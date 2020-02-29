Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Zack Lesmeister – ‘Shots on the House’

Zack Lesmeister – ‘Shots on the House’

“We can’t be burned by gunfire, by toxic masculinity, by a man afraid of our queer joy.”

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
after and for joy McLain neon light
00:07
shakes earrings and glow sticks into
00:08
pools a glitter strobe I scrape our
00:10
Hales on the walls we cut our cheeks
00:13
though sharp we should mesh crop tops
00:15
into confetti our highlight be Heaven
00:17
Sent our width and they may be stronger
00:18
than the whips and both side tries to
00:20
press us I didn’t come to play with your
00:22
house I came to be gods as Commission
00:24
point on the dance floor to turn this
00:26
wedding night club into sanctuary this
00:27
pulse in the paradise to salsa from Soul
00:30
Train until we forget centuries of
00:32
torture of queer and trans bodies for
00:34
some closets the caskets no one are
00:36
loose for a slither into our garden with
00:38
his rifle on June 12 2016 gels fog glow
00:41
up determined to make a massacre out of
00:43
our monastery he fired one hundred ten
00:45
rounds poured 49 of our kent a round of
00:47
shots on the house but don’t he know the
00:49
Masters tools never dismantle the house
00:51
of our magic don’t you know our coven of
00:53
queers and cast out Satan himself we
00:55
can’t be burned by gunfire by toxic
00:57
masculinity by a man afraid of our
00:59
critter joy our free bodies in the dance
01:02
floor I came dressed to kill I came
01:04
dressed forward to killing even after
01:05
pulse nightclub and all and it was torn
01:07
like a canvas staying with black and
01:09
brown bodies the tears of mothers whose
01:11
children never came home maybe the most
01:13
holy still life we was still alive and
01:15
pulsing do you know it’s like to be
01:16
queer and femme an Asian and immigrant
01:19
in the country the only loves me and I’m
01:21
dead when I’m a hashtag I can retweet
01:23
until the next shooting a man once asked
01:26
if my lipstick is flammable
01:28
he flicked his lighter like I was kid
01:30
like I was account to be dripped and
01:32
what’s a candle to a wildfire he thought
01:34
me of martyr when I’m a miracle but I
01:35
spend my whole eye protecting this blood
01:37
this breath but queer man couldn’t
01:39
donate blood after the post Massacre
01:40
because the Red Cross sent our blood was
01:42
came to the all this fabulous because
01:44
all they wanted was our screams calling
01:47
at a coastal pulse so Orlando I donate
01:50
this poem to you I give you every ounce
01:52
of this ink I call every senator took
01:54
gun control laws are passed our love is
01:56
holy
01:56
all of us the eighth month of the world
01:58
so tell the DJ to turn it up tell the DJ
02:01
to play our favorite song because I’m
02:03
going to show up I’m gonna show up to
02:04
school to the party my red bottoms my
02:07
bloody shoes with down the ship and all
02:08
over my bodies I’m gonna be drop-dead
02:10
gorgeous every
02:11
day on the unfuckable every day I would
02:13
do whatever it takes to survive
02:17
[Applause]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.