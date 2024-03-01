Why Not? The Pleasure of Receiving Gifts Just Because

How many of you asked for random presents when you were little without thinking about it?

How many of you asked strangers for random presents when you were little?

So what changed?

Why when we grow up we are not allowed to do so anymore?

Why are we labeled as gold-diggers or shallow simply for embracing our desire to receive and enjoy gestures of love and affection?

Numerous women are cautioned that if they request something from a man, he may anticipate something in return. Does this imply that our presence, affection, and feminine energy are often taken for granted?

If you give this man your attention isn’t it enough reason for him to give you a present and make you happy as well?

I am not saying because of your attention he should give you a present but rather that this itself is a good enough reason.

…

I remember when I received my first significant gift from a boy. I was 14 years old. It was an exquisite, albeit costly, perfume. I was absolutely thrilled. Upon returning home, I couldn’t contain my excitement and enthusiastically showed my mother my new treasure. However, her reaction was far from pleased. She seemed disturbed, insisting: “You must return it! Accepting gifts from boys is inappropriate. By accepting their gifts, you inadvertently owe them, and they may expect something in return!”

My joy was fleeting. From that moment on, I ceased to receive gifts. I became too apprehensive to accept them, robbing myself of the ability to truly enjoy such gestures. Until now, that is!

15 years later I finally rediscovered my inner goddess who adores receiving gifts with pure delight!

Jokes aside, it is the truth!

I’m sharing this with you, ladies, because I firmly believe in our inherent goddess-like qualities. We are meant to be cherished and loved. Women deserve flowers, gifts, and affection — it’s as natural as breathing. We are born to receive; after all, we receive the gift of life itself.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Men adore women, and one of my hobbies is indulging in old movies from the 1950s, where women exude such beauty and grace. They are so feminine and adored, surrounded by men who cherish them with tokens of love like presents and flowers.

I comprehend the importance of the independent movement, and I respect everyone’s right to pursue what they feel is best for them.

However, I fail to see why it’s considered negative for a woman to accept gifts from men who genuinely adore her and wish to express their affection in this manner.

Personally, I believe that feeling uncomfortable about receiving gifts only arises when one perceives it as entailing an obligation in return.

Nevertheless, if you, as a woman, are well aware of your boundaries, this shouldn’t pose an issue for you.

If you wish you can delve deeper into this topic in my ongoing series dedicated to women:

Top 3 Things Every High-Value Woman Does in Early Dating. Part 1

How to use others’ mistakes to our advantage by learning what not to do.

medium.com

Our perception shapes the world around us, and I’ve made the choice to view it as a place abundant with beautiful fresh flowers, romantic gestures, and men who genuinely desire to bring happiness into my life.

To all you lovely ladies out there, I wish for you to open up your receptivity to the universe and allow it to bestow upon you all the wonderful things you deserve! ❤️

With Love,

Enigma ❤

If you like what you read, I invite you to subscribe. Feel free to write to me with topics you would like me to include or if you want to share with me your personal experience. The more knowledge we share with each other the better we can become!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: freestocks on Unsplash