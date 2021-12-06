Why Did I Do This to Myself [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood
Welcome to Zion National Park y’all! Utah is beautiful, and this has been Yvette’s dream destination for a while now, so my favorite part of this stop was seeing how much she enjoyed being there. That being said, we learned very quickly that hiking with kids is not for the faint of heart…or patience lol. Can you guess which of the chocolate babies liked hiking the least? Also, please leave us tips on hiking with children, if we every decide to take our chances again we want to be prepared! Comment below!
—
