Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Winter Solstice 2023

Winter Solstice 2023

I am renewed by the wonder of Nature giving all life repose.

by Leave a Comment

Sometimes when the dark afternoons close in, my mood gray,

I drift to memories of hot summer sun and a mild ocean breeze.

 

But then I remember that I’ve promised myself to live in the present now,

Giving up that unprofitable habit of keeping the past alive and well.

 

So, I turn to the winter season, my attention, not on the brown death of greenery,

But the great cycle of sleeping trees needing their rest to produce new growth.

 

When I stroll in a nearby forest, I close my eyes, listen to the grand population

Of birds calling their mates to nest, to settle in for the cold weather.

 

Then my eyes catch the silent drift of a solitary leaf falling earthwards,

Adding humus to the ground, enriching the soil for the next generation.

 

And take a deep breath, letting go of how I wish a gentler time was upon us,

Then take a few more steps, renewed by the wonder of Nature giving all life repose.

 

I can sometimes drop my chattering mind, notice how I resist the glory of Life unfolding,

Settle into my next breath, bowing my head in gratitude for this most wondrous now.

 

My mood brightens, I smile, dance a few beats and jolly well continue on home.

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

iStock image

About Rico Provasoli

Rico Provasoli has sailed widely, traveled to fifty-something countries, and has finally settled in Marin County, just north of San Francisco. He has meditated for decades and celebrates every morning that he wakes up, still alive after countless close calls with his death.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x