Why You Should Practice Self-care for Better Relationships

It’s impossible to put your heart into an intimate relationship if you’re not taking good care of yourself. Often we get so caught up in what the other person needs that we forget about our own needs. It’s important to remember that you matter and that you deserve to be respected and treated well. I really want to stress this to the men because as is often the case nowadays, the needs of women are focused on the most. However, the men should not be deprived of feeling special in the union. After all, the relationship is a partnership. It’s not a solo effort.

Take Care of Yourself

You can’t pour from an empty cup. If you want to have a healthy and thriving relationship, you need to make sure you’re taking care of yourself first. There are three parts to the self-care puzzle that both of you should be cultivating in your life. 1. Your relationship with the Creator 2. Take care of yourself 3. Good behavior towards others. The first true form of self-care is our relationship with God because He created us. All of the good you have in your life is because He has given it to you. No one takes better care of you than He does.

There is a tradition that states, “God loves to see His bounties on His servants.” This is the epitome of self-care. Not only are you nurturing your relationship with the One Who made you, but you’re also taking care of yourself partly because it is a means of gaining His love. Then, the person that is most important to you is your intimate companion. In order for these two most important relationships in your life to be peaceful, happy, and productive, you must prioritize them as such.

Put God first every day through gratitude and prayer, care for yourself by setting the proper boundaries, gaining beneficial knowledge for personal growth, making time for reflection and contemplation, and of course, proper eating, rest, and exercise. Then, the second most important person in your life must be given his or her time and attention. After that, you should extend kind treatment and attention to family, friends, and other humans in general.

Create Together

It’s no secret that self-care is important. Good behavior with other people and good behavior with yourself often go hand-in-hand. When you take care of yourself, you have more to give to others. And when you nurture your relationships with God, you set the stage for healthy, life-giving relationships with others. You can’t pour from an empty cup. If you’re not taking care of yourself, it affects how well you can serve the people around you. At the same time, if you are ignoring your relationship with God, then what hope do you have of building a strong union, intimately or otherwise? The two must go together.

Learn to Communicate Well

When you communicate well with your intimate companion, it helps set a tone of good behavior with other people. Good communication creates an environment where both partners feel heard and valued. Plus, communicating effectively can help prevent misunderstandings and conflict. When you take the time to listen to your partner and be clear about your own needs, it shows that you care about him or her and are invested in the relationship. Good communication also helps create a good attitude towards yourself, which will affect how well you behave with others in general.

Find Happiness

This is the means of true happiness in your life. When you take care of yourself, you are modeling good behavior for your partners and setting the tone for a mutually supportive relationship. Plus, self-care has been shown to reduce stress and promote happiness, both of which are key ingredients for a thriving relationship.

