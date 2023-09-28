You Shouldn’t Be Texting Your Affair Partner

Do you text your lover?

Not a good idea. OPSEC 101. Let me teach you the right ways to cheat.

Texting is not secure.

“Why should I care?” you ask.

Cause, dummy, all your dirty secrets will be exposed. Rule #1 of adultery land is “DON’T GET CAUGHT.”

Texting information appears on your phone bill and on your mobile provider’s website. Suppose your spouse is curious about WHY you are constantly glued to your phone. In that case, they will find out pretty damn quickly why ONE particular number is getting 1739 hits in one month at all hours of the day and night. “Hmmm. Who could that be? Let me call that number….”

Texting requires “real” telephone numbers. See above. Your suspicious spouse is one phone call away from calling your lover. They can also Google that number and see if an address and name come up. Now your affair partner’s world is in jeopardy. The same applies in reverse, as well. Your lover’s spouse can find YOU just as quickly. Start shaking in your boots.

If you use your “real” telephone number when cheating, they will have that number FOREVER. What happens when you are out of this game? Are you done with adultery? They can always reach out to you. “Remember me?” Yes, you can block them, but your ex-affair partner can call you from any new number they might have. You can’t stop them all. Unless you get a new number, which we know isn’t likely, your ex can always establish contact on their terms. Not good.

Using an iPhone? Not so good for cheating. Apple syncs your iMessages with ALL your Apple devices by default (iPads or Macbooks). Convenient but potentially very dangerous. Genius way to get caught: use your iPhone to text your lover, but leave your iPad at home unlocked. Your wife checks it, and the screen saver shows all the new messages. *This can be deactivated, but you must know this is a potential time bomb. No blowing up your life. At least, not quite yet.

How to solve this texting dilemma?

Most spouse’s that aren’t cheating won’t know about the multitude of down-low messaging apps. Telegram, Signal, Kik, Wickr, Snapchat, heck, even Pinterest has messaging options. They multiply by the day since every app wants to get in on the action. Some are better than others. Do your research. For example, WhatsApp is connected to Facebook. Do you need your Facebook relatives to know you are a dirty rotten scoundrel?

Telegram lets you PIN protect the app itself and mask notifications, plus it allows “secret” chats that can be deleted. You need every bell and whistle of deception. Time delay “expiration” of affair chats is vital if you are extra security conscious.

Not to mention muting notifications. I hid the “shady” apps on my Samsung Android phone in a secure folder while leaving text messaging out in the open and clean like a decoy. You can also rename your app and change its icon to conceal it even further.

At the very least, use a Google voice number not associated with any “legit” Google emails if you MUST text. And ONLY give that number to your affair partner. You can delete that number when you no longer need it, and a Google search won’t unearth you.

And use a “fake” phone number for all your nefarious apps. NEVER your “real” number. (And as Tiger Woods might say, “Bonus points for buying a burner phone. It would have saved me millions and a few dozen stitches to my noggin. I might still be in the trailer park hoe cheating zone.”)

SERIOUSLY, DON’T TEXT YOUR LOVER. IT’S FACEPALM CENTRAL.

You are too stupid to have an affair. You almost deserve to get caught.

Text messaging is just a divorce waiting to happen.

