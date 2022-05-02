Why Do Women Cheat On Ambitious Men?

Meeting a woman’s checklist is fun until it isn’t.

I realized emotions don’t materialize well on paper. It exposes feelings. Women appear needy and emotional writing about hearts and roses.

Most men don’t grow up learning how to express their feelings. What would such a list mean to a man, anyway? That’s the worse instruction manual — one a reader won’t understand.

Thus, she focuses on the expensive stuff, money, and physical attributes. These are the qualities men already get conditioned to have in life. Of course, such a list would excite a man to start his transformational journey.

Most times, women want a lot more than what is in black and white. And if you lost a woman to a man half your status, this article can help you understand why.

…

What is not on the list?

Do you ever pause when you have achieved a goal? Will you rotate the limelight, step back, and let her shine? Are you ever satisfied with your life? Can you share your journey with her?

When a woman asks about your short- and long-term goals, she wants to see how you plan to progress in life.

But she is deciding if she wants to attach herself to that lifestyle.

The kicker is that most ambitious men talk over women. Limit her place to being a mom and the household caretaker. Treat women like dolls and trophies.

She wants to get included in your life. The 5 am runs and the other events beyond the dinners and award ceremonies.

She wants you to think of her as intelligent and helpful. But you don’t ask her opinion. You lock the main parts of your life (fitness and career) away from her.

I felt stupid when a man kept me away from boring stuff. It should be her decision to avoid such matters. Thus, she gives attention to the man who lets her into the primary areas of his life.

…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo by Elena de Soto on Unsplash

Who wants to be around you, anyway?

I’m glad the old soloist definition of success is dying. I don’t care if the people around you are family or friends from kindergarten. You can and should have friends. It is an indicator of how you treat people and maintain bonds.

Most ambitious people are no fun to be around. They either never have the time to be home or cannot let loose. Adele lives. Works on an album for seven months, then disappears again. Bryson Tiller does the same.

I understand you have obligations and stress. But when you are home, can you be present?

You can be ambitious and fun to be around. It’s possible to be fun at home and stern in the office.

Being “weak” around a woman won’t make you a “simp” when you go places. You have more control over your emotions than you believe.

In 2022, most women don’t need a provider. Many women are the “sugar mamas” instead; they hope for a supporter, cuddle buddy, and present father for their kids.

As an ambitious man, can you be present for the people you love? Or do you push them away in active search of a better body and bank account? If you create distance because you’re unable to relax, the man who can enjoy himself will replace you.

…

Photo by Allison Heine on Unsplash

Will you admit this to yourself?

The bedroom vibe is off. When an ambitious man can’t relax or make time, the idea of intimacy changes. A wife needs foreplay and romance. All this takes time. But with a mistress it is different.

She’s ready. She’s okay with you coming and leaving right after.

Whether you cheat or your partner is unfaithful, it was inevitable as you both grew away from each other. Marriage or a shared life with kids takes more than money and pretty parents. Those qualities make you comfortable, not happy.

On some level, we all want to share our joy with someone. She will get bored if it feels like a race to the finish line or like work. She ends up looking for excitement elsewhere.

Thank you for reading!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***