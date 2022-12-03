With Age Comes Wisdom–And a Few Grey Hairs

With Age Comes Wisdom

People! Come loud people, quiet people, old people, young people, commited folks, commitment-phobes, grateful people and ingrates, married folks and heartbroken folks, self-sabotagers and self-improvement seekers…if you could tell a younger you anything, what would you say?

Here’s a list of 11 things I came up with:

Prepare for the future, don’t panic about the future. Focus on one thing at a time. Too many programmes slow down the CPU. It’s OK to say no. You can’t please them all. Making friends takes mutual effort. Turn up more. Appreciate the present. After all, you’ll never get this time back. Sacrificing the things you love for the people you love will build you, but don’t forget about yourself. Make a plan, but be adaptable. Be more assertive. People can’t read your mind. Anxiety kills joy. So kill the anxiety. Be easy-going 🙂 Eat better, sleep better, work harder. Be logical, but don’t ignore your emotions. Actions are according to intentions, and indeed, every person will have what they intended.

Make it last,

Only For The One.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***