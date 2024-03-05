Why the Traditional Automotive Industry Is Running Out of Road

The car industry’s historic leaders are now beginning to realize that having delayed the inevitable evolution towards electric vehicles, some of them now face financial problems that are threatening their very future.

For the first time in its 88-year history, the United Auto Workers is bringing out the combined workforce of Ford, GM and Stellantis on strike in pursuit of wage demands. It is estimated that a ten-day stoppage would generate losses of $5 billion, although the walkout could last several weeks, which will surely force the big three to raise the price of their vehicles.

What’s going on? It’s called disruption. Tesla is having the same effect on the automotive industry that Apple had on Nokia two decades ago. No matter how hard they try, traditional players cannot compete with a company that has broken all the rules and that is now a market leader in half the world, pulling steadily ahead of diesel and petrol models.

The phenomenon has three extremely interesting components:

As much as the traditional brands might try, when it is clearly too late, to get their act together in the race to manufacture electric vehicles, the advantage Tesla has acquired is so great that catching up will take years, and even longer, if these manufacturers continue seeing petrol and diesel vehicles as the core of their business and EVs as some kind of specialist product.

Which is why Ford has making a loss and loses even more with every EV it sells, and why Tesla can not only lower its prices, but still has plenty of room to do so and will have more in the future, while generating significant profits.

The transition to EVs is a central issue in the whole UAW strike. Traditional manufacturers face strikes because they can’t pay their workforce more (a cost structure burdened with dealer margins and advertising expenses), while Tesla can remain reasonably calm with non-unionized workers and a technological advantage that allows it to bring products to market that for the competition is a pipe dream, or build a huge and hegemonic network of chargers spanning three continents.

It’s called disruption. Although a lot of people still haven’t realized quite how disruptive it will be.

