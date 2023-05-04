Why Do Western Governments Delegate Border Control to AI More and More? An Interview With Petra Molnar

By Filip Noubel

Activists estimate that in 2022, 30 million people were on the move as refugees, many of whom attempted to seek protection in the US and the European Union. But what they often experience when entering Western countries is not protection, but rather a dehumanizing process of categorization that relies heavily on AI and unchecked technology.

Global Voices conducted an email interview with Petra Molnar, a lawyer and anthropologist specializing in technology, migration, and human rights. Molnar is the co-creator of the Migration and Technology Monitor, a collective of civil society, journalists, academics, and filmmakers interrogating technological experiments on people crossing borders. She is also the Associate Director of the Refugee Law Lab at York University and a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre for Critical Internet at Harvard University. She is currently writing her first book, “Artificial Borders” (The New Press, 2024).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Filip Noubel (FN): Your research shows that refugee and detention camps — often spaces of lawlessness — serve to test new technologies. Could you give some examples?

FN: Innovation is often presented as a positive term, yet certain tech companies are involved in testing new technologies on refugees. Why do certain governments allow this?

PM: The creation of legal black holes in migration management technologies is deliberate to allow for the creation of opaque zones of technological experimentation that would not be allowed to occur in other spaces. Why does the private sector get to determine what we innovate on and why, in often problematic public-private partnerships which states are increasingly keen to make in today’s global AI arms race? Private companies like Palantir Technologies, Airbus, Thalys, and others that have links to a host of human rights abuses have now become the preferred vendor for various governments and are even working with international organizations like the World Food Program.

FN: Documenting violation is in itself a huge challenge. Can you explain why?

PM: Trying to document these systems of technological oppression is itself a risky business – one fraught with trying to unravel opaque decisions, secretive private sector players, and witnessing horrific conditions on the frontiers challenging our common humanity. It’s also about asking broader questions. Are human rights framings enough or do they also silence the systemic and collective nature of these harms? And are we doing enough to create space for abolitionist conversations when it comes to technology at the border? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free In order to tell this global story of power, violence, innovation, and contestation, I rely on the sometimes-uneasy mix between law and anthropology. It’s a slow and trauma-informed ethnographic methodology, one which requires years of being present to begin unravelling the strands of power and privilege, story and memory that makes up the spaces where people’s lives unfold. Technology replicates power structures in society. Unfortunately, the viewpoints of those most affected are routinely excluded from the discussion. We also need to recognize that the use of technology is never neutral. It is a political exercise which highlights how the allure of quick fixes and the hubris of innovation does not address the systemic and historical reasons why people are marginalized and why they are forced to migrate in the first place.

FN: How can we push back?

Here is a video of the panel organized by Disruption Network Lab, where Molnar develops her views on the issue of technology and refugee rights:

—

This post was previously published on globalvoices.org and under a Creative Commons license CC BY-ND 3.

***

You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project

—