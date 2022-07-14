Why You Shouldn’t Give Up…Even When You Want To

You have read many self-help books; you have set goals and you have pushed through even in the face of adversity.

Yet here you are again for what may be a millionth time facing an uphill battle of continuing with your current goal.

While the wins occur, they feel few and in between and you really want to give in and give up.

You feel the internal fight, there is not anyone discouraging you directly but there is an internal resistance that can’t be specifically put in words that continues to bring obstacles to your pathway.

It seems as soon as you address one matter and can find a way to manage there is another one waiting to derail you.

The persons you thought would be by your side are not there and you genuinely want to give up and give in and resolve to discontinue the pursuit of that exceptional dream.

“I should have known for someone like me, it may be difficult.” You tell yourself, and begin rationalizing why you should not continue to push on, because you are just too tired!

Everything and everyone are against you indirectly, the challenges are coming so fast that it seems impossible to bounce through even one before another is there.

This goal seems so far in the distance that you might as well just give up and give in.

“What’s the point?” you wonder.

“I work so hard and sometimes I am not even able to enjoy it.” These are the rationales that swirl through your mind.

Yet even during wanting to admit defeat, that small voice keeps telling you that you were meant to fulfil a purpose — a specific one.

Though now you seem unclear as how to go on, you just know as difficult as it is. You can’t go back to the general status quo.

Persons that succeeded may not have publicized their challenges, but you understand before and even amidst great success there are challenges.

You know that you are here to be more, do more.

Yet the question is how to continue?

You feel physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausted.

The expectations of where you would be by now has not come to fruition and there just seems to be more than you can handle.

This script may sound all too familiar to each of us.

…

There but not quite there.

As you see the finish line and you surmise the strength to keep going, another obstacle confronts you and pushes you to the ground. It seems almost impossible this time to get up, far less continue.

If you are facing such right now, don’t be alarmed and don’t give up, even though you should.

There isn’t any grand explanation for why you shouldn’t give up but having that burning sense and desire that you are here for a specific purpose should spur you on to be as relentless as you can in finding it.

Taking the time to do these things helps –

Reading or listening to other stories of how others have succeeded in the face of insurmountable type obstacles can be an inspiration for you.

Taking time to relax momentarily to reenergize — sometimes all that is needed is a change in routine or doing something differently.

Changing your belief and thoughts that finding purpose will come easily without grit work will create a unique perspective.

Remembering why your endeavors matter is the most motivating. Knowing the why is what can keep you going. We will all leave footprints behind and it is best remembered by our contribution to the positive progress of our society.

Facing the challenges head on and refusing to quit — Even when you don’t know why you aren’t.

…

These are some of the ways in which you can keep going even when you know longer think you can.

In the end, when it is achieved you will look back and be glad you didn’t quit.

The finished line would be truly worth it.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***