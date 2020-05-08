Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Why I Won't Ever Hit My Child

Why I Won’t Ever Hit My Child

A decision I made just this morning but have probably known all along.

Over the years, I have found that writing has been very therapeutic for me. This really rang true when I start writing my childhood memoir. The fun memories came first. Those were easy. As I continued for a couple of years, I dug deeper and wrote about things that left me in tears. (Usually in a public place like a coffee shop or the gym.) That’s when I realized how much getting hit as a child truly hurt.

We all want to joke around and say that all a certain generation needs is a good ass whooping and that what’s wrong with them is they’ve had too many timeouts and not enough spankings. For a while, I leaned toward disagreeing with this but not completely. I thought that spankings were appropriate whereas beatings were not. The difference? Beatings are uncontrolled responses to emotion; spankings come from a choice — a choice made by the child knowing the consequences.

Beatings are emotional.

Anger, frustration, helplessness, fear. I can recall getting a beating for each one of these.

To this day I remember the episode of Rosanne when she hit DJ out of anger. That hit home. As a young boy myself, similar in age, I could relate to that painful moment that took place on prime time television. I knew it too well, except there was a slight difference from my experiences. I got to see the regret Rosanne had for acting out and how she apologized to DJ at the end of the episode. My life, however, was not a sitcom.

Spankings come with a warning.

If the child knows ahead of time that getting hit will be the result of a choice they make, then it’s their decision. They are taking that chance, and they know what will happen if they get caught. “If you ever touch daddy’s gun, I will tan your hide. Do you understand?”

In theory, this sounds like it would work, or at least justify hitting your child. But, I think that it might all be bullshit. I am willing to bet that the rational parent who would feel like this would have a hard time following through. Parents who have this temperament and forethought probably aren’t the type to hit their kids.

Why all this talk of hitting children?

When I was writing my memoir, I started to question why anyone would ever hit their child. I could see the permanent damage it had done me. Here I was a grown-ass man in tears due to recalling some of the beatings I took as a child. They still hurt.

Then, just this morning, I awoke from my sleep thinking of all the times my father had slapped my face. I’m not sure if I was dreaming about it and woke up to stop it from happening or what but there I was — a forty-four-year-old man on the verge of tears because of events that took place up to forty years ago. That’s when I realized I will never hit my son.

Previously published on medium

 

Photo credit: David Soto Jr.

