
why not
14:46
let me give you your own little shine
14:48
why do you want
14:50
this thing to continue because we’re
14:53
together
14:55
we don’t spend this much togetherness
14:59
does anybody
15:00
i don’t care does any normal family do
15:02
this
15:05
i’m just saying when you go back home
15:12
i go back to business as usual
15:17
and
15:20
i like being together
15:23
it’s been a lot
15:24
though i’m ready to like have some space
15:29
i’m ready to go on my daily walks again
15:32
but uh
15:53
long as

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x