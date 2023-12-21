Winter Solstice 2023

Sometimes when the dark afternoons close in, my mood gray,

I drift to memories of hot summer sun and a mild ocean breeze.

But then I remember that I’ve promised myself to live in the present now,

Giving up that unprofitable habit of keeping the past alive and well.

So, I turn to the winter season, my attention, not on the brown death of greenery,

But the great cycle of sleeping trees needing their rest to produce new growth.

When I stroll in a nearby forest, I close my eyes, listen to the grand population

Of birds calling their mates to nest, to settle in for the cold weather.

Then my eyes catch the silent drift of a solitary leaf falling earthwards,

Adding humus to the ground, enriching the soil for the next generation.

And take a deep breath, letting go of how I wish a gentler time was upon us,

Then take a few more steps, renewed by the wonder of Nature giving all life repose.

I can sometimes drop my chattering mind, notice how I resist the glory of Life unfolding,

Settle into my next breath, bowing my head in gratitude for this most wondrous now.

My mood brightens, I smile, dance a few beats and jolly well continue on home.

iStock image