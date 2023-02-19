You Don’t Really Want More Money

There’s a lot of talking about manifestation and the law of attraction lately.

If you are on TikTok or Instagram, or even here on Medium, chances are you’ve come across more than one person talking about how you can get everything you want in life by imagining it, believing it will come to you, and accepting it into your life.

Manifesting money is — understandably— one of the hottest topics in that niche.

The problem with wanting more money

Everybody wants more money, right?

We all want to win the lottery, have a 6-figure salary or inherit a crazy sum from a departed relative we didn’t even know we had.

But what most people are missing is that money is just a tool.

It’s a means to an end, not the end or the goal itself.

No one wants more money just for the sake of having more money.

Think about it for a second: why do you want more money?

To travel the world? Have more time to spend with your family? Buy a spacious home in a good neighborhood? Go on a 2 weeks trip to Bali? Pay off your debt?

Money is meaningless in and of itself.

What gives meaning to it is the freedom, safety, and carefreeness that come with having financial abundance.

It’s the experiences that money can buy and the feelings that result from these experiences.

If you want to attract more money into your life, you need to place your focus on experiences and feelings.

Everything that we want, we want it because of how we think it would make us feel.

The question you need to ask yourself is why you want more money.

What would you do with all this money?

How would doing these things make you feel?

Your Feelings Are the Key That Unlocks the Doors of Abundance

Here’s the good news: maybe you don’t quite have as much money as you want to (yet), but you do have access to all the feelings that you wish to bring into your life thanks to money.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So if your ultimate goal with having more money is to feel a certain way, why wait?

You just need to close your eyes and imagine yourself living that dream experience. And you can do that every day.

Experiencing the things that you want in your life (even if only in your imagination) and feeling them before they happen is a very powerful catalyzer of change because it creates a pathway for you to get to your end result faster and with more ease.

It gives you a direction in which to focus your efforts.

It gives you the motivation, and inspiration to take daily actions toward your desired end result while keeping you happy in the process.

You can explain this in metaphysical or scientific terms.

The metaphysical explanation

In spiritual terms, this phenomenon is referred to as the law of attraction.

The law of attraction states that “like attracts like”, and that we attract more of that which we are feeling.

If you feel grateful, you’ll attract more of the things you are feeling grateful for.

If you feel financially safe, you’ll attract financial safety and abundance into your life.

If you feel free and careless, you’ll attract the things that will ultimately allow you to keep feeling that way.

This is achieved via creative visualization practice, mindfulness, and meditation.

By focusing your attention inward and creating the experience you want to have in your mind, you’ll feel as if that experience was really taking place and send a powerful message to your subconscious (or the Universe, depends who you ask) to bring in more of that.

The scientific explanation

If you are not quite into believing the impossible, you can see this in terms of brain power.

Our brain has the power to direct our focus to things that will ultimately be useful to what our thoughts are, sorting through the billions of pieces of information that we get exposed to every day, and selecting only the ones that serve our (perceived) purpose.

By doing this, our brain guides our energy in the direction of our desire, inspiring us into taking meaningful action that will lead to making our dream come true.

Have you ever heard the sentence where focus goes, energy flows?

Recent studies have shown that imagining yourself living the experiences that you are after also has massive power into making magic happen.

As Dr. Joe Dispenza explains, when we immerse ourselves in a situation repeatedly

we’re laying down new neurological tracks (in the present moment) that literally change our brain to look like the brain of our future. In other words, the brain starts to look like the future we want to create has already happened.

Neuroplasticity proves that you can change the way you feel by changing how you think.

If you start thinking in terms of abundance, you will see abundance all around you. And if abundance becomes your dominant state of mind, you’ll start to (unconsciously) re-arrange the things in your life to bring in more abundance.

Understand This One Thing and Unleash Your Money-Making Powers

Whichever explanation you want to give to this phenomenon, the power that our thoughts have in shaping our experiences— hence our reality — is undeniable.

If you are reading this post, it means that you, like most of us, want more money — or at least you think it’ll be plausible for you to want more money at some point in your life.

What I’m here to tell you is that money is never an endpoint in and of itself, but it’s rather an amplifier of emotions.

Start seeing money as the mere exchange currency that is, and go after the feeling that you associate with having more money, instead.

Here’s why understanding the difference between wanting money and wanting experiences is key:

It puts you in the right mindset to achieve your financial goal faster.

It allows you to bring clarity on what it is you really desire, avoiding the disappointment of reaching the objective of having more money and yet feeling like there’s something else you are missing — which would lead you on a never-ending quest for happiness.

It opens up the doors to instant gratification and allows you to approach your journey in a more joyful way, ultimately leading you to be more productive, efficient, and creative in reaching your desired outcome.

What are you waiting for?

Think about why you want more money and start experiencing the excitement, freedom, and joy that come with having it.

Trust yourself while taking small steps in the direction of your goal and remember, you are not doing this alone: your subconscious (Universe, God, whatever you choose to believe) is your powerful ally.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Soon enough, you’ll ask yourself why no one had told you this before.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***