Why People Are Pulling Their Hair Over Finding Their Soulmate

Are you looking for a soulmate? If yes, then you’re at the right place. Welcome, keep calm and read on!

“You can’t hit a target you cannot see, and you cannot see a target you do not have.”

Said Mr. Ziglar. But this post is not about him! It’s about you! And I have a question for you. Do you have crystal clarity in what you want in your partner? Here’s why having this clarity is important.

Having crystal clarity is like having your search engine optimized to attract what you desire!

YouTube.com | Neha Sonney

As a conscious courtship and relationship coach, I came across way too many folks looking for love on dating apps, surfing the internet and asking Google “where is the love of my life” or something like that. Then landing in my corner of the internet and end up on my email list after seeing this guide on my website.

7 Principles To Find Your Perfect Partner & Keep Them For Life (Download now)

Okay, there’s a gem or two in this guide that I put together not just for your reading pleasure, but also to help you learn what’s possible when you become relentless in your search for the most beautiful relationship.

Relentless!

Unless you have that attitude, it’s NOT going to happen. I don’t wanna disappoint you. I want you to understand that you have to be seriously focused about finding one partner to court and settle down with.

And just like in life, you win some, you lose some. You will bump into good matches just as you run up against bad matches. What matters is your not losing sight of your goal. Why are you going on dates?

In order to not lose sight, you have to first be able to see your goal. Which in this case doesn’t mean “love at first sight”! Well it could happen, but there’s no guarantee that you are in for the long game.

Ask yourself these question

Before you jump on to a dating site that coughed up on your Google search, recommended to you by your friends, or even a meetup you joined recently, you need to take a step back, disconnect from social media, step away from your own ideas of a romantic partner and ask yourself these question that force you to think. After all, you’re not going to the market to buy veggies. You’re looking for a living breathing person whom you may what to spend the rest of your life with.

Do I know myself well, what I like or dislike? Do I know what I’m looking for in a partner? What will our life look like? / What difference will it make in our life together? What will I be giving to this relationship?

Asking these questions activates your imagination. And what can be imagined can be manifested.

You can do this!

It’s time to act upon your desire

I’m not here to help you find just anyone. I’m here to help you find a soulmate. Because it’s going to be the safest, most beautiful and healing relationship you’ll be in. If you want this type of a relationship, you have to trust in the existence of its calling to you. The next step is to get crystal clear on what you want and why you want it.

I knew very clearly what I wanted, why I wanted it. Moreover I believed that I would find a soulmate relationship. Think — being married to your best friend of the opposite sex. You can talk to him/her about anything under the sun or the stars. I knew what I had to offer in my relationship. I visualized my life with them, not just in my wedding outfit.

Going after what you feel called to will often ask you to step right into uncertainty and the boldest version of yourself. This is what will attract your soulmate to you.

You don’t attract who you want. You attract who you are.

If you’d like to get a sense of what it feels like to be in a soulmate relationship, check out this story.

It’s time to rethink if you’ve been running away from yourself by keeping yourself busy.

These days, most people head toward dating app land in search of a relationship. I wrote about the five red flags you might come across.

If you are absolutely clueless about finding your partner and have found yourself in the online dating world, beware of swindlers. I share this because I have experienced deceit and being swindled — so much for finding that one person to share the rest of my life with.

You don’t have to do this alone

This is where I’m here to help you. When I found clarity in what I wanted, I became unstoppable! Did I have bad dates? Oh, hell yeah! Did I cry myself to sleep alone in my matchbox-sized studio? Oh god! Yes! I had a lot of first dates, plenty of three-dates-and-then-being-ghosted. But the most important part was getting back up, dusting myself off and back in the game.

I want to share my relentlessness with you. I want to partner up with you because I know how tough it is out there. Dating is getting harder and harder. But once you know what you’re looking for, you will not bother wasting your time with people who don’t want a relationship. This makes room for better matches to come your way. I did not give up on my search and I will not give up on you or let you give up on yourself. Let’s get real. Let’s get talking. It’s the most fun exercise you’ll ever do. If you’re ready to find crystal clarity in what you want in a partner, get in touch with me to Discover Your Soulmate.

For Your Information: My clients receive coaching and guidance from myself as well as my better half. I don’t believe in receiving dating advice from dating or relationship coaches who are single themselves. I feel blessed to be in this relationship and be able serve you at the highest level. I think having a man’s perspective adds more value to my female clients. Todd is amazing at assessing dating profiles. Get in touch if you seek feedback on yours for photos, texts and more.

Thank you for your time. If you enjoyed this story, consider subscribing to receive every story I publish right into your mailbox. I’m writing exclusive and deeply insightful stories about Tantra on substack.com newsletter. Come say hello. Wanna learn how to get WIRED FOR SELF-LOVE? My book is available now on Amazon. I have an exciting course based on my book. If you think you’d be interested in participating for free in return for feedback, please email me at [email protected] Join Medium today using the link below.

