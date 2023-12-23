Why They Really Hate You

Have you ever found yourself facing unexplained animosity and wondering why you are treated with such contempt by some people or groups without any apparent cause? Well, welcome to the human race.

Our relationships are most times complex because they tend to be shaped by numerous factors, and many of those factors are beyond our control. For this reason, when it comes to interpersonal relationships, it is not uncommon for us to find themselves at the receiving end of unwarranted disdain despite no apparent wrongdoing on our part.

As you would expect, anyone on the receiving end of such treatment will have to contend with quite a few negative effects. For instance, one can end up feeling isolated, begin to experience self-doubt and also begin to question their worth. It can get so bad that some react by withdrawing from social interactions and adopting a guarded approach to future relationships that can negatively impact their openness and trust with others.

If they feel that way, why do they tolerate you at all?

There are a few reasons why people might include or tolerate you despite not genuinely liking you and these include:

some will tolerate you as long as you play the role of the group’s clown, a regular punching bag, and the butt of all jokes;

some will “like” you if you are the one who is always willing to foot the bill and they get constantly to enjoy the benefits of your recurring price of admission;

some will “like” your company only when you confine yourself to the role of “toxic handler” only: you allow them to unload their emotional baggage without any expectation of reciprocation;

some will “bear” you because you possess a particular skill set, knowledge, or resources they don’t have access to otherwise that is very beneficial, or you have the connections or status that can provide them access to exclusive events or other opportunities now or in the future;

then it can also happen that there are people who will associate with you or let you into the group out of fear that excluding you could lead to backlash or ostracization from the larger social circle or community.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The reasons may be as varied as the circumstances, people’s motivations, and sometimes the group dynamics, but one thing is sure, once the reason or reasons for their tolerance no longer holds, you will quickly fall out of what little favor there was.

Why the unjustified disdain?

…

One reason for being on the receiving end of unjustified dislike is the projection that happens when people unconsciously project their own insecurities, fears, or other unresolved issues onto you. So you may just be a casualty of a hater’s internal struggles because projection is not about you, it is really about them. It is because of their skewed perception that the way they see you is unfairly tainted and as a result, they treat you with unfounded aversion.

Moreover, jealousy and envy usually imply a hostility and aggression that are capable of destroying individuals and even societies. You can easily become a target of unwarranted animosity merely due to your successes, talents, or other positive attributes that evoke envy. Also, as envy tends to fuel negative sentiments and unfair judgments, people will become disliked despite their innocence in the matter.

“So you may just be a casualty of a hater’s internal struggles because projection is not about you, it is really about them.”

Sometimes, it is just the way that a group is set up that is the main factor causing the unjustified disdain. You can be despised simply because you don’t align with a group’s norms, ideologies, or affiliations, rather than due to any fault of yours.

For a variety of reasons, you might find that your membership, though precarious, is unavoidable. For instance, when you join a new workplace, a new social circle, or even within close-knit groups of “friends” and family. You can become fair game should your views, choices, or behavior differ significantly from the group’s collective norm. Hence, you can definitely face judgment and animosity, if not outright rejection.

The new (or different) guy is always at risk of facing contempt due to the groupthink mentality, despite the absence of any actual wrongdoing on his part.

“One can easily become a target of unwarranted animosity merely due to one’s success, talents, or other positive attributes that evoke envy.”

So, what should one do when unfairly subjected to others’ dislike?

Acknowledging that it does not reflect your worth is absolutely crucial. Their perceptions being clouded by their own issues and insecurities means their dislike is not a valid verdict on your character. Developing a thick skin is also essential in such situations and at the same time, maintain focus on your own strengths, values, positive relationships, be self-compassionate, and never internalize the unwarranted negativity directed towards you. As clear and direct communication has the power to alleviate misunderstandings, whenever feasible and appropriate you should try to address issues calmly, directly and rationally. However, note that not everyone will be receptive to such discussions, and forcing it might then exacerbate the situation. When disengagement is a feasible course of action, disengage and redirect your energy towards nurturing healthier relationships and environments. When you surround yourself with people who actually appreciate and understand you, you get a supportive network that will counter the impact of unfair dislike. Finally, even though you are not at fault, self-reflection can still be beneficial. It is how you make sure that you are not unintentionally contributing to any misunderstandings. Not only will your self-awareness aid in your growth, but it will help prevent any unintended negative perceptions in future interactions.

“However, note that not everyone will be receptive to such discussions, and forcing it might then exacerbate the situation.”

Finding ourselves in conditions where we have to deal with unwarranted disdain can naturally be disheartening, but it is very important that we recognize it for what it is: a reflection of others’ internal struggles rather than a valid judgment of our own character. Therefore, our true worth should never be defined by the baseless animosity of others.

Our best course of action is to rise above the unwarranted disdain of others and retain our sense of self-worth. Thus we liberate ourselves from the burden of other people’s undeserved, unkind, and unjust perceptions.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Nsey Benajah on Unsplash