Why You Need to Quit That Job ASAP

The average person spends over 90,000 hours at work over a lifetime. 53 percent of adults are currently unhappy at work. Consider that for a second. That’s more than half of the total workforce! Here’s 10 signs you need to quit your job.

1.You lack passion :

Maybe you are not as passionate as when you started or your passion lies in some other line of work. Whatever the case may be, if you do not feel enthusiastic about work and the people you work with, this has to be addressed quickly.

If you dread having to go to work or find yourself wishing you were doing something else, you might want to consider something new.

2.Your work is affecting your physical health :

‘Health is wealth’ . We all know this. Unfortunately, very few of us realize how important it is until it is too late. Ignoring early signs from your body will cost you more than the money you make. Slow down and pay attention to how you feel.

3.You hate your co-workers :

Okay, maybe not hate. Dislike? The work environment is a major factor when it comes your productivity and general efficiency.

Are you surrounded by energy vampires? How do you feel when you interact when you interact with your co-workers? Do they elevate you or drain you?

4. You feel miserable every morning :

No, this is not just the Monday blues. Nobody is excited about getting to work every day. But, if the thought fills you with dread every single day consistently for months then that’s a sign that something needs to change.

5. You also feel relieved :

Quitting your job will definitely bring up feelings of fear and uncertainty. You have no plan for the future or maybe you do.

Despite these feelings of confusion, the thought of quitting still gives you a sense of relief. Like a weight being lifted off your shoulders. A breath of fresh air. Freedom!

6. There is no growth :

It is important to think about progression and growth at every stage of your career. The joy of moving forward, achieving things and learning new skills is what gives us a sense of fulfillment and happiness.

If you are doing the same work day after day for months or even years with no potential for growth then move!

7. You don’t like your boss :

Now this doesn’t mean the way your boss dresses or how loud he/she is. If their way of thinking, working or managing team members is not something you agree with or makes you uncomfortable, you might want to think about this one.

A good leader who shares the same vision and is willing to work through problems while valuing and respecting people is important.

8. You are not paid enough :

This is a no-brainer. If you are not paid enough as per your skills and experience and find yourself wondering why Susan is making way more money than you even though you have more experience then please, do yourself a favor and search for better opportunities.

You are worth it.

9. You have no time :

Friends complaining about how you have been cancelling dinner plans third time in a row because you have to work? If you a deadline approaching then sure, keep working and slay it. But if you find yourself not having time for family and friends or most importantly for yourself, take a step back and evaluate.

Deteriorating relationships and non- existent social life are important indicators.

10. Your gut feeling tells you to do so :

That ever so slight voice at the back of your head that tells you its the right thing to do? Listen to it! Your intuition is a life-saver. Lean in and listen.

If you feel like that’s the right thing to do then go for it.

Quitting a job for whatever reason is scary. It is scary because the future is uncertain. Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow. What about the money? The security?

While you may not have all the answers yet, don’t let fear and comfort stop you from finding happiness. Leave that toxic environment and set yourself free. Your future self will thank you for taking that step. You got this.

