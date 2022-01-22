Why You Should Follow Your Intuition

In this frenetic world, we usually feel drowned in the routine, in our day-to-day job and we think our life will remain the same forever. Sometimes I feel this way when my life starts getting stuck in this loop, but there is always a way out in everything.

We often feel afraid to make the decision we should because we are afraid of the unknown. We let fears control our life and while time passes by, we stay in our comfort zone and as result, nothing is changed as we previously wished.

To avoid this we should better listen to ourselves and the signals our body gives to us. Often the right answer is within ourselves although we tend to look for external answers. Deep down we know what we want in our life.

…

Another thing to do is work on some project you care about, something that has a meaning for you and others, not simply looking for the best-paid job. Maybe at the beginning, you aren’t skilled enough to make this your primary job, but this is the first move toward the life you want to achieve and the person you want to become.

You can’t pretend to yourself forever, living someone else life because you are too afraid to take that step.

In the end, the truth will come up and it will be so much difficult to accept that.

Indeed the more you know yourself, the more you should listen to your intuition in your decision-making.

If you don’t know yourself yet, start with dedicating more time for yourself, exploring new hobbies, activities, and any kind of healthy experiences. They surely start to track the route you should or shouldn’t follow.

In the end, it’s normal to feel lost at some point in your journey and you need these tough times to find your way back once again.

Remember that every setback is an opportunity for you to be better than yesterday and be more experienced for tomorrow.

At the same time don’t forget to stay present at the moment and enjoy every single moment you can.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment. — Buddha

…

If you liked this article, hit that clap button 50 times and subscribe because I regularly write other similar pieces. Share this with someone who might need it on your social media channel, I would appreciate it!

Thanks for reading.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***