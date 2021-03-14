Why I Skip All That Romantic Thing

All sensual guys are in love with other sensual guys.

Okay, not really. I am bluffing.

All guys are sensual and romantic. Period.

That’s true. Every guy is a poet, somewhere deep in his bones. To some extent.

“My boyfriend tells me nothing about his feelings, understand? I try hard, open my heart, but guess what he says when I ask about how he’s doing? ‘I am okay.’ And he doesn’t give me flowers. And we don’t go to theatres. And he doesn’t invite me to jazz concerts. Well, I wouldn’t go anyway, but inviting to jazz is so romantic!” one of my friends complains.

Very well, I’ve got it.

No flowers – a poor, not romantic thing.

No theatres – earth-fed, nothing to expect of him.

Jazz is for chosen ones.

Okay, he’s not that bad, after all. He’s good-looking, with all the muscles as and where needed. Flowers will waste away, and theatres will be for visits with friends… What? He doesn’t love poems, does he? No problem, poetry is a relic of the past!

At that very moment, that very guy believes that flowers are for birthdays and St. Valentine’s Days only. He is sure his taste of theatricals is poor. He hates jazz but loves blues, and he keeps 18 pages of self-penned poems or persuasive essays a la “Roses are red, you remind me of them when in bed” under his pillow but feels embarrassed to read them to you.

And his hands are shaking every time he thinks how beautiful you are today. Not that beautiful but unusually beautiful. Right now.

But he keeps silent.

Because all romantic guys are fancy pants.

Okay, not really. I am bluffing again.

Because you will think that he’s weak, and he’ll think that you will think so. (You know, most problems in life happen because we all think a lot!)

He will open his heart, telling you about how happy he was to see first daisies this spring, and he will invite you to meet a sunset on the roof. You will listen to Barry White’s songs, and you will drink wine and eat chocolate, and he will cook breakfasts for you, and he will ask about your hobbies, and he will know you’re on a diet and so you can’t eat complex carbohydrates…

No.

He won’t do that.

Because he is your brutal, not-talkative man.

He will be happy to see daisies (somewhere deep in his bones). He will cut and give you a big piece of bread because your diet upsets everyone, including you.

And, by and large, it’s okay.

And you know that.

Let your man keep silent. After all, he works hard to get money and wall you off from that cruel outside world. He doesn’t have time to tell about his childhood and how “that smell of acacia reminded the trip to a grandma’s house.”

Moreover, you don’t ask anything particular but wait for his display of initiative.

Take the lead of my dearest parents. Mom complained about my dad sitting in front of a TV all day long instead of inviting her somewhere or, at least, noticing her new dress.

“Dear mom, “I said, “why not invite him somewhere on your own? Yes, he lacks initiative, but he loves you so much anyway! Grab him — and go for a walk together.”

And that’s what happened. Mom took him to an exhibition, and after that — to a restaurant. My dad was handsome and gallant, and my mom was beautiful in her new dress everybody noticed this time. She’s made such going-outs a tradition, and my dad’s appeared to be not that emotionless and lean. He started to give her flowers for no reason, he listened to her favoring songs, and he cooked romantic dinners.

Sometimes it happens that it’s a woman who should lead the dance and bring out that die-hard romantic in her man. All guys are poets, and all girls are their Muses.

It’s a heavy responsibility to be a Muse. Because it’s only you who choose what a creative genius your man will be.

—

